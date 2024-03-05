Ohio Valley Conference Tournament preview: bracket, schedule and predictions

The Ohio Valley Conference was a bit of a late-season surprise with the steady decline of the Morehead State and the sharp rise of the Little Rock Trojans and UT Martin Skyhawks. The Trojans sit the top of the conference and currently ride a nine-game win streak heading into the tournament in Evansville, Ind.

Will UT Martin make its first ever NCAA Tournament? Will Little Rock go to the tourney for the first time in the Darrell Walker era? Or, will Morehead make its way back to the tourney for the first time since 2021?

Securing the trip to the NCAA Tournament will be anything but easy.

Bracket:

Schedule:

First Round: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Game 1: #5 Tennessee State vs. #8 Southern Indiana, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 2: #6 SIUE vs. #7 Eastern Illinois, 9:00 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Game 3: #4 Western Illinois vs. Winner Game 1, 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 4: #3 Morehead State vs. Winner Game 2, 9:00 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Semifinals: Friday, March 8, 2024

Game 5: #1 Little Rock vs. Winner Game 3, 7:00 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Game 6: #2 UT Martin vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

Championship: Saturday, March 9, 2024

Game 7: Semifinal Winners, 7:00 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Predictions:

The Front-Runners

Little Rock Trojans (20-11 Overall, 12-4 Conference)

Head coach Darrell Walker has had his team cooking since the beginning of February. On the fourth-longest win streak in the nation, the Trojans have a league-best defense ever since their tone shift to start the month of February.

In the words of Walker, “we’ve been guarding.” Allowing 74.4 points per game to opponents in conference play in the month of January, the team has allowed just 59.7 points to conference opponents since to finish off the season. They are far-and-away ahead of the conference defensively, which is coupled with their top-two offense on the OVC.

Led by the heroics of Texas A&M transfer KK Robinson and South Florida transfer Jamir Chaplin, Little Rock has a chance to claim their first-ever OVC title with just two wins in Evansville, but it will take the type of defense that the Trojans have been playing recently and a continuation of the electric offense that “Little Rock’s team” is known for.

UT Martin Skyhawks (21-10 Overall, 12-4 Conference)

The Skyhawks are in the midst of what has been one of the greatest seasons in school history. They have already tied a program record with a mark of 21-10. They are searching their first ever conference title since the school’s move to Division I in the 1992-93 season. It almost definitely is not a stretch to say that fans in Martin are anxious to see their team cut down the nets.

The Skyhawks are one of the most dynamic teams in the nation on the offensive side of the ball, sitting at 23rd in the nation in team offense (1st in the OVC) averaging 81.6 points per game. They are able to beat teams behind a breakneck pace (12th in KenPom adjusted tempo) and key 3-point shooters to space the floor on the fastbreak.

Led by junior guard Jordan Sears (21.2ppg) and junior forward Jacob Crews (19.3ppg), UT Martin rides into the Ford Center with a seven-game win streak. They have all the momentum they need to make them a dangerous matchup.

Morehead State Eagles (23-8 Overall, 14-4 Conference)

Many thought that the Eagles had the regular season title for the OVC wrapped up after a 11-1 start to conference play, but after an injury to Jordan Lathon kept him out for crucial road games against Little Rock and UT Martin, the Eagles fell back into the frey. Despite a three-game win streak to finish off the regular season, Morehead goes into Evansville on the downward trend even thought the roster is now fully healthy.

Aside from their recent troubles, Morehead still stands as the statistical favorite even without the double-bye in the conference tourney. They are far-and-away the most efficient team in the OVC according to KenPom (+4.65) with their defense standing out as elite against conference competition.

Senior forward Riley Minix (20.5ppg, 9.9rpg) stands as the front-runner for OVC Player of the Year. The Eagles bring plenty of star power to the table with Lathon adding on 15.9 points per game.

The Sleepers

Western Illinois Leathernecks (20-11 Overall, 13-5 Conference)

WIU has been one of the most unpredictable teams in the conference this season. With four of their five conference losses coming at home, the Leathernecks still stand as a true contender for the OVC title.

With a strong defense led by senior big man Drew Cisse (9.9ppg, 11.1rpg), Western Illinois has found tremendous success behind first-year head coach Chad Boudreau. While they do not have as many flagship wins as a true contender might have, the Leathernecks have the skills it takes to make a run for their first-ever tournament appearance in program history.

Tennessee State Tigers (17-14 Overall, 10-8 Conference)

One of the more skilled teams in the conference, Tennessee State stands as a squad with a good balance of defense and offense. Top five in the conference in both, the Tigers will need all of the help from senior Jason Jitoboh (9.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.9 bpg) that they can get.

SIU Edwardsville Cougars (16-15 Overall, 9-9 Conference)

The Cougars have been a very confusing team all season, sporting wins over fully-healthy Morehead State and Little Rock squads while also dropping games against Southeast Missouri State and Southern Indiana. It makes them a hard team to trust in a single-elimination setting, but with those wins, SIU Edwardsville keeps themselves in the conversation as team to watch out for in the conference tourney.

The Longshots

Eastern Illinois Panthers

The highlight of the Panthers season was giving Kansas a run for its money early on in non-conference play, but since then, they have struggled to keep themselves in the conference tournament, sliding to a seven seed. Senior guard Tiger Booker (16.1ppg, 2.1spg) has been a bright spot for them.

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles

It was a hard-fought battle between the bottom-feeding OVC teams as to who would take the final spot in the conference tournament, Southern Indiana came out on top in its second season in Division I.

Players to Watch

KK Robinson, Little Rock (15.8PPG, 5.5RPG, 4.3APG, 1.2SPG)

Jamir Chaplin, Little Rock (14.8PPG, 6.5RPG, 1.2SPG, 57.9%FG%)

DeAntoni Gordon, Little Rock (11.7PPG, 4.9RPG, 51.7%FG%)

Makhel Mitchell, Little Rock (9.7PPG, 6.0RPG, 2.3BPG, 52.7%FG%)

Jordan Sears, UT Martin (21.2PPG, 4.6RPG, 4.5APG, 1.3SPG, 44.6%3PT%)

Jacob Crews, UT Martin (19.3PPG, 8.2RPG, 49.3%FG%, 41.9%3PT%)

Issa Muhammad, UT Martin (11.3PPG, 9.3RPG, 51.0%FG%)

Riley Minix, Morehead State (20.5PPG, 9.9RPG, 1.3SPG, 1.1BPG, 55.0%FG%)

Jordan Lathon, Morehead State (15.9PPG, 6.2RPG, 37.3%3PT%)

Drew Thelwell, Morehead State (9.6PPG, 6.5APG, 1.3SPG)

Ryan Myers, Western Illinois (13.4PPG, 2.2APG, 41.8%3PT%)

Drew Cisse, Western Illinois (8.6PPG, 11.0RPG, 2.0BPG, 61.0%FG%)

Jason Jitoboh, Tennessee State (9.8PPG, 5.2RPG, 2.9BPG, 57.3%FG%)

Tiger Booker, Eastern Illinois (16.1PPG, 3.3APG, 2.1SPG)

Damarco Minor, SIU Edwardsville (15.7PPG, 8.4RPG, 3.2APG)

Jeremiah Hernandez, Southern Indiana (17.2PPG, 3.3RPG, 1.5SPG)

AJ Smith, Southern Indiana (14.2PPG, 9.1RPG, 1.2SPG)

Prediction

With the kind of streak they are on, it will be very hard to stop the Little Rock Trojans. After taking a hard-fought win over UT Martin in the semifinals on Friday, Morehead State will battle once again with Darrell Walker’s team. Only this time, OVC Player of the Year candidate Riley Minix will come up short as the Trojans head to their first NCAA Tournament under Walker.