One seeds stay safe from first round elimination with Longwood loss to Houston

Well, it was fun while it lasted.

Top-seeded Houston Cougars advanced to the second round of tournament games following a 86-46 route of the Longwood Lancers in Memphis’ FedExForum Friday night.

“What’s so impressive is their consistency throughout the game,” Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich said about the Cougars. “Almost every possession is relentless. It’s obviously very difficult offensively, and that’s why that’s why they’re such a good team and rank so highly defensively. Obviously tonight was certainly not going Longwood’s way.

“Extremely proud of our guys to get to the tournament and the resilience and the character that they’ve shown throughout the year to battle the ups and downs and their genuine love for one another. I think is really why we’re here and so extremely proud of this team and what they’ve accomplished.”

While fighting to within five following an early Houston run, just two field goals to finish out the final 10 minutes of the first half would be the demise of the Big South Champions, as they finished out the first half shooting just 5-for-19 (29%) from the field against the No. 1 defense according to KenPom since 2022 Texas Tech.

The second half would just add on to the massive Houston lead on their way to their fourth-straight second-round appearance and sixth in seven years. In the game, LJ Cryer and Damian Dunn scored 17 points apiece for the Cougars in an outing that would see the team reaching to the end of their bench.

For Longwood, it was Johnathan Massie leading the team with 10 points while leading scorer Walyn Napper had eight after being shut down by the Houston defense on 3-of-9 from the field. Being forced into 18 turnovers would be the killing blow for the Lancers, who had trouble taking care of the ball against a ruthless defensive unit out of H-Town.