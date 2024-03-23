James Madison: Brooklyn’s Mid-Major Savior

You thought you could take it all from us, didn’t you Brooklyn? You taunted us by cutting Florida Atlantic in overtime and never giving Stetson a chance against UConn. Then you twisted the dagger by keeping Vermont close with Duke but never letting the Catamounts get over the hump.

Then James Madison took the floor.

Folks, the 12th-seeded Dukes were just better than 5-seed Wisconsin.

“I’ll tell you exactly what I just told the team,” head coach Mark Byington said as he took the podium after the Dukes’ 72-61 win. “I’m proud of them but not surprised. These guys compete. They come to win. They play to win.”

That James Madison was a 12-seed at all is a conversation for another time, but the Dukes led this one from start to finish. Even more impressive than never letting Wisconsin threaten them, they answered every single time the Badgers made a run.

It was a refreshing ending to a day of disappointment for the mid-majors — one that started promisingly enough as Florida Atlantic erased a nine-point deficit in the final nine minutes to take a two-point lead on Northwestern in the first game of the day. But Brooks Barnhizer tied the game with nine seconds left and... we’ll let Bill Raftery’s incredulity fill you in on what happened next.

The final seconds of regulation in Northwestern-Florida Atlantic. We have OT! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4xNqQHViGv — The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 22, 2024

It got worse before it got better.

TRIGGER WARNING: The below contains graphic accounts of mid-major violence but then some really cool James Madison stuff too.

No. 9 Northwestern 77, No. 8 Florida Atlantic 65 (OT)

How it Went Wrong:

As the final score indicates, overtime was all Northwestern. FAU did not make a field goal in overtime (or the final four minutes of regulation for that matter) and the Wildcats, well, they did.

For the Owls, it was the end of one of the most memorable mid-major runs in recent memory. After being criminally under-seeded last year, FAU went all the way to the Final Four and was a Lamont Butler buzzer-beater away from playing for a National Championship. Some will say they underachieved this year, but take a minute and zoom out. FAU (FAU!) earned an at-large bid and an 8-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Two years ago, that would have sounded bonkers.

Outlook:

Whether this is it for Dusty May in Boca Raton or not, FAU is officially on the map. It may not be able to pull the next May out of thin air, but as an AAC school with recent success, it can hire a promising young coach — one willing to go up against Penny Hardaway, a rising USF team, and a consistent winner like UAB.

Quote:

Bryan Greenlee: “I think the relationship that we had as a unit, just the unselfishness that we play with, and the togetherness that we have was a huge factor in everybody coming back. And there probably was more NIL money opportunities for players [elsewhere], but just the idea of bringing this same group back that loves playing with each other and trying to do something special again, I feel like was more important than chasing the money. Because at the end of the day, the money will find you if you’re a good player, so I think that’s what was most important for us.”

No. 1 UConn 91, No. 16 Stetson 52

How it Went Wrong:

Stetson decided to take the court against the alien spacecraft known as UConn.

The Huskies did what they do best, which is everything. They went 7-for-14 from three in the first half and let 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan feast (19 points, 9-of-11 shooting). Tristen Newton found Clingan and Stephon Castle for lobs. Clingan, Castle, and Alex Karaban finished routinely at the rim. The Huskies out-rebounded the Hatters by 15.

On Stetson’s end, Stephan Swenson performed well on the sport’s grandest stage. He had 20 and was the only player who looked like he belonged on the court with the reigning champs. A Stetson team that shot 36% from three for the year went just 3-20, and when their shots didn’t fall early, their hole grew. Mid-majors don’t come back against teams like UConn.

Outlook:

There’s going to be some new faces next year. Guys like Swenson and Alec Oglesby are seniors, though the whole COVID year thing makes it murky. Either way, Donnie Jones has given life to a dormant program, leading the Hatters to 22 wins and their first-ever trip to the Big Dance. We can let next year’s roster sort itself out in time. For now, the Stetson fans (who represented themselves beautifully at Barclays Center, might I add) should bask in the glory of a banner year.

Quote:

Jalen Blackmon: “First, we don’t want to wait another 52 years or 53 or whatever it was to get back to another NCAA Tournament. We want to make this a thing where we’re getting here every year. And just getting used to it. Getting used to playing in big games like this will be helpful.”

No. 4 Duke 64, No. 13 Vermont 47

How it Went Wrong:

Vermont hung around the entire way, but it really never seemed like Duke was in much danger. Every Blue Devils starter played at least 34 minutes, but all except Kyle Filipowski scored at least 13. It felt like a matter of talent. Duke had the dudes, Vermont didn’t.

That just happens sometimes. Sometimes the team with the dudes still falters late (shouts Kentucky), but Vermont shot 5-for-20 from three and attempted only six free throws. The Catamounts never really had a chance with those numbers.

Outlook:

It’s John Becker, and it’s Vermont. They’ll reload, as always, and come next March we will, at minimum, be talking about them playing in another America East title game. That said, the first question of the offseason will be TJ Long’s diagnosis. The fall he took late in the game on Friday did not look good, as he appeared to injure his right leg. Newsday’s Roger Rubin reports that he will get an MRI on Monday, so let’s hope for the best.

Vermont leading scorer TJ Long, from Rockville Centre, will have an MRI on his knee Monday, according to his folks. Still couldn't put weight on it an hour after the game. Fingers crossed, everyone. — Roger Rubin (@RogRubin) March 23, 2024

After that, it’s a question of who the Catamounts can keep in Burlington and who they can bring in, particularly at point guard, where they will need to replace Aaron Deloney.

Quote:

John Becker: “We replaced four starters for the second straight year, won 15-1 in the America East, which was the best year and the strongest year in the America East in a long time. We were 21st as a conference in Ken Pom and our commissioner Brad Walker has done a great job with our conference. It’s a conference that’s on the rise. And we navigated that 15-1, replacing four starters and some of the flaws that I mentioned as far as my recruiting and roster composition. So, yeah, I appreciate it, and you know, the hardest part when the season ends is just like I’m not going to see Aaron Deloney every day anymore. That’s the part that sucks.”

OK now the good stuff.

No. 12 James Madison 72, No. 5 Wisconsin 61

How it Went Right:

As mentioned above, James Madison was the better team. The Dukes played phenomenal defense, forcing 19 Badger turnovers and giving them few, if any, good looks at the basket.

It’s hard to point to any one player and call them the key to JMU’s victory. Julien Wooden earned MVP honors per KenPom’s algorithm, and he’s as deserving as anyone with 12 points and three steals. TJ Bickerstaff hit five threes and grabbed nine rebounds. Terrence Edwards Jr. had a team-high 14 points and a couple steals. The Dukes spread the love around, which mattered because if there was anything that didn’t go right for them, it was some early foul trouble. Didn’t matter. Next guy up.

Outlook:

James Madison has a date with the Blue Devils on Sunday, but if you asked the players, they would have rather finished the postgame press conference, walked off the stage, and gone right back onto the court to face Duke. In just a few minutes of Q&A, Edwards said the word “Sunday” in three separate answers. Michael Green said “we know that we can beat any team in any league.”

As Byington said, “they are not scared of challenges. They embrace them.”

Quote:

Terrence Edwards Jr.: ”People — you know, you hear a lot of things when you’re not trying to hear, that they had a guy that … they was kind of comparing to me and saying he was better and stuff. So it just gave me another edge to come out here and just defend him. And the coaches put me on everybody who started going off. I just had that edge and that’s what I got to do going forward. I got to be better on the defensive end, and I showed that tonight, and that’s what I’m going to do on Sunday, also.”