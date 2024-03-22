Yale rallies to upset Auburn in NCAA Tournament

It’s only fitting that in the best year at the top of the Ivy League in a few decades, the league shines on the biggest stage of the sport.

In an instant classic, the 13th-seeded Yale Bulldogs came from behind to defeat the fourth-seeded Auburn Tigers in Spokane, Wash., 78-76 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. As 13.5-point underdogs, Yale rode a dynamite second half from junior guard John Poulakidas to erase two 10-point deficits and steal victory from the jaws of defeat.

All-Ivy League First Team big man Danny Wolf picked up his third foul on the first possession of the second half, and after Johni Broome hit the ensuing free throws, Auburn held a nine-point lead. However, Bulldog head coach James Jones had no choice but to ride with his star sophomore, even after he struggled in the first half, shooting one-for-eight.

After two triples by Poulakidas and a layup by Wolf, Yale cut the Tiger advantage to one. In a brand new ballgame, Jones felt much more comfortable removing his seven-footer for a short stretch, aiming to steal a few minutes.

Following a short stint on the bench, Wolf re-entered in a game that the Bulldogs led, but Auburn wouldn’t be so easy to beat. The SEC champions built their lead back up to 10 points at the midway point of the second half, and hope was fleeting.

Denver Jones drained a triple with 7:27 to play, once again extending the Auburn lead to 10, but the game flipped on the next possession. Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year Bez Mbeng, who made just 12 3-pointers since conference play started, sank one from beyond the arc, and the run was on.

Poulakidas made back-to-back huge shots sandwiching a jumper from Tre Donaldson, bringing the margin to just four points with under four to play.

Then, K.D. Johnson fumbled the ball as he crossed half-court, and it popped right into the hands of last Sunday’s hero, Matt Knowling. Johnson committed a frustration foul at midcourt, sending the senior wing to the line, where he drained both free throws.

On Auburn’s following possession, it once again committed a bad foul, with Broome going over the back of Wolf as the two jockeyed for a rebound. At this point, Wolf was playing with four fouls, but his two free throws tied the game.

Trailing by two, 72-70, Poulakidas used a Wolf screen to get to his stepback on the right side of the court, and he made no mistake. It was his sixth 3-pointer, bringing him up to 28 points and give Yale the lead.

The Bulldogs never relinquished it, even when Wolf fouled out with under 30 seconds, and on Auburn’s multiple sets of free throws in which it could’ve tied the game.

The final possession was a frantic sequence, with the Tigers throwing a few balls at the rim, but none of them fell. Yale became the second consecutive Ivy League champion to advance to the second round.

The Bulldogs will take on San Diego State on Sunday, with the winner of that game advancing to the East Regional Semifinals in Boston next week.