Patriot League Tournament: Bracket, schedule, preview and notes

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. The road to the NCAA Tournament out of the Patriot League runs through Hamilton, N.Y.

The Colgate Invitational is back for yet another year, as the Raiders have once again made a mockery of the league. But what else is there to know in one of the first few conference tournaments to tip off?

All 10 teams from the Patriot League qualify for the tournament, which tips off on Tuesday night, with all games hosted by the higher seed. It creates some really fun environments with elimination basketball on campus sites.

Bracket

Schedule

Note: All times listed Eastern.

First Round (Tuesday, March 5), ESPN+

Game 1: (9) Holy Cross at (8) Army, 6 p.m.

Game 2: (10) Loyola Maryland at (7) Navy, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Thursday, March 7), ESPN+

Game 3: Game 1 Winner at (1) Colgate, TBA

Game 4: (5) Bucknell at (4) American, TBA

Game 5: (6) Lehigh at (3) Lafayette, TBA

Game 6: Game 2 Winner at (2) Boston University, TBA

Semifinals (Sunday, March 10), CBS Sports Network

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner, at home of higher seed, 2 p.m. OR 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, at home of higher seed, 2 p.m. OR 4 p.m.

Championship Game (Wednesday, March 13), CBS Sports Network

Game 9: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, at home of higher seed, 7:30 p.m.

The Favorite

Colgate (22-9, 16-2) is once again the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets and hear their name called on Selection Sunday as the automatic bid out of the Patriot League. However, Matt Langel’s team has done it in a different way this year.

With the departures of stalwart guards Oliver Lynch-Daniels and Tucker Richardson, the Raiders have had to rely on Braeden Smith to do the overwhelming share of ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities. As a result, even though Smith is one of the top players in the league, the offense is the worst that it has been in the last half-decade. But, with different personnel comes different strengths, as Colgate has its best defense of the Langel era, ranking near the top-100 nationally on KenPom.

As Keegan Records and Jeff Woodward have played fewer minutes together as the season goes on, the Raiders have been able to play Ryan Moffatt at the four, with a rotation of wings keeping legs fresh on defense at all times. Underclassmen Brady Cummins, Parker Jones and Jalen Cox have all made impacts, along with junior Nicolas Louis-Jacques who has recently returned from injury.

Despite ranking outside the top 200 in offense per KenPom, Colgate still has the top unit in the Patriot League, shooting over 38% from beyond the arc in conference play. After struggling against longer and more athletic teams in non-conference play, the Raiders have settled right back into the groove, winning 16 of the 18 games during the league season, putting them right back where everybody expected them to be.

The 10-8 Logjam

Boston University (15-16, 10-8) lost to Army in West Point on Valentine’s Day by a score of 65-50. The Terriers have not lost since, and enter the Patriot League Tournament on a five-game winning streak. During the streak, freshman guard Kyrone Alexander has announced himself to the league, averaging 16.6 points per game on just under 10 field goal attempts per game. Along with Alexander, Miles Brewster has been tremendous in the Terrier backcourt. Brewster ranked in the top-five of the Patriot League in assist rate, steal rate and 3-point percentage during conference play.

Lafayette (11-20, 10-8) started the season with zero non-conference wins against Division I opponents but followed it up with a 7-0 start in Patriot League play. Seven-footer Justin Vander Baan protects the paint for the top two-point defense in the conference, while Chris Rubayo steps in for him when foul trouble comes up. Aside from the double pivot, Lafayette has plenty of guards and wings that they trust, including freshman Mark Butler and senior Kyle Jenkins. The x-factor for Mike McGarvey’s team in the tournament may be Eric Sondberg, who is the team’s top 3-point shooter.

American (16-15, 10-8) went into Hamilton without three important pieces and defeated Colgate just nine days ago thanks to 23 points and 7 rebounds from possible Patriot League Player of the Year Matt Rogers. In conference play, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 17 points and six rebounds per game, while shooting an efficient 50% from the field. Elijah Stephens controls the tempo of the game, slowing the pace and dealing out nearly five assists per game.

Bucknell (13-18, 10-8) has allowed just 45.6 points per game over its last three games, winning the lot and earning the best Patriot League record for the program since 2019. The Bison have four players averaging double figures in conference play, including 7-foot big man Noah Williamson and fifth-year senior Jack Forrest. John Griffin’s first season at the helm has had lots of ups and downs, but they are as tough to play against as anybody not named Colgate in the league.

Could Surprise

Lehigh (12-17, 9-9) won five games in a row leading into the final weekend of the Patriot League season but dropped back-to-back games to Boston University and Colgate. As a result it dropped back to sixth place. The five wins in a row coincided with the first five games since Keith Higgins returned from injury to play alongside Tyler Whitney-Sidney in the Mountain Hawk backcourt.

Navy (12-17, 8-10) has won four games in a row entering the Patriot League tournament immediately following an eight-game losing streak. Austin Benigni is the star for the Midshipmen, but Navy is best when Donovan Draper is at his best.

Bottom Three

Army (10-21, 6-12) freshman wing Josh Scovens has scored under 10 points in each of the games on the four-game losing streak. He must perform in order for the Black Knights to make a run.

Holy Cross (9-22, 6-12) has had a tough year in Dave Paulsen’s first at the helm, rocking the nation’s worst defense per KenPom. (Remember when they beat Georgetown.)

Loyola Maryland (7-24, 5-13) has struggled for success under Tavaras Hardy, and this season has been no different.

The One Matchup That I’m Praying For

Boston University and Lehigh have provided us with two fantastic basketball games in their meetings this year, both won by the Terriers. Up in Boston, the Mountain Hawks blew a 15-point second half, with BU winning on free throws by Miles Brewster with just four seconds to play. Then, in Bethlehem last week, Ethan Okwuosa put in a reverse layup at the buzzer of overtime. As Colgate is likely to win the top half of this bracket convincingly, I’d love to see a third matchup between these two, with Lehigh desperately seeking revenge.

The Pick

To the shock of absolutely nobody reading this, Colgate is my pick to win the Patriot League Tournament for the fourth consecutive year. Even though this Raiders team is probably worse than the last three iterations, they still should have more than enough to make it back to the field of 68.