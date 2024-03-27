San Diego State gets another crack at UConn in men’s NCAA national title game rematch

Tell me if you’ve heard this before: San Diego State is a No. 5 seed and is facing the top-overall seed in the Sweet 16.

Also tell me if you’ve heard this before: the Aztecs are squaring off against the UConn Huskies in the Big Dance.

One season ago, Brian Dutcher’s team knocked off No. 1 Alabama in the regional semifinal to secure the program’s first-ever spot in the Elite Eight. Ten days later, the Aztecs met UConn for the national championship, but the Huskies prevailed 76-59 to win their fifth title (all in the last 25 years).

Now, San Diego State is a five-seed once again and is matched up with UConn — the top-overall seed in this year’s Tournament. The two will square off Thursday night at TD Garden for a spot in the Elite Eight.

“We kind of had a little bitter taste in our mouth after they beat us last year,” San Diego State senior forward Jaedon LeDee said after the Aztecs’ second-round win over Yale. “We get to play them again, and they’re a great team.”

This year marks the fourth straight NCAA Tournament that SDSU has advanced past the first round. It is also the fourth time it has reached the Sweet 16.

The Aztecs will look to claim their second ever win over a No. 1 seed (currently 1-2). They will look for their first win over Connecticut as the Huskies won each of the first two matchups – last year’s title game and the 2011 Sweet 16.

“We’re excited to get another crack at them,” SDSU senior guard Darrion Trammell said. “Obviously, they won the national championship last year, but I feel like we were right there. Just to get another chance at it, I think we’re ready for the opportunity.”

In last year’s title game, San Deigo State trailed by 12 at halftime before pulling within five with a little more than five to play. From that point, UConn closed the game by scoring 16 of the final 20 points.

Despite coming up one win short of the program’s first national title, the Aztecs demonstrated an innate ability to pull out close games. They won both the national semifinal (over Florida Atlantic) and regional final (over Creighton) by one point. Four of the five wins during March Madness last year came by seven or fewer points.

“I reference [the championship game run] when I try to boost their confidence and say they’ve got experience on the biggest stage,” Dutcher said. “This is nothing new to them. Go out there, and enjoy it. Play fearless. This is the time of year to be fearless. Don’t worry about making a mistake. Play your best. We have experience in the Tournament, and I think some of that experience showed over the last two games.”

The first two games this year have followed very similar trajectories to last year for SDSU. In the first round against a 12-seed, the Aztecs pulled out a narrow victory. San Diego State topped UAB 69-65 on Friday. The Aztecs saw their 12-point second half lead evaporate as they trailed with five minutes to go. They scored 12 of the last 19 points to secure the win.

Two days later, San Diego State routed Yale 85-57 in the second round behind 52.7% shooting. It led wire-to-wire by scoring the first 10 points of the contest. It’s the second straight season SDSU beat a 13-seed by at least 20 points.

LeDee has been on fire this NCAA Tournament and notched 32 points and eight rebounds in the first round and 26 points on 9-for-12 shooting and nine boards in round two.

Trammell was also in double figures in the win over Yale with 18 points, five rebounds and three steals. In eight career NCAA Tournament games, Marin City, Calif., native is averaging 11.4 points per contest.

“I love the competition,” he said. “I love the chance to show who I am, where I come from. Just the opportunity to do that, I think that’s what makes me play better at this time and with so much confidence.”

SDSU has participated in 11 of the last 14 NCAA Tournaments (which does not include the 2019-20 season when it was 30-2 when the postseason was cancelled due to COVID-19). Since the start of the 19-20 campaign, the Aztecs have won 80.2% of their games, which is third best in the nation behind Gonzaga and Houston.

Dutcher is in his seventh season leading the Aztecs. As it gears up to play the No. 1 team in the country, SDSU has posted a 14-9 record (.609 winning percentage) against AP Top 25 teams under Dutcher, which is the highest mark in the country with at least 20 games. Prior to him taking over the reigns of the program, San Diego State was 29-98 (.228) against ranked teams.

“We’ll go out there, and we’ll play in a hostile environment in Boston against a great UConn team and see where it ends up,” Dutcher said. “That’s the beauty of playing these games. So, we’re going to go in with a gameplan and with a bunch of guys that believe they can win, and we’ll see where it ends.”

The winner of the San Deigo State-UConn regional semifinal will have a date with either No. 2 Iowa State or No. 3 Illinois for a spot in the Final Four.