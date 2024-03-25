A Golden Season: Oakland’s run ends, but not without cause for celebration

On Thursday, the Oakland University’s men’s basketball team put its university on the map (and not in Oakland, California). On Saturday, it tried to join even more rarified air.

After a tremendous battle, DJ Burns and the NC State Wolfpack continued their hot streak and cut the mid-major daydream a bit shorter than we might have hoped, edging Oakland in overtime, 79-73.

“Oakland is as good as advertised,” NC State coach Kevin Keatts said after the game. “I mean, Greg’s done a great job with their program, and it was a tough, hard fought, it felt like a boxing match. Our guys were tremendous. It was a back and forth game. We bent a little bit, but we never broke.”

Oakland acquitted itself well on the national stage for the second consecutive game and proved it more than belonged on the same court against another power conference opponent. After trailing close behind their opponents much of the night, Oakland clawed its way to a late lead. Clutch NC State buckets, some missed opportunities, and a bit of a subpar night from behind the arc left Oakland just a little short from extending their magical run to Dallas next weekend.

“I hope we proved that the last game we won wasn’t a fluke,” Oakland senior Trey Townsend said after a tremendous 30-point performance. “We’re able to compete with anyone in the country and we just played a really good team. Like I’ve said, every single team is good. If you make it here, you’re a talented group of guys. It just didn’t go our way tonight, but my guys battled till the very end and no matter what happened out there, I just knew they were going to give max effort and have no regrets after the game was over.”

The Golden Grizzlies went claw to paw with the Wolfpack in a game that was close throughout. NC State had the lead for most of the game, but could never run away from Oakland in a game where neither team led by double digits. NC State led 26-17 midway through the first half, but Oakland clawed back to within three at halftime when Rocket Watts made a jumper just before halftime.

After halftime, the intensity began to ratchet up. NC State went back and forth with Townsend to begin the second period – with Townsend scoring Oakland’s first nine points of the half before a triple from cult-hero marksman Jack Gohlke once again narrowed the lead to two points and brought the crowd to its feet. Oakland seemed to stick with NC State possession for possession, and each time the Wolfpack had a chance to gain a little breathing room, an Oakland player would respond with a clutch and often hard-earned basket to draw the margin close again. Townsend and Gohlke each hit a three while trailing by six, the latter of which was a four-point play and made the score 56-54 NC State with under seven minutes to play

The Golden Grizzlies stayed close but didn’t actually taste a lead until under three minutes to play. Trailing 61-57, Gohlke freed himself with a beautiful pump fake and drilled an open triple. After a stop, Townsend converted a three-point play to give Oakland a 63-61 lead, its first of the game.

An NC State three-point play, followed by two Gohlke free throws set up an NC State possession with over 45 seconds to play. The Wolfpack missed a layup, setting up a final shot for Oakland.

Oakland may end up lamenting that chance to win the game in regulation. Inbounding the ball after a timeout with 12 seconds to play, the ball did not move into any threatening position before Chris Conway threw a pass well wide of Townsend on the block that dribbled out of bounds. Replays showed that NC State’s Mohamed Diarra, who was guarding Conway on the play, did get a finger on it to change the trajectory, but the ball continued off the fingertips of Conway and the possession was correctly given to NC State.

Kampe explained the game plan on that play in the postgame presser, taking some blame for the call.

“Ball was getting to Townsend facing the basket [at] the left elbow, and he was supposed to rip and drive. And he was either going to be the hero or he was going to go to the free-throw line or they weren’t going to call it. One of those three things was going to happen. He was going to rip and score. The kid guarding him (Diarra) had four fouls, but..they weren’t going to let him get a good look. They’d rather have him try and make a free throw. We took too long to get in. They came and denied the entry pass, and our guard with the ball dribble entried instead, and by then — it’s my fault because we had 17 seconds and we didn’t want to go until 10 or 12. If we would have gone at 17, we could have handled that.

We got the ball with 17 seconds to go and we didn’t get a shot,” he added. “There’s only one person to blame for that. That’s me, and I gotta sit here and live with that now, because we didn’t get a shot.”

In overtime, Oakland continued to battle even though it began to look fatigued. The Golden Grizzlies only ended up making one field goal the entire period, but still held a 69-68 lead as the clock ticked under the midpoint of the overtime period. But Burns gathered a rebound on a fortunate bounce to put NC State up by one with two minutes to play. Two possessions later, after another NC State basket and a free throw split from the normally automatic fifth-year senior Blake Lampman, Wolf Pack reserve guard’s 3 pointer served as the decisive blow. Gohlke couldn’t answer on the other end and NC State came away with the victory.

“Obviously, like Trey said, we really wanted to win today,” Gohlke said. “I wanted to go to Dallas really bad. All the guys wanted to go to Dallas really bad, but I told them in the locker room, the thing I wanted the most really was to see everyone at practice on Monday. That’s the thing I’m going to miss the most is just seeing my guys every single day. But I know, like Trey said, we’ll stay together.”

Trey Townsend was a tremendous force for Oakland all night, scoring on the interior against bigger defenders, pulling down rebounds on both ends and even stepping outside to hit a couple of threes down the stretch despite perimeter shooting not often being a feature point of his game. The Horizon League Player of the Year finished with 30 points and 13 boards.

“You saw Trey Townsend,” Kampe said after the game. “I mean Trey Townsend is a pro. He’s a pro. And he proved it tonight. And everybody says, well, isn’t he a little undersized? And he went out and made threes tonight. He does what he has to do.”

Everyone’s favorite overnight sensation and first-year Division I player, Gohlke followed up his remarkable 32-point, 10-for-20 from deep performance with 22 in the second round game to go with eight rebounds. He hit a number of threes in important moments but was not quite as efficient, finishing 6 for 17 from behind the arc but he missed all four of his attempts in overtime.

Still, Gohlke’s constant attention from the NC State defense freed up space all game for others, particularly Townsend, to take on and win one-on-one matchups of their own. Asked after the game about being followed all over the floor, he responded: “I’m pretty used to that at this point. So, obviously, you want to get open shots, but that’s pretty typical throughout the season. I’ve seen that. So it’s something I’ve worked on.”

Kampe came up just short of a milestone Sweet 16 appearance – and potentially a full week in the national spotlight getting the kind of exposure the longtime — longest tenured in the country in fact — head coach deserves. But you likely won’t find Kampe, who’s spent 40 years coaching at the suburban Detroit school, rueing this for too long. He’s far too busy living in the moment, as evidenced by his postgame comments on Thursday after one of the biggest wins in his career. (Some pointed out that his Thursday comments committed himself to 10 more years coaching.)

Kampe’s tremendous wisdom and emotion were on display after Saturday’s heartbreak as well.

“It was just a joy… to know that I’m lucky enough to work with this group of kids. That’s probably what hurts the most right now, is that I know that it's over.”



Greg Kampe reflects on Oakland's defeat to NC State pic.twitter.com/t90vqteV3x — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2024

With the magical run cut short in heartbreaking fashion, we look to the bigger picture. Where and how will the Golden Grizzlies’ run create a ripple effect across the greater college basketball landscape?

An obvious answer lies in the disgruntled fanbase of the team that it dispatched in the First Round. Kentucky hasn’t reached the second weekend since 2019, an eternity given its expectations, and two of those last three runs ended in the first round at the hands of Saint Peter’s and Oakland. Many in Big Blue Nation are frustrated with John Calipari, but given his lifetime contract and exorbitant buyout price, it will be interesting to see if any actual changes are made.

It also remains to be seen if the win has any impact at all on the terrifying discussions of altering the NCAA tournament structure, particularly the push by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and others to eliminate at-large bids for mid-major teams. Despite Sankey’s efforts to destroy one of the key pillars of what makes the NCAA tournament great by discrediting mid majors, those same mid majors have year after year taken out some of the NCAA’s strongest teams, and among this year’s handful of big upsets – Yale, Duquesne, JMU (barely an upset let’s be real) – Oakland captured the most hearts and delivered the most shock value with its thrilling win over the bluest of blue bloods. When those discussions inevitably rise again in the offseason, sensible people in favor of keeping the mid-major bids in place will naturally cite this game, which so happened to come against the most prominent men’s college basketball team in Sankey’s own league. On the contrary, perhaps it’s precisely the knowledge that these smaller brands are easily capable of knocking out big ones that is causing Sankey to make this push out of fear.

Oakland had already made history after its first game, but other than doubling its own school’s Division I tournament victory count just two days after notching its first, it would have accomplished the same thing for the entire Horizon League since 2011. The league had not notched any tournament wins in the Round of 64 and beyond since Butler made its second consecutive title game appearance in 2011, shortly before departing to the A-10 and eventually to the Power 6 and the Big East.

In a league that has receded from its heyday of consistent at-large threats and NCAA tournament wins, this has to be a shot in the arm. Not to mention that, as has become typical in recent years, the league was competitive at the very top. Oakland didn’t run the table – it was pushed by several teams in its league all year long. The top eight teams in the Horizon League finished within four games of each other, and though Oakland’s playing virtually even with a top-notch SEC team and ACC Tournament Champion may simply be two data points, it at least raises the possibility that maybe the league in general was a bit undervalued this year.

Can Oakland stay on the national stage after this run? It’s a lot to expect, in an era where mid majors are getting squeezed out of more and more favorable tournament spots and seeds in favor of middling power conference schools. The Horizon League has hardly been in any position to put in an at-large team since the Butler era, and supremacy seems to change hands between a handful of teams frequently.

But Oakland has one thing going in its favor that most mid majors don’t. While most other mid majors that finished first in their league and won a tournament game over a blue blood may expect that their coach might get tempted to move to a bigger job, Kampe quite likely isn’t going to get poached by another school. He’s been the head man at Oakland since its Division II days, and the now-68 year old is likely to retire a Golden Grizzly.

“I think this is just the start for this era of the program,” Gohlke said postgame. “[Kampe’s] got some tremendous players coming back, and they’re going to be even better next year.”

There will be some holes to fill though. Gohlke, now known to the world as a premier deep threat will graduate, and so will double-digit scorer Blake Lampman and point guard Rocket Watts, a former prized recruit who started out at Michigan State. A key piece to this all will be Townsend, the heart and soul of the Golden Grizzlies for the past four years and who has his COVID year remaining.

He had an opportunity to leave after averaging 16.5 points and more than seven rebounds last year but decided to stay at the school his father also played at (also under Kampe) for another year, and upped his output to over 17 points and eight rebounds, winning conference player of the year — not to mention his big performances on the national stage. If they get Townsend back, they will likely be Horizon League favorites again, but it must be reasonably expected that at the very minimum, he’ll strongly consider entering the portal this year, especially with some potential lucrative NIL opportunities and offers from bigger schools.

If they do lose Townsend to the portal or even the professional ranks, their two leading returners would be juniors Chris Conway (10 points, four rebounds) and DQ Cole (eight points, four rebounds) but in this era, any player could reasonably hit the portal. That said, Kampe has demonstrated an ability to recruit in the portal, with Watts and Gohlke being strong examples from both the P6 and lower divisions, except after the run this year he will have an even higher profile than he’s ever had.

Whatever the future holds, 2024 will always be the year that Oakland burst into the spotlight and delivered us a lasting memory.

“Kampe said before the season even started that this tournament is nothing like you could ever imagine, and once we got here that was true,” reflected Trey Townsend, who finally got his first taste of the Big Dance in his fourth year with the program. “It lived up to the hype and, like I said in the last question, I just really wanted everyone to appreciate every single moment of this whole experience because not everyone gets to play in this tournament and not everyone gets to win a game in this tournament. Obviously we lost today, but I still want to remember everything that I’ve gone through with these guys. I’m sure everyone will.”

Gohlke made a firm declaration that the Golden Grizzlies were not a Cinderella after their first win. And though they showed they more than belonged on the big stage, the fact that they were an unheralded program that took down one and nearly another of the biggest brands in the sport captured the imagination of all who watched. They became cult heroes overnight, especially Gohlke himself.

“I know in my life I’ve never put a sub in the game and saw the place go nuts with three minutes into a game with what does this place seat, 18,000 or whatever it seats, I don’t know,” Kampe said of Gohlke. “But that was the loudest roar of the night when he went in three minutes into the game and then he caught it and made it.”

Winning tournament games in the NCAA tournament is hard. The fact that Oakland was disappointed it wasn’t able to make another leap into the Sweet 16 speaks volumes to what this team was able to accomplish this year.

If anyone knows how hard it is to do what they just did, it’s Kampe, who has seen and coached more basketball than almost any of his peers.

“We really appreciate everything. It’s hard to get here, guys, from a mid major. It’s hard to get here. So it’s a tough one. But thank you.”