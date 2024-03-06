Mid-Major Madness Men’s Player of the Week: Vonterius Woolbright, Western Carolina

Mid-Major Madness has selected Western Carolina guard Vonterius Woolbright as the Men’s Mid-Major Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 26 - Mar. 3. He led the Catamounts to a pair of wins behind back-to-back triple-doubles to help his team secure the fourth seed at the 2024 Southern Conference Championships.

Pushing Western Carolina to its first season with more than 20 wins in over 14 years, Woolbright and Co. welcomed Furman to the Ramsey Center on Feb. 28. Leading the Catamounts to a contested 85-77 win over last season’s SoCon NCAA Tournament representative, Woolbright lit up the stat sheet with 15 points, 10 boards, and 11 assists.

To follow it up, Woolbright and Western Carolina traveled to Tennessee for a matchup with Chattanooga on the final day of the SoCon regular-season. Thrashing the Mocs 82-63 on the road, Woolbright again contributed a triple-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists to help see out the win.

With back-to-back triple-doubles last week, Woolbright leads the NCAA at five this season and now with six total for his career, which stands as the current Western Carolina program record.

Leading the conference in scoring and rebounding, Woolbright is garnering national attention as the country’s 11th highest scorer with 21.4 PPG and its second best rebounder at 12.1 RPG.

For his consecutive efforts, Woolbright was honored as the SoCon’s Player of the Week, his ninth of the season which breaks Stephen Curry’s record for the most player of the week selections in a single season in conference history.

Honorable Mentions

Reyne Smith (Charleston) - Securing the Cougars the top seed in the CAA, Smith had a record breaking week with 32 points to beat Campbell and 21 points to stave off Hofstra, hitting a program-record 10 three’s over the Camels while becoming the first player in conference history with multiple career games of 9+ three’s.

Tucker DeVries (Drake) - To move into second on the program’s all-time scoring list, DeVries managed a career-high double-double of 39 points and 13 boards in a triple-OT win at UIC, later adding 29 points to beat Bradley and maintain pace with Indiana State in the standings.

Jarod Lucas (Nevada) - To extend the Wolf Pack’s win streak to five straight, Lucas led a win over Colorado State with 23 points, seven boards, and a game-winning half court buzzer-beater, followed by 21 points to defeat Fresno State.