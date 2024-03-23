The high-flying Flyers’ comeback falls short against Arizona

Give the Flyers credit, they never die. But their engines didn’t produce enough torque to loosen the stranglehold the Wildcats held on them Saturday to the tune of a 78-68 win in the Round of 32.

The Flyers were in a dogfight. Much like their first round game against Nevada where, Dayton trailed by 17 in the second half before closing the game on a 24-4 run to steal 63-60 win, the Flyers found themselves trailing early and late.

So, when Arizona took a commanding 37-20 lead at the four minute in the first half, there was no reason for panic at first. Once the Flyers got stuck in a ditch, they immediately grabbed their shovels to claw out of it.

Enoch Cheeks picked Caleb Love’s pocket leading to a massive dunk. Koby Brea made a three to end the first half. Dayton turned what was paced to be a blowout into a dog fight and trailed Arizona 40-33 at the half as they weathered major turbulence when Arizona was making threes.

Dayton bogged down on defense and held the Wildcats out of transition by allowing only seven fast break points. A Kobe Brea three made it a four-point game with 12:10 to go. But that was the closest the Flyers would get. Caleb Love immediately responded with a step-back jumper, and then the Dayton offense stalled. Dayton went scoreless over a three-minute stretch as Arizona scored 10 straight as its length and physicality was too much. Simply, Dayton did not have the offensive spark to complete the comeback.

It’s the end of a run for what was a special Dayton team. This was Dayton’s first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017. It was their first Round of 32 appearance since the 2014 team made an Elite Eight run. Remember the missing space, Obi Toppin and the 2020 team that never got their shot. The Flyers were a lock to get a No. 1 seed that year and were one of the main contenders to cut down the nets.

While this Dayton team didn’t capture a national championship, they give Dayton a team to be proud of. Daron Holmes II, who will be an NBA Draft pick if he choses to declare, leaves behind a legendary career if this was his last game. Holmes had a great performance against a talented Arizona front line, scoring 23 points and registering 11 rebounds.