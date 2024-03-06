Mountain West Power Rankings

The Mountain West has been a delight all year. San Diego State represented the conference in the national championship game last season. This year, the conference has been incredibly balanced and has a chance to send six, or maybe even seven, teams to the NCAA Tournament. Six teams rank in the top 50 in both the NET and KenPom. Let’s break down how these teams rank.

1. San Diego State

Conference record: 11-6 (5th)

Net Ranking 19

KenPom: 20

AP Poll: 21

Other Top 25: 1

The Aztecs lost their first non-quad 1 game last night to UNLV. They get everyone’s best shot on the road. They certainly can improve there. On a neutral floor, SDSU has the best team. Forward Jaedon LeDee is a front runner for conference player of the year averaging 20.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. The Aztecs’ defense ranks ninth in defensive efficiency. We are accustomed from seeing that from the Aztecs. San Diego State’s offense is more dynamic this year and ranks 57th nationally in efficiency. The Aztecs are extremely balanced, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they made it back to the Final Four.

2. Nevada

Conference record: 12-5 (tied for 2nd)

Net Ranking: 32

KenPom: 38

AP: Receiving Votes

Other Top 25: 5

Nevada dominated both Boise State and Utah State on the road. They are 7-3 on the road in conference play. The Wolf Pack began the season winning 15 out of their first 16 games but then had a three-game losing streak in January. Recently they have picked it up winning nine out of their last 11. Kenan Blackshear and Jarod Lucas make up a talented backcourt. They get to the foul line more than anyone in the conference. Nevada is the only team in the conference to win at Utah State. They have a road win at Colorado State too. Nevada ranks in the top 50 in offensive and defensive efficiency per KenPom.

3. Boise State

Conference record: 12-5 (tied for 2nd)

Net Ranking: 27

KenPom: 41

AP Poll: Receiving Votes

Other Top 25: 4

This ranking may surprise people. I realize Utah State dominated in the head-to-head matchup, but I think Boise State’s upside is just as high as anyone in the conference. They can present mismatches with anyone with their posistionless basketball philosophy. The four-headed dragon of Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley, Chibuzo Agbo and Max Rice makes for the best starting lineup in the conference. They have road wins at Nevada and New Mexico. They beat Saint Mary’s and San Francisco in the non-conference. They are 5-4 in quad one games. Outside of San Diego State, they have the best chance of making the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

4. Utah State

Conference record: 12-4 (1st)

Net Ranking: 38

KenPom: 45

AP Poll: 22

Other Top 25: 3

The Aggies are virtually a lock to make their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance. First-year head coach Danny Sprinkle virtually rebuilt a roster from scratch during the later window of the transfer portal process. He brought Great Osobor with him from Montana State, and the rest is history. Osobor has made a strong case to be the conference’s player of the year, and Sprinkle is a leading candidate to win coach of the year. Utah State has an impressive 24-5 record. They will be a single-digit seed and should have a good chance of winning an NCAA Tournament game this year. They have a steady offensive team and guard the 3-point line.

5. Colorado State

Conference record: 9-8 (7th)

Net Ranking: 36

KenPom: 35

AP Poll: Receiving Votes

Other Top 25: 9

Another surprising selection coming in at five. I know the Rams have struggled down the stretch, losing four out of their last six, but I think this team is built to win. This was a borderline top-10 team in the nation in December. They have lost two games at the buzzer in the last month. If those two games go differently, the perspective of this team is a lot different. They have one of the best scoring offense in the Mountain West and have the best point guard in Isaiah Stevens. Their non-conference wins against Creighton and Colorado still hold some weight.

6. UNLV

Conference record: 12-5 (tied for 2nd)

Net Ranking: 77

KenPom: 75

AP Poll: Not Ranked

Other Top 25: Receiving Votes

The Rebels accomplished their biggest win of the season topping the Aztecs on senior night. Now, the Rebels are a half game off the top spot of the Mountain West standings. Who would have thought! The Runnin’ Rebels are the hottest team in the conference. They have won 10 of their last 11. Their 32-point home loss to Air Force really lit a fire under them. They have ton of length, play physical and can dominate the boards. Freshmen Dedan Thomas Jr. has emerged as an all-conference caliber guard. Since Thomas development, UNLV has been a different team. This team could easily cut down the nets in the Mountain West Tournament.

7. New Mexico

Conference record 9-7 (6th)

Net Ranking: 29

KenPom: 36

AP Poll: Receiving Votes

Other Top 25: T-7

New Mexico is one of the most talented team in the conference. They have JT Toppin, who should be the conference’s freshman of the year, and Jaelen House, who will likely be voted as a first-team conference member. They have four legit scoring options. The Lobos are 3-5 in their last eight. Their wins against Nevada and Colorado State came within the final minute. They could easily be a below .500 team in conference play. The loss to Air Force was a brutal blow. They are currently in the last four in category in NCAA bracketology projections. The Lobos have the pieces to make a special March run, but they have work to do.

8. Wyoming

Conference record 7-10 (8th)

Net Ranking: 165

KenPom: 171

AP Poll: Not Ranked

Other Top 25: Not Ranked

Out of the bottom tier of the conference, Wyoming is the best of the bunch. Jeff Linder’s squad improved from a last-place finish last season. They have notable wins against Charleston, Nevada and Colorado State to hang their hat on. Tulsa transfer Sam Griffin has been a great scorer. Wyoming is a disaster on the defensive end. They could make the second round of the Mountain West tournament but probably nothing past that.

9. Fresno State

Conference Record: 4-12 (9th)

Net Ranking: 211

KenPom: 204

AP Poll: Not Ranked

Other Top 25: Not Ranked

All four of Fresno State’s conference wins have come against the teams that rank below them.

10. Air Force

Conference Record: 2-15 (tied for 10th)

Net Ranking: 271

KenPom: 262

AP Poll: Not Ranked

Other Top 25: Not Ranked

A scrappy and competitive bunch, but the talent isn’t there to compete. The Falcons can hang their hat on two major road upsets against UNLV and New Mexico.

11. San Jose State

Conference record 2-15 (tied for 10th)

Net Ranking: 241

KenPom: 243

AP Poll: Not Ranked

Other Top 25: Not Ranked

It’s been a disappointing year for Tim Miles. The Spartans had a top-five finish last season but have sunken back to the bottom. This was an interesting one to rank cause technically the Spartans swept Air Force and will be seeded ahead of them in the Mountain West Tournament.