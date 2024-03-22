James Madison’s magical season sees Round of 64 bout with red-hot Wisconsin

The only Division I men’s program with as many wins as the defending 2023 National Champion UConn Huskies: the James Madison Dukes.

Under fourth-year head coach Mark Byington in the program’s second season of Sun Belt Conference contention, James Madison finished with a 31-3 record, the best in program history. Headlined by an early season upset over then-No. 4 Michigan State, an undefeated non-conference campaign, and a national ranking as high as No. 18 in the AP Top 25, it’s been a magical season in Harrisonburg, Virgnia.

“JMU has a great story,” said Byington. “I’m glad we’re able to be on this stage to help JMU shine even more. Our football team and us, we were in the Top 25 [for] a couple weeks there and it was awesome. Every time you looked on television you were seeing JMU and that’s great for anybody that has pride in the university or knows about the university and also to know our story.”

Despite falling short in conference play to eventual Sun Belt regular-season champions Appalachian State and garnering the No. 2 seed at the SBC Championship, James Madison cruised to its first conference tournament crown since 2013.

Leading the way was Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Player Noah Freidel, a former South Dakota State Jackrabbit who’s averaging 12.1 PPG for the Dukes this season. In a quarterfinals win over Marshall, he managed 12 points and four boards before returning in the semifinals with a season-high 28 points to defeat Texas State 73-68.

Against Arkansas State in the finals, Freidel contributed 12 points while sophomore guard Xavier Brown stole the show with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double for a 91-71 win over the Red Wolves.

“When we play in the Sunbelt, or the CAA, or SoCon, or some other conferences, it’s not always the best team that gets there,” said Byington. “Sometimes it’s the team that got hot at the right time, the team that got fortunate and the way the [Sun Belt] tournament is right now it’s a one-bid league. Things in college sports have made it even tougher for one-bid leagues so you’ve got to cherish and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Now, after a near perfect season, No. 12-seeded James Madison arrives in Brooklyn for a chance at upsetting red-hot No. 5 Wisconsin coming off its first Big Ten Championship finals appearance since 2017.

With the Badgers upsetting nationally ranked Purdue in Minneapolis, it’ll be an uphill battle for the Dukes to secure the program’s second NCAA Tournament win since that illustrious 2013 season saw a First Four defeat of LIU.

James Madison easily has the personnel to make this a competitive bout against Wisconsin. The Badger players evidently less than thrilled on Selection Sunday following the announcement they’d be paired with the Dukes.

Our bracket is set. Let’s dance.



No. 5 seed Badgers will face No. 12 seed James Madison on Friday in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/BA9TJiYot1 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 17, 2024

Sitting top-75 nationally in adjusted tempo according to KenPom.com, James Madison will need to control the pace against a Wisconsin side that can score in droves with the 11th most efficient offense in the country.

Leading that charge will need to be the Dukes two leading-scorers in Terrence Edwards Jr. and TJ Bickerstaff. Averaging 17.4 PPG and 13.4 PPG respectively, Edwards was selected as the Sun Belt Player of the Year while Bickerstaff was honored as the Newcomer of the Year having transferred in from Boston College.

Despite currently bolstering the longest win streak in all of DI men’s basketball at 13 straight victories, Byington says his team has faced adversity this season’s and it’s prepared them well for a matchup on the biggest stage,

“I’ve got a confident group and sometimes you win 31 games but you don’t think you’ve been through a lot of adversity,” he said. “We’ve been through it and sometimes overcame it during the game, during [critical] moments and this is a resilient group. We are not trying to sit there and even talk about 32 [wins]. We are talking about going 1-0 and we have talked about going 1-0 the entire year. When we get to play Wisconsin, we are just trying to go 1-0. We are not trying to get to 32 or win the most [games] in the country.”

For the Badgers, size and physically will be the key to thwarting a Dukes upset attempt behind 7-foot junior forward Steven Crowl, 6-foot-9 graduate forward Tyler Wahl, 6-foot-11 freshman Nolan Winter and more (oh my).

According to Byington, it’s a challenge James Madison is up for having dealt with a growing Sun Belt Conference that’s defined by physicality and defense throughout its ranks.

“We are not a small, petite team,” said Byington. “You look at Noah Freidel a 6-4 shooting guard. [Edwards], my small forward is 6-7 and maybe even taller than that [while] Julian Wooden is 6-8 with a 7-2 wingspan.The difference comes at the center position against Wisconsin and they do play with great physicality. But it’s something going into this game that we can’t get pushed around, we have to battle. Our guys know its a challenge and usually when there’s a challenge like that they respond.”

It’s been a magical season for James Madison and if all goes according to plan, that road leads to an early upset and the program’s first Round of 32 appearance since before Lefty Driesell’s time on campus.

'



James Madison will wear " " patches to honor the late Charles "Lefty" Driesell (11/25/1931-2/17/2024). #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/GBp5f2X9Zf — JMU Men's Basketball (@JMUMBasketball) March 19, 2024

With so much on the line for both programs, the Dukes and Badgers will tip off from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. at 9:45 p.m. ET.