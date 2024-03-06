Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Preview: bracket, schedule and predictions

The Missouri Valley Conference has been anything but predictable this season.

The parody within such a prestigious conference has made the MVC must-see television this year, with any game providing a chance to see a top team fall. Now that the dust has settled on what has been a dogfight of a conference schedule, Arch Madness looks to deliver again on excitement.

Bracket

Schedule

Thursday, March 7 (all times Central Time)

Game 1 - No. 8 Murray State vs. No. 9 Missouri State (noon)

Game 2 - No. 5 Belmont vs. No. 12 Valparaiso (2:30 p.m.)

Game 3 - No. 7 Illinois State vs. No. 10 Evansville (6 p.m.)

Game 4 - No. 6 Southern Illinois vs. No. 11 UIC (8:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 8

Game 5 - No. 1 Indiana State vs. Game 1 winner (noon)

Game 6 - No. 4 UNI vs. Game 2 winner (2:30 p.m.)

Game 7 - No. 2 Drake vs. Game 3 winner (6 p.m.)

Game 8 - No. 3 Bradley vs. Game 4 winner (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 9

Game 9 - Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner (2:30 p.m.)

Game 10 - Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner (5 p.m.)

Sunday, March 10

Championship - Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner (1 p.m.)

Preview

The Favorites

Indiana State Sycamores (26-5 Overall, 17-3 Conference)

It has been a dream season for Robbie Avila and crew, who were picked fourth in the preseason poll, but have proven themselves as potentially in the mix for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, but if they want a guaranteed spot come Selection Sunday, they must win out in St. Louis.

An electric offense that places them at No. 11 in the nation in points per game has been the engine for such a successful season. Sitting at top of the conference in both offensive and defensive defensive efficiency per KenPom, the Sycamores have stats on their side, but they have shown cracks that can be taken advantage of. Take a look at their consecutive losses to Illinois State and Southern Illinois, where the opposing team got hot from the field and Indiana State could not respond.

Drake Bulldogs (25-6 Overall, 16-4 Conference)

While not the No. 1 seed this season, Drake still stands as a possible at-large team in the same situation as Indiana State. Tucker DeVries is still as dominant as ever, leading his team to yet another 25-win season.

The Bulldogs have shown the ability to beat Indiana State in conference play, but the struggle will be getting to the title game with Bradley and Southern Illinois on their side of the bracket. Drake has the chance to be knocked out early if they get shut down offensively.

The Dark Horses

Bradley Braves (21-10 Overall, 13-7 Conference)

With the best defense in the MVC, the Braves come into championship season with the chance to shut down two of the most dynamic offenses in the nation in Indiana State and Drake. Despite a tough stretch earlier in the season, Bradley has shown the ability to hang with some of the most talented squads in the nation.

Northern Iowa Panthers (18-13 Overall, 12-8 Conference)

In an up-and-down season for the team out of Cedar Falls, Iowa, the Panthers find themselves with a first-round bye despite a rough 3-7 start to their season. With a strong balance of size and experience, UNI has the credentials to make a deep MVC Tournament run.

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-12 Overall, 11-9 Conference)

Xavier Johnson is one of the best scorers in the nation. With that type of star power, it is hard to count out the Salukis, especially since they’ve shown their ability to stick with some of the best teams in the nation, taking down Oklahoma State in non-conference play and beating Indiana State at home.

The Longshots

Belmont Bruins (19-12 Overall, 12-8 Conference)

The trio of Ja’Kobie Gillespie, Malik Dia and Cade Tyson are hard to beat on any night, but it may be a stretch for them to win the entire tournament. While moving their way into the five seed, the Bruins will most likely meet Indiana State in the semifinals.

Murray State Racers (12-19 Overall, 9-11 Conference)

The Racers have beaten Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls and Bradley at home, but also have shown their inability to keep a lead in big games in losses to Southern Illinois (twice) and Illinois State. With five different players that can take over on offense on any given night, the Racers are dangerous when they’re on, but when they aren’t, it can get ugly.

Prediction

While anything can happen in a conference that has shown a great amount of parody this season, it would be surprising to see anything other than a Drake-Indiana State final. While Bradley and Northern Iowa provide dangerous competition, Indiana State is truly the team to beat, and it will be hard to eliminate such a talented Sycamore squad.