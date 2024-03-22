GCU scores first NCAA Tournament win against Saint Mary’s

Playing in its 11th year of Division I basketball, the Lopes made history winning their first NCAA tournament game. GCU prevailed in a 75-66 slugfest against mid-major power Saint Mary’s.

This win was years in the making and came in the school’s third NCAA Tournament appearance. In the press conference announcing the school’s Division I transition, GCU President made the bold (and laughable at the time) claim that his goal was to build Grand Canyon University into collegiate athletics brand that would rival Gonzaga. GCU won their first NCAA tournament game in Gonzaga’s hometown against the Bulldogs’ biggest WCC rival. And they did it in convincing fashion.

GCU capitalized on the opportunity. The Lopes out executed the Gaels at their own game. They matched the Gaels’ physicality on the boards. GCU forward, Gabe McGlothan, who has struggled down the stretch, played his best game of the year by scoring 12 points, securing nine rebounds and forcing three steals and three blocks.

The Lopes held the Gaels to 39.3% shooting and 29% from three. Saint Mary’s star Aidan Mahaney was held to 5-of-20 from the field. On offense, the Lopes pierced through the Gaels strong defenses via the free throw line. The Lopes ranked seventh in the nation in free throw attempts, and the trend continued as the Lopes got to the free throw line 36 times.

After securing a one-point halftime lead. The Lopes scored 47 second-half points and were lead by their star Tyon Grant-Foster, who finished with 22 on the night.

Grant-Foster has an interesting backstory, but if you ask him in the interview room about his journey, he will immediately shy away from it and immediately change the subject to praise his teammates. It’s colossal chain of events that have been a reward of timely answered prayers and divine intervention.

Two years ago, Grant-Foster collapsed at halftime in his debut game at DePaul and had to be resuscitate multiple times in the ambulance ride to the hospital. After two heart surgeries, doctors put his chances of playing basketball again at zero.

Two years later, Grant-Foster was cleared to play, and the Lopes were willing to take a chance on him.

It was the perfect match. GCU needed a talent like Grant-Foster, and Grant-Foster needed a school that would give him a great infrastructure of support centered around faith. GCU had the confidence in him being successful.

Grant-Foster went on to lead GCU to a 28 win season and won WAC Player of the Year honors. Foster has put this team on his back all year and he did it again tonight, leading the Lopes with 22 points, collecting 6 rebounds and adding two steals and two blocks on the defensive end.

Grant-Foster’s presence makes GCU a real threat in any matchup in the NCAA Tournament, and GCU NCAA Tournament run could result in Grant-Foster climbing the NBA draft boards (something he has already begun to do).

Grant-Foster and the Lopes will play Alabama in the Round of 32 on Sunday.