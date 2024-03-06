ETSU’s Karon Boyd serves a “glue guy” for Bucs

The term glue guy refers to that one player a team can’t be without, but it’s not as a result of any particular stat, and the glue guy is almost never the go-to-scorer.

It’s the player that applies the main adhesive to all the other roles and links it all together. If that glue guy is missing, it is often noticeable, and that can’t always be quantified in statistical categories, but more in the way a team is connected when that guy is there and how disconnected it can be in the glue guy’s absence.

When describing just how much Karon Boyd means to the 2023-24 ETSU Bucs, you should start by thinking of a guy like former Purdue forward Brian Cardinal (1996-00) in the late 1990s. Those Boilermaker squads were highly successful and highlighted by some great players like Chad Austin and Brad Miller and legendary head coach Gene Keady.

Cardinal was possibly most recognized for the intangibles he provided and the team’s toughness he personified. Those exact same attributes can be applied to Boyd.

When we look back on Brooks Savage’s first season back in the Tri-Cities, we won’t think of Boyd’s impact as a scorer, but rather we will think of him as a guy that was essential in helping the Bucs to their most wins since Steve Forbes departed following the 2019-20 season, and without him, ETSU simply wouldn’t have been the same team, with clear evidence of that to point within the season.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound guard missed five straight games at the start of league play, which may have cost the Bucs a top-six finish in the league and avoiding playing the opening night of the tournament.

The other way to look at that is the No. 7 seed has made the championship game in three of the past four SoCon Tournaments, including last season, which saw ETSU’s bitter rival Chattanooga fall in the championship game to Furman.

There’s much more of a positive vibe around the Tri-Cities and Johnson City, Tenn., these days than in recent seasons.

Much of that has to do with the new energy Savage infused into the program, and one of those main spark plugs being the presence of Boyd. Boyd spoke about his unique role that he occupies within the 2023-24 Bucs, which has seen plenty of turnover in the transition from the Desmond Oliver era to this season under Savage.

“I love it,” he said. “Everybody has their role and I feel like that’s my role for this team…Like Ebby [Asamoah] is a shooter, and that’s what he’s gotta do. [Quimari Peterson]’s role is to get to the bucket. So, I feel my role is to uplift, bring defense and keep the energy up and really just united in team. That’s what I pride myself in.”

That understanding of roles and playing to an identity based on strengths comes from Boyd’s time as a freshman at Division II USC-Aiken.

In Boyd’s lone season with USC-Aiken, he averaged 11.2 PPG and 5.6 RPG in 27.5 minutes of action. His transition to ETSU has been almost seamless.

Though he was asked to be more of a factor offensively, his dedication on the defensive end has guaranteed an important role as a part of the 2023-24 Bucs. His countenance is an infectious feature to his teammates, which is also something not quantified or measured by a stats sheet at the end of a half or a game.

“There wasn’t really all that much of a transition,” Boyd said. “I knew what I had to come in [to ETSU] and do in the first place and prove to everyone that I was supposed to be on this level in the first place.”

With the Bucs ready to head to the SoCon Tournament for the first time under Savage, it’s ETSU’s dedication to effort on the defensive end, as well as on the glass that could very well make ETSU dangerous.

Boyd gets to the offensive glass as good as anyone in the Southern Conference. He has been the catalyst in that, and if there’s one guy that plays to the identity, which is representative of the team. While Boyd personifies that identity on the floor for the Bucs, he gives credit to his head coach for helping prepare the Bucs for the challenges ahead, all while establishing the collective team first, toughness identity shortly after taking the job last spring.

“Coach Savage did a real good job of getting us up here early in the summer so we would have the whole summer to like work with each other and play with each other and got the feel of each other’s game,” Boyd said. “Once we each figured what is what, everything just seemed to click.”

Boyd, who has started all 26 games he has been a part of this season, helped be set the tone once again for ETSU in its final regular-season, as he did the little things to help the Bucs scrap out a 66-65 win over UNC Greensboro in Johnson City. He posted eight points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, while adding three rebounds, an assist and a block.

He currently averages 6.9 PPG and 6.4 RPG and posted his best game of the season, with 17 points in arguably Brooks Savage’s best win of the season against former league rival and current Atlantic 10 member Davidson.

No. 7 seed ETSU (16-15, 8-10 SoCon) will face No. 10 seed VMI (4-27, 1-17 SoCon) in the opening round of the Southern Conference Tournament this coming Friday night in Asheville.

Should the Bucs get past the Keydets, it would set up a rematch with the Spartans. With the way the Southern Conference has been this season, don’t be shocked if the Bucs pull off such an upset, and make a deep run in this season’s tournament. If they do that, you can bet Boyd will play a major role.