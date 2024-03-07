WCC Tournament preview: bracket, schedule and predictions

Historically, the West Coast Conference Tournament has been essentially a two-team race. In fact, no team outside of Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s that is currently in the WCC has made the championship game since 2008 (because BYU made the jump to the Big 12).

Will that change this year? Short answer is probably not, but you just never know. That’s what puts the madness in March Madness. Anybody can beat anybody. David can take down Goliath.

Can any of the other teams knock off the Bulldogs or Gaels at Orleans Arena and steal a bid into the NCAA Tournament? Here’s a full preview of the WCC Tournament:

Bracket

Schedule

Note: All times listed Eastern.

First Round (Thursday, March 7), ESPN+

Game 1: (9) Pacific vs. (8) Pepperdine, 5:30 p.m.

Second Round (Thursday, March 7), ESPN+

Game 2: Game 1 Winner vs. (5) San Diego, 9 p.m.

Game 3: (7) Loyola Marymount vs. (6) Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Third Round (Saturday, March 9), ESPN2

Game 4: Game 2 Winner vs. (4) Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. (3) San Francisco, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals (Sunday, March 12), ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. (1) Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. (2) Gonzaga, 11:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship Game (Monday, March 13), ESPN

Game 8: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 7 Winner, 9 p.m.

The Favorites

Saint Mary’s (24-7, 15-1) earned the top seed this week, going undefeated in conference play against every team except Gonzaga, with whom they split the season series. The Gaels had a rough stretch at the beginning of non-conference play, dropping five of their first eight games to start the season. Since then, a casual 21-2 record for Randy Bennett’s group led by WCC Player of the Year Augustas Marciulionas.

The Gaels play at one of the slowest tempos in the country and have a top-15 defense, according to KenPom. Aidan Mahaney stole the show last year as a freshman and leads the team this year in scoring as a sophomore at nearly 14 PPG. Mitchell Saxen is one of the best bigs in the conference, and Alex Ducas has been a solid threat on the wing for what feels like forever.

Injuries are currently a factor for a Saint Mary’s squad that isn’t exactly the deepest. Starting four Joshua Jefferson hasn’t played since February 10 due to a knee injury, and his status is in question for the rest of the season. Backup center Harry Wessels has a shoulder injury that kept him out of the last three games.

Gonzaga (24-6, 14-2) is a team that a lot of people had their questions about after non-conference play. The Bulldogs’ best win in that span probably was against UCLA, a team that is under .500 on the season in the Pac-12. Nonetheless, Mark Few has led his team through WCC play nearly unscathed. The only blemishes were the home loss to Saint Mary’s and a loss on the road to Santa Clara.

This isn’t your typical Gonzaga team. They aren’t very deep, especially at the guard position. Ryan Nembhard has come over from Creighton and has been a floor general. Graham Ike probably got snubbed for player of the year honors after averaging 16.9 PPG and 7.3 RPG. Nolan Hickman and Anton Watson each put up around 14 points a game. Dusty Stromer, Ben Gregg and Braden Huff fill out the rest of the rotation.

Will the Zags run into trouble this postseason with such a thin rotation. It’s certainly a cause for concern, but in a WCC Tournament format that automatically puts the Bulldogs in the semifinals, they should be fine for now.

Semifinals Run?

San Francisco (22-9, 11-5) has been the “best of the rest” in the WCC this year, going 11-1 against teams not named Saint Mary’s or Gonzaga. Jonathan Mogbo and Marcus Williams were each named to the All-WCC First Team and comprise one of the best duos in the conference. Mogbo was also named the Newcomer of the Year, and Ryan Beasley was named Freshman of the Year. Malik Thomas and Mike Sharavjamts each transferred in and provide solid scoring to compliment the stars. With their current record, there’s a chance if the Dons beat either the Gaels or Bulldogs at least once, we’d be talking about them on the bubble.

Santa Clara (19-12, 10-6) is the only other team in the conference not mentioned yet that finished above .500 in WCC play. A big reason for that is Arizona transfer Adama Bal and his team-leading 14.5 PPG. He was named to the All-WCC First team and has eight games of 20+ points this season. The Broncos are the only team amongst the “other seven” that beat either Gonzaga or Saint Mary’s this season, picking off the Bulldogs in early January. They also boast wins over an NCAA Tournament team in Washington State and two more Pac-12 schools in Oregon and Stanford. They could potentially play spoiler in Vegas.

San Diego (17-14, 7-9) could fit in either this category or the next, but seeing the Toreros are two games better than everyone below, they get the bump. Steve Lavin has his team in position to win at least one game this week, led by the duo of Deuce Turner and Wayne McKinney III in the backcourt. Turner has gone for 30+ three times, including a 34 point outburst against Saint Mary’s. San Diego won 10 games in non-conference play, highlighted by a win over Arizona State. You can’t overlook the Toreros.

5-11’s

Loyola Marymount (12-18, 5-11) kicks off a stretch of three straight schools that won exactly five conference games. The Lions enter the WCC Tournament winning two of their last three, so that’s a positive. The one loss in that span was to Portland, the team they’re playing in the first round on Friday night. Gonzaga transfer Dominick Harris stayed in-conference and has thrived in his new role as lead scorer.

Portland (11-20, 5-11) has the best win amongst this “mini group” of teams and thus was granted the six-seed. The Pilots knocked off Santa Clara a week ago at the Chiles Center behind 32 points from star Tyler Robertson, who has 1,500 points in three seasons playing for Shantay Legans. Portland comes to Vegas on a two-game winning streak.

Pepperdine (12-19, 5-11) has an All-WCC First Team selection in Michael Ajayi, but the Waves will be playing Thursday afternoon in the first round due to tiebreakers. The program announced they will be parting ways with head coach Lorenzo Romar after six seasons once they get eliminated. At least he should be able to get one more win, because…

Thanks For Showing Up

…Pacific (6-25, 0-16) exists. The Tigers haven’t beat a Division I opponent since November and fired their head coach Leonard Perry after three seasons. Yikes.

The One Matchup That I’m Praying For

I’ll be quick here. Round three between Saint Mary’s and Gonzaga for the WCC Tournament championship would be cinema. The Gaels snagged the regular season title, but the Bulldogs will have won nine straight headed into this matchup. You could also argue that Ike got robbed of player of the year with the nod going to Marciulionis, so some added motivation for him and the rest of his team. Sign me up.

The Pick

For that reason, and how hot they’ve been down the stretch, I don’t think anybody can walk into Orleans Arena and take down Gonzaga. The Bulldogs have won four straight WCC Tournaments and 10 of the last 11. A historic run for Mark Few that will continue this season. There were doubts about the Zags a month ago or so, but everyone should be back on the wagon. They’re dangerous.