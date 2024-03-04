Never Made the Tournament Club Watch 2024: The Year of the NMTC?

2023 kind of sucked at NMTC HQ.

Yes, Kennesaw State seemed to overcome the doubters all year and earned their ticket to the dance over the evil ones L*b*r*y on the last possession of the game, in front of a roaring crowd, a couple of years before its planned move to Conference USA where it would have been tougher to escape. That’s about as well as you can script it for our standards.

How does this not get you excessively hyped https://t.co/cnmx9IaubF — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 6, 2023

But, the rest of March kind of sucked for our beloved Club members, and most of it came to a head on the Friday and Saturday before selection Sunday. UMass Lowell got beat in the finals by Vermont early Saturday afternoon, and then Grambling, which fought its way to a two-seed, was beaten by three by eighth-seeded Texas Southern — a team that had like 15 consecutive appearances anyway. Come on.

The day before, UC Riverside, a fan favorite and team to watch all year, got nipped by Santa Barbara. And then Utah Valley suffered perhaps one of the worst losses in NMTC history. A dominant team all year and clearly deserving of at least a spot in that year’s WAC title game, the Wolverines blew a 20-point second-half lead in the semifinals to Southern Utah, gave up a four-point-play in the final seconds, and then missed a layup at the buzzer to lose by a point. (I was asleep on the couch having seen UVU go up by 20 and I’ve been afraid to fall asleep since.)

An absolute meltdown of the highest degree, I have no worries https://t.co/II1d3RXjFb — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 11, 2023

March 4 is kind of late for the first NMTC update of the year, and we didn’t even give a proper recap last year, because of a combination of life being busy and sucking. Tristan went to Europe, Lance has been expecting a child (who was just born!! Huge congrats to Editor Lance, his wife and their new baby girl!!) and I have spent many days and nights in a pretty poopy depression. (Mental health is really important and serious, make sure you’re getting all the help you need.) And we all have full-time jobs. It’s been a lot.

Maybe not the best segue here, but I was watching Seinfeld recently, and noted an episode in which George Costanza was dealt undesirable circumstances. Not the most undesirable, which you’d know if you watch the show, but he got “relieved of his duties” from the Yankees in the season 8 finale. The episode prior, while weaving up an elaborate lie to depict himself as a tourist in an attempt to pick up a girl (shocker) he missteps and ends up getting “traded” from the Yankees to the fictional Tyler Chickens in Arkansas. At the beginning of the following episode, he says he got let go, perhaps leading us to assume that he declined the trade. (Again, really not the best segue here as the episode prior to the prior episode, he was actively trying to get fired from the Yankees to take a job with the Mets, but I’ll try to tie up the loose ends in a second.)

It’s the start of the summer now and George is again out of a job, with three months severance pay on the way. Does the oft-troubled George react with melancholy and sadness? No! He declares that this summer will be the Summer of George!

Now, putting aside for a moment the other circumstances of the episode, perhaps that’s the energy we need. Maybe for this to be our year, we simply have to declare it to be our year! Pretty soon everything will start breaking our way right?

Looks like we’re off to a good start! As previously mentioned, Lance has a newborn daughter! Some days I even brush my teeth in 2024! And if you look around the NMTC landscape, there’s a lot of potential graduates to the big dance this March. So let’s dive in!

(We’re going to ignore that the episode ends with him in a hospital bed with little chance to walk again. The Year of the NMTC!)

The Summit of George?

After a year of unpleasantness, why not confront the most unpleasant thing head on? Yes, another year of the Summit Plummet is once again upon us and looking us dead in our miserable hearts.

If you’re discovering the NMTC for the first time (took you long enough), the Sparknotes is this: The Summit League has been a majority-NMTC or close to it for more than a decade. Which sounds cool, but it’s remained highly populated with NMTC teams because, well, those teams haven’t M’d the T, largely due to the efforts of the Evil Empire, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. And when it hasn’t been them, it’s been their cronies, North Dakota State or Oral Roberts.

The pain from the Summit League has come in all forms. Sometimes the NMTC teams will be completely and thoroughly dominated all year by world-beaters SDSU and NDSU with nary a sliver of hope all season. Then, there will be times where extremely deserving NMTC squads will lose to inferior non-NMTC squads. And everything in between, but it always seems to end the same way. (You’ll notice a lot of hyperlinks there because again, truly there are too many instances of pain.) This year, you look at the standings and once again, South Dakota State is number one.

Dare I say, this year feels a little different though. SDSU was not a dominant team, and if Kansas City takes care of business against sub-.500 Oral Roberts, they’ll have the second seed. Kansas City completely came out of nowhere, starting 4-6 before taking their last five, including a win over the Evil Empire. The second-best NMTC team in the Summit is *cry* ineligible St. Thomas, who’s been improving every year and may be in the thick of things when they become eligible in a couple years. (But they never should’ve been ineligible in the first place, because the reclassification rule is stupid. More on that later.)

Other NMTCers Omaha and Denver have shown flashes this year, but find themselves near the bottom yet again. So what does all this mean? Nothing means anything in the Summit League. Sure, this year has a different feel, but this isn’t the first time, and it hasn’t ended well for us. We’ll watch anyway.

Excitement level: the same as watching a Seinfeld episode. They’re hilarious and draw you in for sure, but in the back of your mind you know something bad is going to happen.

The HighP Train!!

There haven’t been a lot of high points for High Point University (don’t worry guys, I’m not going to quit my day job) over the last seven seasons or so. The NMTC junkies will remember that Scott Cherry led the Panthers to at least a share of four consecutive Big South regular season championships (!!) from 2013-16, but the university decided to move on from him after two .500 records in league play followed in 2017 and 2018. In hindsight, maybe not the best move – but then again, how many opportunities are you going to get to hire a coach with a national championship on their resume – like Tubby Smith, who played point guard for the Panthers in the ‘70s?

Optimism was understandably high, but after a decent first year, Smith’s teams followed with two subpar seasons, and then Tubby stepped down near the end of a mediocre 2021-22 season. His son G.G. Smith took over, only to be canned after posting a 6-12 Big South record last year.

Naturally, it seemed like a rebuild would be in order for Alan Huss in his very first collegiate head coaching job. Few likely expected the Panthers to be a competitive outfit in the Big South, let alone win the regular season crown outright, especially in a league that seemed like UNC Asheville’s (and reigning league Player of the Year Drew Pember’s) to lose. High Point reminded us why predicting things is dumb, as the Panthers have rolled to a 24-6 (13-2) record and stunned Big South fans with their first outright league crown in 10 years.

How has that happened? Huss’s dominance in the transfer portal is a good start. Three incoming transfers – Duke Miles (Troy), Kezza Giffa (Daytona State College) and Kimani Hamilton (Mississippi State) – have filled up the scoring column at over 15 points per game each, and have helped lead High Point to the seventh-highest points per game in the nation.

The Panthers make more free throws per contest than anyone in the nation, are top-15 in free throw percentage and rebounding, and force 10 turnovers a game (30th in the nation). They haven’t lost a game by more than eight points (a road loss at Georgia, mind you.) OH, and did we tell you that High Point is hosting the tournament this year?!

Excitement level: Some might call it the *high point* of all of our excitement levels. Seriously, not planning on quitting my job.

BIG SOUTH REGULAR SEASON CHAMPS



First time since 2015-16 #GoHPU pic.twitter.com/Xc2xkbOSHN — HPU Men's Basketball (@HPUMBB) February 29, 2024

It’s getting NIPI!

The cold winter is a good time for Nips to harden and toughen up, and this winter was no exception. The Quinnipiac Bobcats – led by their first year head coach, Tom Pecora – defied their preseason media pick of 5th-place and chafed–er, carved through its schedule to the tune of a 19-4 (11-1) start. This story is very much like that of High Point’s – first-year head coach, a team that hasn’t won a conference regular season title since 2010(!), and this team’s star player and MAAC player of the year candidate, Matt Balanc, is in his sixth year with the program.

Aided by a rare Iona down year, Quinnipiac looked like the clear team to beat through the beginning of February. As it has gotten warmer though, the Nips, as they tend to do, have softened up considerably, dropping four consecutive games in February. (Someone jinxed them we fear, maybe us.) QU rebounded with a win in its last game and regained the league lead by a game, with three to play.

Excitement level: Perky!

Forever Young(stown), also Dons

It’s PENGUINSZN again. Youngstown State won the regular season crown last year, but came up short in the tournament semifinals. This year, they went right back at it, finishing just a game out of first place. The ‘Guins are led by Ziggy Reid, who helped lead Merrimack to two regular season NEC crowns, and DJ Burns, who played in the NCAA Tournament on Murray State’s awesome 2021-22 team. YSU won nine of its last 12 and gets a bye to the quarterfinals – a game which it will host on its home court featuring the scariest looking penguin imaginable, which is a near-unbeatable home-court advantage.

Elsewhere in the conference, our favorite extinct friends, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons – who have seemingly been on the doorstep for years now – are middle of the pack this year. However, they ended the year strong, blowing the doors off of Green Bay on the road, which was in the thick of the title race at the time, and then beating always-tough Wright State on the road. They’ll start the Horizon tournament at home in the first round against Robert Morris on Tuesday after beating them by 18 on Saturday on the same floor.

Excitement level: The same as if you saw a polar bear walking around Arlington, Texas, or a penguin walking around Youngstown, Ohio, or a mastodon walking around anywhere tbh. Pretty f’ing lit (maybe a little concerned).

“You’ve got to OVC it!”

We might as well have a standing column in the NMTC moving forward on the Ohio Valley Conference. The league has a lot of NMTC teams and is now one of the weaker conferences in Division I after the departure of linchpins Murray State and Belmont to the Missouri Valley, along with Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, and Austin Peay to other leagues all since 2021. This year, Western Illinois departed the Summit League’s house of horrors and joined the fray, becoming a third tourney-eligible squad in the OVC alongside UT Martin and SIU-Edwardsville. By 2027, Lindenwood and Southern Indiana will become tourney eligible as well.

Missed this but holy fuck WIU is dancing soon, good summer vibes are back https://t.co/ieWsexSxLg — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) May 13, 2023

Of course, the OVC may become the new Summit somehow, with Morehead State in the role of South Dakota State-esque chief villain. This year though, they are not the runaway favorite heading into March – as a matter of fact, there is no runaway favorite at all. Three teams finished in a three-way tie for the league title at 14-4, with UT Martin joining Morehead and Little Rock at the top. Western Illinois sits just a game behind that in fourth, and SIUE followed up its breakout season with another 9-9 league record and season splits with both Morehead and Little Rock. (That’s very good for SIUE, trust me.)

UT Martin looks especially hot, having won 10 of its last 11 games, and got the two-seed and double-bye to the conference semifinals. Seems like anything can happen when we get started in Evansville on Wednesday!

Excitement level: About as high as you can get for an event that happens in Evansville, Indiana. You might be pretty damn excited (as we are!) but the Evansville factor leaves just a little room at the top.

River Hawks

With UMass-Amherst banishing itself to a life of obscurity in the MAC, the only team that actually has a chance of making an NCAA Tournament from the Bay State anytime soon is UMass Lowell, and the River Hawks find themselves in the thick of it again this year. It will have to go through another dominant Vermont team to taste the glory this year, but crazier things have happened.

Excitement level: We’ll keep it lukewarm here.

Grambling men

Tryin’ to make a tourney and doing the best they can, the longtime NMTC member Tigers didn’t have quite the nonconference that they had last year – two Power 6 wins and votes in the AP poll, in case you needed a memory jog. But once again, they’ve put themselves in a great position to make this year THE year. Grambling had a bit of a rough go in a gauntlet of a non-con, but sits on top of the league at 11-3, and most importantly, won the games it needed to win. Last Saturday, whilst in a tie with Southern for the league lead, Grambling went into Baton Rouge and came back from a 14-point deficit to complete a season sweep of the Jags; another win and Southern loss later and GSU now has a two-game lead over Southern with the tiebreaker, and it also split with perennial fun-stealer Texas Southern earlier in the year (also two games bac). Let this please be the year; the basketball gods owe it to GSU after last year’s no-good poopy heartbreak.

Excitement level: G-rrrrrreat!

Revisiting the dumbest rule in sports

While the NCAA continues to allow college football to completely ruin things for everyone, it does have the power to end the dumbest rule in sports: any team re-classifying to Division I from a different level is ineligible for postseason play for four years. There’s no logical reason for the reclassification rule to still exist. If a team coming from the D-II ranks is good enough to win its league in the first year, at a resource disadvantage, why should they be banned from postseason play?

.@NCAA change the rule or else I will become your worst nightmare https://t.co/MzyJXaWJRH pic.twitter.com/cWl500Ehwh — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 5, 2023

(I will never stop at a chance to share that, my favorite meme in existence that I also happened to create.)

Nobody from the NCAA has ever given a remotely logical answer to that question. Yet after two consecutive years of having ineligible teams win their league tournaments, more may be on the horizon. We mentioned St. Thomas already. UC San Diego has looked awesome this year, knocking off San Diego, almost knocking off defending runners-up San Diego State, and pulling into first place of the WAC last week with an overtime win over UC Irvine (before losing to Bakersfield to follow). Tarleton also has been impressive, knocking off a Gr*nd C*ny*n team that was getting some at-large buzz before the Texans took them down. These are good basketball teams that may be denied a deserved chance at the dance for basically no logical reason.

Le Moyne also deserves a mention. In its first year at the Division I level, the Dolphins earned a top-four spot in the NEC and a home game in the tournament. Do better, NCAA.

Excitement level: NCAA, how do you look in orange?

Merrimack out of dumb jail

One of the victims of said rule is finally free and not slowing down. Merrimack won the regular season title in 2020 outright in its very first year at the D-I level and was banned from its own conference tournament. In its last year as a prisoner to the rule, it won the regular season title, was allowed to compete for the tournament title this time and won that too.

MERRIMACK! YOUR 2023 NEC TOURNAMENT CHAMPS AND NEWEST VICTIM OF THE DUMBEST NCAA RULE OF ALL TIME! https://t.co/KQ9avOD2fh — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 8, 2023

Twice now the Warriors have fallen victim to The Dumbest Rule, and it would be very NMTC of them to immediately sink to nothingness. But this season, Joe Gallo’s boys from North Andover, Massachusetts shrugged it off and rode a tenacious defense to secure a share of the title. Its third title win or share in its five years at the D-I level. So take that, NCAA. I hope you’re reading this and I hope you’re mad and step on a Lego sometime soon.

(Late update: Merrimack dropped its final contest to fellow NMTCer Sacred Heart, while CCSU won to force a tie, which apparently it has the tiebreaker for. So Merrimack is the 2-seed, lame, although Sacred Heart climbs to the 3-seed.)

Excitement: veri Merri.

Hatters tryna hat?

Those with the sport’s best (if not intimidating) mascot completely snuck up on us this year. So much so that we nearly forgot to feature them in this column. And that’s on us! Because while our hearts and minds focused on Kennesaw State’s storybook season last year out of the A-Sun, the Stetson Hatters turned in a respectable 12-6 league record. This year, in the nonconference they knocked off UCF on the road (something Kansas could not do), which should have grabbed our attention, then proceeded to an 11-5 league record for a second-place finish.

And because the A-Sun does it the right way, at campus sites, Stetson will host its first tournament game, and host another if it wins that. Should chalk hold to the championship game, Stetson’s final boss will be not L*b*r*y (thankfully, gone to hopefully a life of mediocrity in Conference USA) but Eastern Kentucky – a team they beat in their only matchup this year. Perhaps this is the year for one of the NMTC’s longest-tenured members.

(Perhaps why they flew under the radar was because they got swept home-and-away by America’s team, the Chicago State Cougars; people are using this as another argument for #AtLargeChicagoState.)

Excitement level: about the same excitement level as Jay Bilas has when he calls for court-storming students to be arrested.

Anyone else?

Sacred Heart dashed Merrimack’s chances at the one seed but have a decent outfit of their own. They start at home with Wagner, and if they win that, they’re looking at a likely semifinal matchup with Merrimack.

Bethune might be a sleeper team in the SWAC? If I sound surprised, I am, but they also took down former league leaders Southern on the road, and at 10-6, 2.5 games back of Grambling, have a shot at those Tigers next to potentially vault further up the table.

Formerly the New Mexico State invitational, the landscape of the WAC has shifted, with the now departed Aggies’ spot in the pecking order left up for grabs between a host of teams. Totally-not-a-for-profit Grand Scamyon may have the resources to try to sneak into that spot and have played the part this year. Outside of the aforementioned and ineligible Tarleton, Utah Valley, after having its tourney dreams end in about as brutal a fashion imaginable last year, lost budding coach Mark Madsen to Cal, star big man Aziz Bandaogo to Cincinnati and slipped to the middle of the pack this year. Cal Baptist isn’t far behind, and UTRGV…is far behind.

Finally, keep your eyes on UC Riverside. Mike Magpayo’s guys had a bit of a down year after being one of our teams to watch for a few years in a row, but they’ve started to pull it together down the stretch, and crazier things have happened at the Big West Tournament.

Collective excitement level: We Like Mike, but not scams.

Womp Womp

Like Tristan often says, we try not to spend too much time here for a reason. These teams are in the NMTC, so expectations aren’t that high to begin with. Half-decent seasons are usually something to cheer about.

Still, there were some disappointments. Sac State had an absolutely dismal time in the Big Sky yet again, and both of the CAA representatives, Elon and William & Mary, didn’t sniff competitiveness at any point this season.

Speaking of William & Mary, the entire contingent of Founding Fathers was far below snuff this year. The Citadel was completely dominated in SoCon play and Army limped its way to an 8th-place finish in the Patriot League. And I just watched Army completely blow a game to 10th-place Loyola, and while it was a completely meaningless contest seeding-wise, the epic way in which they choked a late-game lead gave me even less hope than I already had for them, which was basically 0.

Up 68-65, Army purposely fouls Loyola with 5 seconds left. Greyhounds hit both, get a steal at halfcourt and chuck it under the basket for a *terrible* and-1 continuation call (should’ve been on the floor).



Free throw misses, Army launches full-court heave that nearly hits. Wild pic.twitter.com/RPTKNmwoXb — Rush the Other 26 (@other26hoops) March 3, 2024

Excitement level: missing

Remembering SFBK

This article has dragged on long enough and I’m getting tired and I’m sure you are too. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t mention that this is the first year without our Founding Father in tow, St. Francis Brooklyn. Since 1939, they fought, and fought, and came up short each and every time. Sometimes, they came up very short, other times, mere inches away. We’d always assumed they’d get there eventually, but a dire financial situation (their campus is basically on top of a Macy’s to be fair) eventually forced them to shut down its admittedly peculiar athletics program before its men’s team had a chance to crack the tournament. Watching our Founding Fathers lose every year can be frustrating and saddening, but I believe I speak for many when I say I’d gladly live with the worst of NMTC heartbreaks for the next 20 years if it meant that we could have St. Francis back. We’ll have a chance to fully eulogize them later. For now, we’ll leave it here.

Excitement level: Here without you baby, but you’re still with me in my dreams. And tonight, it’s only you and me <3

—-------------------------

Congrats, you made it to the end! Keep checking our column for updates, and stay completely in the loop by checking out the NMTC Twitter Page and (especially) the NMTC tracking spreadsheet!