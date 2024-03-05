South Dakota State’s regular season crown comes as no surprise

Since the first game, the Summit League regular season title race seemed wide open. The possibility of any number of first-time champions swirled throughout, whether it was St. Thomas or Denver early, North Dakota in the meat of the conference season or even hard-charging Kansas City down the stretch.

The Summit race was wide open. Until it wasn’t.

In the end, the most expected thing happened. South Dakota State, the preseason favorite, took home the title and the top seed in the upcoming league tournament, and should that really have come as a surprise?

Having just wrapped up his fifth regular season in charge, Eric Henderson has done a remarkable job cementing the Jackrabbits as the premier program in the Summit.

When you consider what SDSU has been in its Division I tenure, you certainly have to peel the onion back to Scott Nagy and Nate Wolters, T.J. Otzelberger and Mike Daum (where Henderson was on staff), but that may not give the credit to what Henderson’s teams have accomplished.

This year’s title is the program’s second outright regular season championship in Henderson’s tenure, including the historic, 18-0 offensive machine in 2021-22. It’s also the fourth time the Jackrabbits have earned at least a share of the top spot, and if Zeke Mayo is named Summit Player of the Year, as is likely, he’ll join Douglas Wilson and Baylor Scheierman as a third Jackrabbit to claim that award in that span.

Despite it all, this year may well have been Henderson’s finest work.

The Jackrabbits were an understandable preseason favorite, with plenty of continuity surrounding a rising star in Mayo, but there were patches throughout the year where they looked vulnerable.

SDSU went into its Christmas break at 6-7 after a pair of losses at the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational in El Paso, Texas, including what – arguably – would be their worst loss of the season, a 19-point defeat against Norfolk State. As they opened the league season against North Dakota on New Year’s Eve, Mayo was on the bench, somewhere he hadn’t been since cracking the starting lineup midway through his freshman season in 2021-22.

SDSU, however, bounced back. The team overcame a slow start to beat the Fighting Hawks with Mayo scoring 25 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Whatever the teaching moment was, it worked.

“We have some non-negotiables within our program,” Henderson said after the game. “I was really proud how [Mayo] responded. It was something I felt I needed to do and did it and Zeke responded well.”

The junior regained his spot in the starting lineup and did not look back, posting another incredible season as the Jackrabbits top option (19.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 3.6 apg). As the season went on, he helped SDSU respond to challenges the league threw at them.

A tense early season game at St. Thomas? Mayo drilled a game winner. A 2-3 stretch in mid-February to tighten the league standings? SDSU responded with a five-game winning streak to lock up the league title.

The cherry on top of that winning streak was the win last Thursday at UND, where Mayo’s 26 points helped the Jackrabbits break open a tight game late where everything was on the line. Had the Fighting Hawks won, they would’ve drawn even with SDSU and brought the title race to the season’s final day. Instead, SDSU took the air – and drama – out of the balloon.

After their first meeting in December, when things weren’t looking as rosy, Mayo had talked about where the team was mentally.

“[We] never get too high or get too low,” he said. “We understand that everyone on this team is bought in right now.”

Henderson echoed that in that same post-game press conference, talking about how he had challenged the players to be more consistent and challenged himself to do a better job keeping the team accountable.

“How do you make sure you’re playing connected every game?” he said. “Well, you do it every day, you do it at school, you do it at home, you do it at practice, you come and get extra workouts, you come and bring an extra teammate with you and do it with a positive attitude.”

A full conference slate later, that consistency has led to more hardware in Brookings. This was not the Baylor Scheierman-led offensive juggernaut that ran through the league two years ago, nor was it a team that came somewhat out-of-nowhere to challenge at the top of the conference during Henderson’s first season.

But it is a team that has played with SDSU’s signature offensive efficiency and, for the most part, is distinct from that undefeated champion in 2021-22.

Mayo, Charlie Easley and Matt Mims were important parts of that team, but not in the leading roles they are in now. The same can be said for Luke Appel, who while he had big moments two years ago, is coming off an injury that wiped out his 2022-23 season. Players like the explosive William Kyle III or glue guy Kalen Garry? They weren’t yet in blue and yellow during that season.

Churning over a program like that may be the ultimate sign of consistency in a season that SDSU was striving – and arrived at – just that. That twinkle in the league’s eye of being wide open has not gone away. There are very believable universes where, say, the Roos’ defense carries them to a first-ever NCAA Tournament bid or B.J. Omot and Tyree Ihenacho silence the Jackrabbit crowd in Sioux Falls.

But the Jackrabbits are the favorites, and that just seems inevitable.