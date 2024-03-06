NEC Tournament: Bracket, schedule, preview and notes

Even for a league that is as close to a lock for a 16 seed as possible, the NEC tournament is chock-full of storylines to follow. From Merrimack’s pursuit of a first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in its first year of eligibility, to Central Connecticut’s remarkable turnaround under Pat Sellers, every team has a fascinating reason for you to root for them.

The NEC Tournament tips off on Wednesday night with the quarterfinals, and all games are held at the home of the higher seed. Despite the league having nine teams, the decision has been made for the tournament to only include eight, and this year, Stonehill is the odd team out. The Skyhawks finished 2-14 in the NEC in year two at the Division-I level without the services of many of last year’s key players.

Bracket

Schedule

Note: All times listed Eastern.

Quarterfinals (Wednesday, March 6), NEC Front Row

Game 1: (8) Saint Francis U at (1) Central Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Game 2: (5) FDU at (4) Le Moyne, 7 p.m.

Game 3: (6) Wagner at (3) Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

Game 4: (7) LIU at (2) Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Semifinals (Saturday, March 9), ESPN+/YES/NESN+

Game 5: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, noon

Game 6: Third highest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed, 2 p.m.

Championship Game (Tuesday, March 12), ESPN2

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, at home of higher seed, 7 p.m.

The Favorites

Central Connecticut (19-10, 13-3) holds the key to the Dance. The road to March Madness runs through New Britain in year three under Patrick Sellers. After winning 18 games between his first two seasons combined, the now upperclassman-laden Blue Devils won 19 games, including four in a row to finish the year on top of the conference.

Led by a big three of Allan Jeanne-Rose, Jordan Jones and Kellen Amos, Central has as much star power as anybody in the conference. The length and athleticism of Jeanne-Rose and Amos along with the physicality of Jayden Brown and company in the post make the Blue Devils a difficult team to generate easy looks against. Additionally, CCSU is the top defensive rebounding team in the NEC, gobbling up misses and preventing second-chance opportunities.

Jeanne-Rose has evolved from a role player offensively into one of the NEC’s premiere scorers. The Blue Devils lost to Le Moyne after he went down in the second half with an injury and squeaked by Wagner without him, but he’s been the KenPom game MVP in two of the last three games since returning.

Amos may be the league’s top athlete, and Central will use him as such. He gets difficult defensive matchups and is up to the task. He can also take over any game offensively. In key moments, Sellers loves to draw up a backdoor lob for the Houston native, and he’s converted it plenty of times with a highlight slam.

Jones has also taken over his fair share of games for the Blue Devils, leading the team’s attack as the starting point guard after three seasons at Division II Coker University.

The last time Central was the top seed in the NEC Tournament was 2007, and it also marked the last time that the Blue Devils appeared in the NCAA Tournament. Now, 17 years later, this team has a chance to hang another set of banners.

Merrimack (19-11, 13-3) won 10 games in a row before an upset loss at the hands of Sacred Heart on Saturday. The reigning NEC Tournament champions did not get to play in the NCAA Tournament last year due to the NCAA’s four-year transition period, but the Warriors are ready to make up for lost time.

It’s the same formula for Joe Gallo’s team, featuring a high-pressure zone defense that forces more turnovers than just about anybody in the country. However, the game has sped up at the other end this season in North Andover.

Breakout sophomore Jordan Derkack averaged 18.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in conference play, shooting 46% from the field, leading an improved offense. Without sacrificing anything on the defensive end, the Warriors have increased their offensive efficiency by nearly 10 points per 100 possessions.

Derkack’s partner in crime is freshman point guard Budd Clark, who has emerged as a tremendous closer. A 5-foot-10 product of the illustrious Philadelphia Catholic League, Clark is unafraid of the big stage and is built for March.

Against Stonehill, he scored six points in the final 30 seconds, erasing a three-point deficit to escape with a win. Against LIU, he drained a go-ahead mid-range jumper with under 30 seconds to play, giving the Warriors a victory. Those moments were the highlights of a 10-game stretch to finish the season where he is averaging 18.9 points and 3.9 assists per game, shooting over 50% from the field.

With glue guys Samba Diallo, Jordan McKoy and Devon Savage, Merrimack has plenty of pieces surrounding their two stars to have the final say in their final year in the NEC.

Could Make Some Noise

Sacred Heart (16-15, 10-6) was picked as the preseason favorite with an extremely talented roster. However, the Pioneers have had an up-and-down season. With high-highs such as Saturday’s win over Merrimack, and lows as a 17-point loss at LIU, Sacred Heart has been through a lot.

Through all of the inconsistency however, Alex Sobel has stood strong inside the paint. His 12.1% block rate ranks fifth in all of college basketball. The Division III Middlebury College transfer has been the defensive engine for an offensively slanted team, while also providing plenty of production on the offensive end.

However, Sobel isn’t the swing piece that will determine whether the Pioneers make the NCAA Tournament in their final season before moving to the MAAC. NEC Preseason Player of the Year Nico Galette has embodied the Sacred Heart season with his peaks and valleys, but he’ll need to play at his best in order for a tournament run to be in the cards.

Le Moyne (14-16, 9-7) plays an incredibly fun style of basketball, spacing the floor with five players who can all shoot, dribble and pass. Led by grad students Kaiyem Cleary and Luke Sutherland, the Dolphins earned a home game in the conference tournament despite being picked dead last in the preseason poll.

That prognostication is not lost on this group, who has used it as motivation for a strong first season at the Division-I level. Le Moyne handed Central Connecticut two of its three conference losses, including a thrilling win in New Britain.

Throughout the season, the team’s depth has grown, as freshmen AJ Dancler and Nate Fouts are giving much better minutes to complement a starting lineup filled with five grad students.

Nate Champion’s team is not eligible to play in the NCAA Tournament, but that doesn't mean that it can’t play spoiler.

FDU (15-16, 9-7) followed up last season’s improbable NCAA Tournament run with a solid season. Jack Castleberry has done a great job maintaining the identity established by Tobin Anderson: a high-pressure defense that attempts to speed up the game and force turnovers.

Ansley Almonor has continued to evolve, averaging 16.7 points per game on nearly 40% from beyond the arc as the heart and soul of the Knights. He provided the scoring punch with an efficient 30 on Feb. 24 against their NEC Quarterfinal opponent, Le Moyne, leading FDU to a road victory.

Wagner (13-15, 7-9) may be down to just eight available players, but that doesn’t stop them from fighting tooth and nail for 40 minutes every single game.

No team in the conference is more intentional in their defensive communication, and no team in the conference works harder to get through screens and dribble handoffs.

Melvin Council Jr. is one of the fastest players in the league in both the half-court and running in transition, parlaying that into 15 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Bottom Tier

LIU (7-21, 6-10) is a lot better than it was last year, but that’s not exactly saying all that much.

Saint Francis (8-21, 3-13) is the second-least experienced team in the country, with zero upperclassmen playing more than 12 minutes all season.

The One Matchup That I’m Praying For

The rubber match. Central Connecticut and Merrimack held serve against each other on their respective home courts during the regular season. The two have clearly been the top teams in the conference all year long, separating themselves from the pack by three games. The Warriors and Blue Devils would give us an excellent championship game, the final one in this era of the NEC.

The Pick

Even though Central will have home court, Merrimack has unfinished business. After winning the tournament last season, and ending the season on that high note, the Warriors have everything required to walk into New Britain and earn the spot in the NCAA Tournament that they did last year.