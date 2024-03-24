The case for GCU beating Alabama

The Power 6 and Gonzaga swept the board on Saturday. So Lope Nation, it is time to come through.

Grand Canyon will face the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Grand Canyon student section, the GCU Havocs, created a scene in Spokane in the first round and helped power the Lopes to their first tourney win.

GCU has a chance to make real history by punching their ticket to the Sweet 16. Alabama is a formidable opponent, so it won’t be easy. The Crimson Tide leads the country in scoring offense. They have multiple pros. GCU has a great team. Here is GCU’s path to victory.

These Grand Canyon fans are on another level! Living up to their reputation.@GCU_MBB | @GCUHavocs pic.twitter.com/HFsMggxnbe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2024

GCU will get to the Free Throw Line:

GCU made three fewer field goals than Saint Mary’s but came out with a convincing win because they got to the line 36 times. GCU ranks seventh in the nation in free throw attempts per game. Alabama ranks 320th in the nation in foul percentage on defense. This is the one area the Lopes have a major advantage. Alabama has smaller guards, and they are going to have their hands full with Ty Grant-Foster and Ray Harrison. GCU’s guards should be able to get down hill. The free throw line should slow down Alabama’s pace.

The Havocs and GCU crowd:

GCU is going to make this a true home game. Nearly 20% of the out -of-state on-campus students are from the state of Washington. The Lopes are on spring break. You know the Lopes are going to travel. GCU already chartered a flight of 250 Havocs straight from Phoenix.

Neutral fans that go to games will likely root for the underdog. The energy the GCU fans bring is provocative and contagious. The building is going to be rocking.

Gabe McGlothan and his Bible:

McGlothan is the core leader of the GCU locker room. He brings his bible to every game and puts it under the seat of his bench. So God is on his side right. (that’s a joke, God doesn’t make a bracket).

This GCU team is centered around faith. It is the reason why this team is so close and chemistry naturally has been woven together with seven transfers coming in this season.

The team is unselfish. McGlothan is the focal point in that. McGlothan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks against Saint Mary’s.

Alabama has a lot of length in the front court. He is going to have to be big on boards. He is the engine that gets them going. He is the leader in the locker room and is a guy who keeps them calm when adversity hits.

Alabama Doesn’t Play Defense:

The Tide are horrible defensively. They got lucky Charleston played at the same pace. They scored 109 points but they also gave up 96 points to Charleston. I know both teams were playing at the same pace as the final lap at the Daytona 500. Charleston still averaged 1.16 points per possession and got to the line 29 times.

The GCU offense executes at a high level. The Lopes don’t want to get in a track meet, but they should be able to match score for score with the Crimson Tide.

Ty Grant-Foster:

Ty Grant-Foster will be the best player on the floor. That is not a shot at former mid-major stars Mark Sears or Aaron Estrada. Grant-Foster is a legit NBA prospect.

After he drops 30 today on the Tide’s heads, he will be in the lottery pick conversation. Grant-Foster will be guarded by Alabama’s athletic wing Rylan Griffen. I don’t think Griffen is going to be able to stay in front of him. Grant-Foster will be able to make shots over him. Expect Grant-Foster to build on his March story.