Women’s Bubble Watch: Conference Tourney Time

If you’re really quiet and you listen closely, you can hear the sound of me losing my damn mind over Championship Week. Yes, conference tournaments are here in women’s and men’s basketball.

In the context of the women’s bubble watch, that means we have a fairly concrete idea of where things stand. Like, not fully concrete. The concrete hasn’t dried yet. But it’s there, ya know?

For one, we’ve moved UNLV and Princeton into the Actual Lock category. With so few games left before Selection Sunday, there’s just nothing that can happen to knock them out of the field.

So, for the last time this season, here is the mid-major bubble watch:

Locks:

Record: 29-2 | NET: 11 | SOS: 71

Charlie Creme Projection: 4 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Portland 90-50 | This Week: WCC Tournament

Best Wins: vs. Alabama (NET 28) vs. Stanford (NET 4), at California (NET 62) | Bad Losses: NONE

The dumbest postseason format in sports is back, and this time it means the Bulldogs will likely only get one crack at a decent win in the WCC Tournament. If they draw Santa Clara in the title game, they’ll get a chance to face a top-75 opponent that they’ve blown the doors off of twice.

UNLV Lady Rebels

Record: 27-2 | NET: 28 | SOS: 120

Charlie Creme Projection: 8 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Boise State 63-57, W vs. San Diego State 100-41, W vs. Utah State 104-44 | This Week: Mountain West Tournament

Good Wins: vs. Arizona (NET 36), at Oklahoma (NET 27) | Bad Loss: vs. New Mexico (NET 156)

If UNLV is in single-digit-seed territory, then there’s no use questioning whether a bad loss in the MWC Tournament can knock them out. It won’t. It might cost the Rebels a seed line, but there’s been nothing to indicate this is a reasonable fear.

Princeton Tigers

Record: 22-4 | NET: 31 | SOS: 74

Charlie Creme Projection: 9 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Harvard 60-49, W vs. Dartmouth 68-42 | This Week: March 9 vs. Penn

Best Wins: at Middle Tennessee (NET 39), vs. Oklahoma (NET 27), at Villanova (NET 49) | Bad Losses: NONE

With all due respect to Princeton, nobody on Earth outside of New Jersey should be rooting for the Tigers to win the Ivy Tournament. We need the #2BidIvy like we need oxygen. I speak for The People in this. Thankfully, Princeton has locked up an at-large bid. A win over Penn in the season finale should solidify a single-digit seed as well.

Work Left to Do:

Green Bay Phoenix

Record: 23-6 | NET: 54 | SOS: 165

Charlie Creme Projection: 11 seed, last team in

Last Week: W at Fort Wayne 70-61, L vs. Milwaukee 65-61 | This Week: Horizon Tournament

Best Wins: at Creighton (NET 24), vs. Washington State (NET 25) | Bad Loss: at Oakland (NET 252), vs. Milwaukee (NET 199)

Oh, no Green Bay. Oh no. All you had to do was not lose to the fringe-200 NET team at home, and you would have been in great shape. Instead, a loss to anyone in the Horizon Tournament except for Cleveland State — and maybe even them — will mean the WNIT. Two (and potentially three) ugly losses just won’t cut it.

Middle Tennessee Lady Raiders

Record: 24-4 | NET: 39 | SOS: 175

Charlie Creme Projection: 10 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Sam Houston State 93-62 | This Week: March 6 at Liberty, March 9 vs. Louisiana Tech

Best Win: vs. Tennessee (NET 37) | Bad Losses: NONE

With two regular season games left, the Lady Raiders aren’t quite in postseason tournament mode yet. Still ahead is a road game against Liberty and a home battle with a Louisiana Tech team that pushed them to the brink in the conference opener.

Win Your Autobid

Saint Joseph’s Hawks

Record: 26-4 | NET: 59 | SOS: 132

Charlie Creme Projection: Next Four Out

Last Week: L vs. Fordham 62-57, W at Duquesne 77-73 | This Week: A-10 Tournament

Good Wins: vs. Villanova (NET 49), at Rhode Island (NET 83), vs. Davidson (NET 84), at George Mason (NET 63) | Bad Losses: vs. Fordham (NET 184)

Being in Next Four Out territory at this point pretty much means you’re not getting an at-large bid, so the Hawks better hope Charlie is wrong in his assessment. Saint Joe’s won’t have the opportunities to move up, and any solid win would be offset by the loss that knocks them out of the A-10 Tournament.

Richmond Spiders

Record: 26-5 | NET: 55 | SOS: 78

Charlie Creme Projection: 12 seed (AQ)

Last Week: W vs. Duquesne 90-64, W at St. Bonaventure 61-46 | This Week: A-10 Tournament

Best Wins: at Drake (NET 73), at Saint Joseph’s (NET 59), at Davidson (NET 84), at VCU (NET 66) | Bad Losses: NONE

The Atlantic 10 is looking like a one-bid league, and even though the Spiders are at the top of the conference, there’s not much of an at-large profile here. It does no good to play the woulda-coulda-shoulda game, but if Richmond woulda beat Michigan State or Villanova it coulda gotten into the at-large conversation and we soulda had more mid-majors in the field.

Columbia Lions

Record: 21-5 | NET: 57 | SOS: 98

Charlie Creme Projection: First Four Out

Last Week: W at Brown 77-62, W at Yale 76-50 | This Week: March 9 at Cornell

Best Wins: vs. Seton Hall (NET 65), vs. Villanova (NET 49), vs. Princeton (NET 31) | Bad Losses: NONE

I’m not sure if the committee would put Columbia into the field if the tournament started today, but it probably doesn’t matter. Over the next 10 days, one of the power conference schools behind the Lions on the seed list will pass them by picking up a quality win or two in their league tournaments. Columbia’s only real chance to match would be in the Ivy title game against Princeton, and if it wins that, it gets the auto-bid anyway.