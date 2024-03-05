Bez Mbeng’s growth is fueling Yale for a potential March run

Not many players come to Yale and contribute right away. Look at Danny Wolf for example. The star center played an average of 7.3 minutes per game last season as a freshman and is now the best player on a Bulldogs team looking to make a push to the NCAA Tournament. John Poulakidas averaged barely five minutes per game as a freshman two years ago and is currently putting up at least 12 PPG for the second year in a row.

There are always exceptions. There are always situations where players, whether it be because of need or talent, crack head coach James Jones’ rotation from day one and contribute.

That would be Bez Mbeng.

Now in his junior season in New Haven, Mbeng is playing the best basketball of his collegiate career for a Bulldogs squad tied for first in the Ivy League with Princeton. The point guard is averaging 11.9 PPG, 4.1 APG and 2.0 SPG, all career bests.

“Bez was lucky enough to be good enough as a freshman to play and impact us,” Jones said.

On Saturday night in a win over Harvard, Mbeng had a career high 10 assists in a 80-60 win over historic rival Harvard in a game the Crimson needed to win to keep their slim Ivy League Tournament hopes alive.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him play like he did (against Harvard),” Jones said. “He was really good, and his unselfishness offensively really changes the way we play and makes us a better team.”

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year in the Ivy League, Mbeng is almost a shoo-in to repeat as the award winner as he’s averaging over half a steal more this year than last. He’s also limited some of the top scorers in the conference when he’s matched up with them. Most recently, he held Harvard star freshman Malik Mack to just eight points on 3-of-14 shooting.

“I pride myself a lot on that,” Mbeng said. “I’ve worked so hard, especially on my defense, to stop the other team’s best scorer.”

In the upcoming Ivy League Tournament, Mbeng is going to have his hands full with all three teams Yale will possibly see. The likely first round matchup with Cornell features an extremely deep guard group of Nazir Williams, Isaiah Gray and Cooper Noard. All three players average between 8 and 12 PPG. Then, should the Bulldogs advance to the championship game, Mbeng will be in charge of keeping either Princeton’s Xaivian Lee (17.9 PPG) or Brown’s Kino Lilly Jr. (18.1 PPG) in check.

He may be a star defensively, but Coach Jones wants everyone to know Mbeng isn’t just a one-dimensional player.

“You have no idea how good Bez is offensively,” Jones said. “He does things in practice, like scoring the ball, that he hasn’t gotten to in games. He puts a lot of pressure on himself.”

He went for a career-high 28 points on the road against Loyola Marymount and had a streak in non-conference play afterwards where he scored 18 points in four consecutive games.

In Ivy League play, Mbeng has seen his scoring drop a bit from the non-con (13.4 PPG in non-con to 10.1 PPG in Ivy play), but his distribution has improved (3.6 APG in non-con and 4.7 APG in Ivy play). He’s setting up his teammates for success, such as Wolf and Poulakidas along with Matt Knowling, August Mahoney and Nick Townsend.

On Saturday against Harvard, Mbeng checked out of the game at the 5:01 mark with his team leading by 21. Typically, a starting point guard wouldn’t come back into the game with such little time left in a game that was already decided, but he was one assist away from his first career double-digit assist game.

Not many coaches would put their player back in the game for something like that, but not James Jones. Mbeng checked back in at the 4:22 mark and less than 10 second later, hit Samson Aletan with a bounce pass down low that the big man laid in for assist No. 10.

“I’m a players coach,” Jones said. “He was doing something special.”

What’s most important to Mbeng wasn’t the personal accolade, but the fact his team defeated the rival Crimson.

“I haven’t lost to them in three years,” Mbeng said. “That rivalry is definitely something to push for.”

Something else Mbeng will be pushing for is his second career Ivy Tournament championship after the Bulldogs secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament during the 2021-22 season, his freshman campaign.