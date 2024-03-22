Florida Atlantic bounced in first round as questions about future arise

All week there’s been chatter and discussions on why Florida Atlantic was put on the 8-line by the selection committee. The argument was valid, as the Owls lost in the American semifinals to Temple and have multiple Quad-4 losses on their resume.

The Owls went one-and-done in the NCAA Tournament, losing to 9-seed Northwestern 77-65 in overtime on Friday to end their first season as members of the AAC.

“We’ve had that fight in us pretty consistently for the last couple years,” head coach Dusty May said. “This is the first time we’ve lost consecutive games in two years.”

After making a Cinderella run to the Final Four last season, FAU received a lot of hype going into the year. The Owls were ranked in the Top 10 of the preseason AP poll, and some people even had them in their Top 5.

They lived up to that hype over the first few weeks of the year, too. The Owls opened up the season with a win over what ended up being a solid Loyola Chicago squad at Wintrust Arena, but two games later they lost at home to Bryant, putting a pause on any momentum they had.

“A lot of ups and downs this year,” guard Nick Boyd said. “Everybody’s after us, after what we did last year.”

After that bad loss, FAU strung together five quality wins in a row including winning the ESPN Events Invitational. Things were looking up and then the Owls fell to Illinois in the Jimmy V Classic. Shortly after that, they bounced back in a big way by beating then No. 4 Arizona in a double-overtime classic.

What could the Owls do after picking up a signature win? Lose at home to Florida Gulf Coast of course. Point is, Florida Atlantic has had a very up and down season. That’s not even counting conference play where for the most part they were pretty strong at 14-4 in the American.

Entering the conference tournament, the Owls were the 2-seed behind top seeded South Florida. They had no problem beating North Texas in the quarterfinals, but were upset by 11-seed Temple in the semis. Another bump in the road in the roller coaster season for May and his group.

“I wish I coached better in the off-season and practice,” May said. “I’ve been doing this for 20-some years and there’s never been a year where I didn’t end the season extremely disappointed that I didn’t coach better.”

“It’s definitely a challenge dealing with the adversity, and like the ups and downs,” guard Alijah Martin said. “But you know, we are a resilient group. We are a veteran group. We trust each other and love each other and always refer back to that.”

When Florida Atlantic was the third team to hear its name called on Selection Sunday as the 8-seed in the East, many were surprised but the Owls viewed it as an opportunity.

“We had a lot of adversity this year and to be here is just a blessing,” Davis said.

What the Owls did with that opportunity was go one-and-done in Brooklyn. FAU shot just 5-for-27 from three in the OT loss to Northwestern that opens up a major question for the program. Did Dusty May coach his last game for Florida Atlantic?

“If you really know Coach, you don’t really pay too much attention to the articles online,” Boyd said. “If it’s his last game or whatever, we just want to make it special, so who cares.”

May has been rumored for numerous different jobs after the run he went on last year. First it was Indiana, but the Hoosiers announced they’d be retaining Mike Woodson. Now, the rumor mill has now shifted to Louisville, where the Cardinals fired head coach Kenny Payne not too long ago.

One thing that May has done in his time at Florida Atlantic is keep his team together, especially in the era of the transfer portal and NIL.

“I think the relationship that we had as a unit, just the unselfishness that we play with, and the togetherness we had was a huge factor in everybody coming back,” guard Bryan Greenlee said. “There probably were more NIL money opportunities for players, but just the idea of bringing this same group back, I feel like that was more important than the money.”

Bringing the group back didn’t net the result that May, the Owls or the fans could have hoped for. With who will be back to the program is unclear as of this moment, coach included, the future is still looking bright for FAU.

“One day at a time,” May said. “We signed a very good high school class at FAU, and all of those decisions are for a later date.”

It should be an interesting few weeks in Boca Raton.