The Other Top 25: San Diego State moves back to No. 1

San Diego State has won four of its last five games in the tough Mountain West and is back in the No. 1 spot in this week’s Other Top 25.

SDSU won its lone game this week: 72-64 against San Jose State. The Aztecs rank No. 19 in both KenPom and the NET. They sit 24th in Bart Torvik.

Brian Dutcher’s team is 11-5 in the Mountain West, one game out of first place. It is one of five teams that is either 12-4 or 11-5.

San Diego State has two big matchups left in the regular season. It visits UNLV Tuesday before hosting Boise State.

Previous No. 1 Saint Mary’s dropped to second following its loss to Gonzaga. That defeat snapped a 16-game winning streak and kept the Gaels completing the WCC regular season slate undefeated. So, the streak continues that Gonzaga is the only program to run through the conference slate unblemished since 1992.

The Gaels are 17 in Torvik and the NET and 22 in KenPom. Randy Bennett and Co. head to Las Vegas later this week for the conference tournament.

Each of the teams in last week’s top 10 are in the top 10 once again. Boise State was the biggest climber by moving from tied for seventh to fourth. The Broncos are tied atop the Mountain West standings with a 12-4 conference mark.

The remainder of this week’s ranking remained pretty consistent as well. All of the teams from 11-21 remained in that same range. The biggest moves there belonged to Memphis and San Francisco, who switched places at 18 and 21.

The back end of the ranking saw some changes as three of the final four spots belonged to teams who were not ranked last week. Charleston came in at No. 22. Yale was ranked 23, and UC Irvine tied for 24th. That trio replaced Samford, SMU and VCU.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: March 4, 2024 Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 San Diego St. (5) 147 2 2 Saint Mary's 139 1 3 Utah St. (1) 138 3 4 Boise St. 119 T-7 5 Nevada 118 T-5 6 Dayton 114 4 T-7 New Mexico 104 T-5 T-7 Florida Atlantic 104 9 9 Colorado St. 100 T-7 10 Indiana St. 92 10 11 South Florida 86 11 12 Princeton 84 12 13 Drake 80 13 14 Appalachian St. 70 15 15 Grand Canyon 68 17 16 James Madison 66 14 17 McNeese St. 65 15 18 Memphis 46 21 19 Richmond 38 19 20 Loyola Chicago 31 20 21 San Francisco 28 18 22 Charleston 18 RV 23 Yale 15 RV T-24 Louisiana Tech 13 T-23 T-24 UC Irvine 13 RV

Others Receiving Votes:

Samford 12; Vermont 11; Bradley 11; VCU 4; Akron 4; UNLV 4; SMU 3; Cornell 2; Western Carolina 2; Tarleton St. 1

Dropped from Ranking:

Samford – 22; SMU – T-23; VCU – 25

