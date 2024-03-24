­­Darian DeVries leaves Drake for West Virginia

After leading Drake to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last two seasons, Darian DeVries is leaving Des Moines, Iowa, for Morgantown, W. Va., to become the next head coach at West Virginia.

DeVries posted a 150-55 overall record in six seasons with the Bulldogs. They won at least 20 games each season and advanced to the postseason every year one was played with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances and a pair of CBI berths.

The Bulldogs finished at least tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference in five of his six seasons. They claimed two conference tournament titles and one regular season championship.

This past season, Drake went 28-7, finished second in the MVC and won the tournament title to advance to the Big Dance, where it was a No. 10 seed lost to Washington State in the first round on Thursday.

DeVries is a finalist for this year’s Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award, which is presented to the top mid-major head coach each year.

The Aplington, Iowa, native signed a five-year deal with the Mountaineers.

“I’m honored to lead this historic program which has an outstanding tradition and passionate fanbase,” DeVries said in the school’s release. “Gamedays in the WVU Coliseum are legendary, and the incredible support for Mountaineer Basketball is known nationwide. I look forward to building on the success of the program.

West Virginia went 9-23 this past season and 4-14 in the Big 12. It was the first year the Mountaineers failed to win at least 10 games since 2002. Josh Eilert led the program this year after hall-of-famer Bob Huggins was dismissed from the program after a DUI arrest in June.

For a program that went to the Big Dance nine times in 11 seasons from 2008 to 2018, WVU has missed the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years.