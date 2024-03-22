James Madison throttles Wisconsin for first NCAA Tournament win since 2013

The magical season continues for Sun Belt Conference Champions James Madison with a program-best 32 wins after a 72-61 upset over No. 5 seed Wisconsin in the Round of 64 from Brooklyn, N.Y., on Friday.

Dominating the Badgers from start to finish, the Dukes led for an entire 40 minutes behind a tenacious and scrappy defensive effort that stunted a red-hot Wisconsin program.

Pulling out to an early 15-4 double-digit advantage by our second media timeout of the contest, turnovers and fouls killed any offensive momentum that the Badgers attempted to develop.

However, with the engine of this team in senior guard Noah Freidel battling early foul trouble and being forced to sit, it was easy to see how vulnerable James Madison was without his leadership on the floor.

Turnovers continued to pile up for the Badgers with 13 by halftime. Seven different Dukes added contributions in the first half to build out a 33-20 James Madison lead heading into the locker room.

Leading that effort was Sun Belt Player of the Year Terrence Edwards Jr. with eight points, two rebounds and two assists to daze Greg Gard and Co. throughout the duration of the first half.

However, the second half wouldn’t be without a Badgers push as junior guard Max Klesmit emerged from halftime with nine straight points to single-handedly try and will Wisconsin back into contention.

Despite the Badgers’ continued turnover battles, Klesmit had fought to bring Wisconsin back within 10 by the under-eight media timeout of the second half with James Madison leading 55-45.

Timely shots continued to fall from Edwards, senior forward TJ Bickerstaff and senior forward Julien Wooden as Wisconsin desperately tried to cling to any hope.

By our final media timeout of the contest, the Dukes had re-established that lead and pulled away in the closing minutes as the Badger offense once again went cold.

Last second 3-point attempts from Wisconsin rained down but to no avail with James Madison eating clock late and hitting a couple clutch threes to see out the 72-61 victory.

While Klesmit finished with 18 points in the second half alone as the Badgers main contributor, Edwards, Bickerstaff and Wooden each finished with double-digit points in the Dukes’ win.

Senior guard Michael Green III, a native of The Bronx, N.Y., was a key cog in James Madison offensive scheme finishing with 11 points three assists while senior guard Noah Freidel quietly led the defensive stand with eight points, two blocks and one steal.

This victory marks James Madison’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2013, and the Dukes first appearance in the Round of 32 since 1983 under legendary head coach Lou Campanelli.

The Dukes advance to take on No. 4 seed Duke this Sunday with the winner moving on to the Sweet 16 in Dallas next week. Should JMU advance there, it’ll be the program’s first Sweet 16, continuing this magical season from head coach Mark Byington and Co.