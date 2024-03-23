Transfers power GCU to first NCAA Tournament win

When Tyon Grant-Foster made his recruiting visit to Grand Canyon, there was a simple pitch: win a championship. The Lopes accomplished that last Saturday with a 15-point win over UT Arlington in the WAC title game. Now, they’re simply expanding on that legacy.

“The only pitch we gave him was I asked him if he wanted a ring,” GCU junior guard Ray Harrison said.

The Lopes claimed their first NCAA Tournament win Friday night as they defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 75-66 in Spokane, Wash., on the backs of Grant-Foster and the rest of their transfers.

Six of the seven players that played significant minutes transferred into the program and accounted for 71 of the Lopes’ 75 points.

Grant-Foster, who made three collegiate stops before arriving on Camelback Road in Phoenix, knocked in a game-high 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds. It was the fifth time in the last six games he reached the 20-point plateau. In three postseason games, he is averaging 24.0 points per game.

The senior from Kansas City, Kan., is playing in his first season with the Lopes. His journey is a long one as in his debut at DePaul in the 2021-22 season, he was rushed to the hospital, and it appeared his hoops career may be over.

But he refused to let that be the final chapter and found a home at Grand Canyon. More than just finding a place to continue playing, Grant-Foster established a deeper connection with his teammates.

“My side of the recruiting process [with him] was just getting to know Tyon and knowing that regardless of what’s on the court, I have a brother for life, and we were going to start building that,” GCU redshirt senior Gabe McGlothan said. “That was one of my favorite things.”

That bond among the players has proved pivotal in the transfer portal era. Grand Canyon has 10 transfers among the 15 players on the roster. Those who have been with the program for multiple years, such as Harrison and McGlothan, provided strong pitches to those in the portal.

“They helped us in the recruiting process with this portal process and when guys came on visits like Tyon,” GCU head coach Bryce Drew said. “We would always group afterward with Ray and Gabe, ‘Do you like them? Do you want them here? Do you want them a part of our family?’ I credit these two for really recruiting great transfers for coming to join us. It’s been a really fun ride.”

GCU has been a Division I program for 11 years and is making its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament – all in the last four seasons under Drew. The Lopes have improved their seeding each time as well, garnering a 15-seed in 2021, a 14-seed last year and a 12-seed this season.

They have won a program-record 30 games this season and sit at 30-4 on a six-game winning streak (all by at least eight points). During that stretch, the Lopes are holding opponents to 60 points per game in that stretch.

Against Saint Mary’s, GCU limited the Gaels to 38.8% shooting and 28% from 3-point land while forcing 13 turnovers.

“We’ve had a connected team,” Drew said. “We’ve had a team that’s been really motivated to win. What I love about them is they really compete. I think you saw that out there… how hard they guarded to the end of [the shot clock] buzzer. They don’t have any quit in them. Just really proud of them and the effort they gave for 40 minutes.”

Offensively, the Lopes had four players in double figures. Behind Foster-Grant were Harrison with 17, McGlothan with 12 and Moore with 10.

Last season, GCU fell to Gonzaga in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. It was a game in which the Lopes trailed by just two in the second half before a 24-2 Zags’ run put the game out of reach. So, it’s a bit of irony, that one year later, Grand Canyon earned its first NCAA Tournament win in the city the Bulldogs call home.

“What brought me to GCU was the winning culture that they were building here and just how much I know Gabe and Ray wanted to win,” Foster-Grant said. “When I was on my visit, they talked about that Gonzaga game a lot. I knew it meant a whole lot to them.”

The Lopes have increased their win total each year under Drew going from 17 wins in year one to nearly twice as many this season.

With players from the likes of Kansas, Louisville, Arizona State, Oregon and UNLV among other, GCU has become a hotbed for second chances.

And now the program is 40 minutes away from a spot in the Sweet 16. The Lopes are set to square off against fourth-seeded Alabama Sunday.