Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May headed to Michigan

After many weeks of speculation, the gavel has finally been dropped on Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May’s future in coaching college basketball. May has signed with the Michigan Wolverines to try to reinvigorate life into a program that played in two national championship games in the last 11 years.

We are proud to announce that Dusty May has been named the David and Meredith Kaplan Men's Basketball Head Coach, becoming the 18th coach in the history of the program



Release | https://t.co/nb2DVEBdVB#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/czxCuUzXUx — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 24, 2024

May built a perennial contender with the Owls, even taking the team to the Final Four a year ago on a run that saw them take down juggernauts Tennessee and Kansas State. May led FAU to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the first time in school history behind the core trio of Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Vlad Goldin.

In a recent press conference following the Owls’ loss to Northwestern in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, May commented on his future with the team.

“[I’ll take it] one day at a time,” he said. “We signed a very good high school class at FAU, and all of those decisions are for a later date. I think this time of year, in our profession, whether you’ve been at a place one year or two years or three years, you’re either on the hot seat or you’re rumored for another job or your guys are in the portal. It is what it is. It’s never not going to be fluid. We’ll see what’s next. We’ll get everybody back and do our individual meetings and figure out what’s next.”

After May’s comments, the college basketball world grew excited with rumors as to if May was committed to staying in Boca Raton, Fla., and following rumors spreading Saturday morning, the coach will be on his way to the Ann Arbor to fill the vacancy left by former head coach Juwan Howard.

Michigan went 8-24 this season and 3-17 in the Big Ten.