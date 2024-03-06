Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week: Akasha Davis, Lamar

Mid-Major Madness selected Lamar junior Akasha Davis as the Women’s Player of the Week for the week of Feb. 26-March 3. Davis averaged 23.0 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game over a pair of contests last week with a pair of double-doubles. She shot 58.3% from the floor and 90% (18-for-20) from the free throw line.

In the Cardinals’ 74-58 win at Texas A&M-Commerce, she posted 22 points and 16 rebounds while going 7-for-12 from the floor. It was her second straight game pulling down 16 boards. The victory provided Lamar a share of the Southland Conference regular season championship.

Two days later, the Cardinals secured the outright title with an 80-64 victory at Northwestern State. The post amassed 24 points and 11 boards for her third straight double-double on 7-of-12 shooting once again.

The Wylie, Texas, native is second in the conference in scoring (14.8) and first in rebounding (10.8). She is the lone player in the league averaging a double-double.

Davis is the first player this season to be named the Mid-Major Madness Women’s Player of the Week twice this season. She also won the honor back on Jan. 24.

Honorable Mention:

Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington Gr. G

Loera averaged 16.33 points and 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game over three games last week. The graduate student had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win at Montana. She tallied 15 points and eight assists at Montana State. She also hit the game-winning shot as time expired, which helped the Eagles wrap up secure the regular-season title. She closed out the week with 14 points and eight assists against Sacramento State.

Julia Martinez, St Louis Gr. G

Martinez recorded the Atlantic 10’s first triple-double of the season with 11 rebounds, 10 points and 10 assists at La Salle. She posted a second-straight triple-double with 15 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds on Senior Night against Knox. Those were the second and third triple-doubles of her career.

Sherese Pittman, Stony Brook Jr. F

Pittman averaged 26.0 points per game on 56.3% shooting with 8.5 rebounds per game. The Richmond, Va., native posted a career-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting in a win over North Carolina A&T. She also pulled down nine boards and distributed four assists. She followed it up with 22 points, eight rebounds, four blocks and three steals in a win at Drexel. She notched 20 points after halftime as the Seawolves claimed at least a share of the CAA regular-season title.

Temira Poindexter, Tulsa Jr. F

Poindexter averaged 26 points and nine rebounds to help keep the Golden Hurricane in the mix for a regular-season title. In a win over Temple, she tallied 30 points and nine rebounds. To help secure a win over SMU, the forward notched 22 points and another nine boards.

Anne Simon, Maine Gr. G

Simon averaged 25.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game last week. She amassed a 26-point, 10-rebound double-double in a win over Binghamton. The guard followed it up with 25 points, eight boards and five assists in a victory over UAlbany. Those performances helped the Black Bears clinch the America East regular season championship.