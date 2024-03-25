GCU falls Short in Rock Fight Against Alabama

So close yet so far. GCU gave up 20 offensive rebounds, shot 23-37 from the free throw line and 2-20 from three yet held a lead with five minutes in the game. “If we have gotten one more rebound we would have won that game.” said GCU star Ty Grant Foster had the press conference.

GCU was up two with five minutes to go and Nick Pringle missed a free throw, Mouhamed Dioubatte got an offensive rebound on the missed free throw got the ball to Sears who went to the line. Sears would miss a free throw that would get rebounded by Dioubatte again leading to more Bama free throws. GCU went from being up two to down four in less than a minute.

GCU didn’t score in the final five minutes and fell to Alabama 72-61.

Ty Grant Foster had a game high 29 points. It was Alabama’s Mark Sears who hit the clutch shots when Bama needed him too.

The Lopes star needed help from his teammates. GCU shot 2-20 from the floor. A team who was very efficient in the half court couldn’t get anything going. Ray Harrison was 1-9 from the field. The offense outside of Grant Foster was outclassed.

When everything was going wrong, the Lopes fought. They never gave up. They stayed competitive in what was a literal rock fight. The game was there for the taking. The Lopes could not capitalize on the opportunities presented.

The Lopes can hang their hat on advancing to the second round of the NCAA tourney and winning 30 games in a season.