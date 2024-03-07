CAA Tournament Preview: Can anyone keep Charleston from repeating?

After 38 consecutive years as the Colonial Athletic Association, the CAA’s inaugural season as the Coastal Athletic Association culminates in the nation’s capital to crown a conference tournament champion. Here’s a look ahead before the competition heats up at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., March 8-12:

The Team to Beat

No. 1 Charleston (24-7, 15-3 CAA)

Having shared the regular season title en route to capturing its second CAA Tournament championship last year, the top-seeded Cougars left no doubt as to which team would end the 2023-24 regular season as the class of the conference by winning their last nine games and 11 of 12 (following a modest two-game January losing streak).

Charleston is at its best when its CAA-leading offense (81.0 points per game) is rolling the way it has been over its last dozen games. The Cougars eclipsed 80 points in half of those games, reaching 90 or more in one-third of them down the stretch. Besides overall scoring, Charleston also leads the conference this year in 3-pointers made (10.7 per contest), rebounds (39.8 per game) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.54). Reserve junior guard C.J. Fulton leads the league with a 4.9 ratio in that category.

It’s a testament to the team ball that head coach Pat Kelsey teaches that the Cougars will be the CAA tournament’s highest seed despite no Charleston player being in the running for the CAA Player of the Year award. Charleston wins with balance. Eight different Cougars average at least five points with sharpshooting junior guard Reyne Smith (12.7 points per game) being the CAA’s most accurate 3-point shooter (40.0%). Junior forward Ante Brzovic (12.5 points) and junior forward Ben Burham (11.8 points) follow close behind on the scoring ledger.

No one averages more than Smith’s 25.2 minutes per game on the Cougars’ deep and dangerous roster, which in a tournament that will require the champion to win a minimum of three games in as many days, could play into their favor.

Stony Brook transfer and starting forward Frankie Policelli (Charleston’s fifth-leading scorer, with 9.1 points per game) has added even more to the Cougars’ talent and depth this season.

Best Chances to Dethrone the Defending Champs

No. 4 UNCW (21-9, 12-6 CAA)

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks appear to have the best chance at beating Charleston since they’ve already done it multiple times this season. It was the Seahawks who handed the Cougars two of their three conference defeats this year (78-69 on Jan. 20 and 80-74 on Feb. 1).

But it may be a question of which Seahawks we see in D.C. After starting conference play with two losses, UNCW responded with a 10-1 stretch that included the pair of wins over Charleston. However, the Seahawks then went a head-scratching 1-3. They lost three games (including two at home) in which they were favored before finally closing their regular season strong with an 11-point Senior Day win over Towson. One of those three late-season defeats (a 73-72 loss to Elon on Feb. 17) was arguably one of the biggest upsets in CAA play this year.

UNCW boasts a CAA Player of the Year candidate in junior forward Trazarien White (19.6 points and 7.0 rebounds) along with three other double-figure scorers, all of whom are senior guards: Shykeim Phillips (14.0 points), K.J. Jenkins (12.2 points) and Maleeck Harden-Hayes (10.8 points).

The Seahawks’ next two leading scorers (guards Donovan Newby — 7.5 points and Nick Farrar — 4.8 points) are also seniors.

All of that experience can matter in a tournament setting, and UNCW already knows what it takes to knock off a top seed and reach the championship game as a four seed because that’s exactly what the Seahawks did in last year’s CAA Tournament.

UNCW ranks right behind the Cougars with 80.2 points per game and leads the league in scoring margin (9.0 points), free throw percentage (76.1%) — while attempting the third-most free throws in the CAA — and its 3.63 turnover margin is easily the best in the conference (Monmouth is next at 1.81).

Some say it’s difficult to beat the same team — especially one as good as Charleston — a third time but then sometimes, one team just happens to have another team’s number.

No. 3 Hofstra (19-12, 12-6 CAA)

Speaking of that, the third-seeded Hofstra Pride is hoping it’s the former since the Pride got swept by the Cougars this year with bookend regular season losses, dropping a 73-61 CAA-opening decision at home on Jan. 4 and most recently, losing its last game, at Charleston, 87-76, on Mar. 2.

Nevertheless, Hofstra seems to have the next best chance (after UNCW) at taking down the CAA’s best team.

The Pride can be very tough to deal with when Hofstra is sharing the ball and guarding the way the Pride showed for the majority of February.

As the conference Player of the Year favorite, graduate guard Tyler Thomas leads the CAA in scoring (22.3 points per game) and 3-pointers made (3.7). When Thomas is on, he is capable of carrying Hofstra the way he did with 33 second-half points to help the Pride capture the Gulf Coast Showcase tournament championship in overtime, in November. Thomas scored a game-high 30 points in a win the night before. One night earlier, Hofstra’s second-leading scorer, junior guard Darlinstone Dubar (18.1 points per game) — who shoots a CAA-leading 53.4% — had his own 30-point game. Although that tournament was against lesser competition, it was an example of how Dubar and Thomas could take turns with leading the Pride to tournament championship while playing three games in three days, like Hofstra would have to do to cut the nets in Washington.

The Pride is tough to stop when its offense is humming through playmaking junior point guard Jaquan Carlos, who not only leads the CAA with 6.4 assists per game, but who set new CAA and Hofstra records with 19 assists in a 20-point home win over Northeastern on Feb. 17.

Carlos (10.1 points per game) is also Hofstra’s third-leading scorer. In addition to that trio, when Hofstra receives contributions from its fourth and fifth-leading scorers (senior forward Jacco Fritz — 7.0 points and junior guard German Plotnikov — 6.4 points), it becomes a big problem for any CAA team to stop.

However, unlike Charleston, the Pride sometimes relies too much on that group with not many other scoring options available. Freshman guard KiJan Robinson’s meaningless free throws at the end of Hofstra’s regular season finale (in Charleston) were the only bench points Hofstra had in three of its last five games (despite the Pride winning two of those).

Although Hofstra’s most recent loss to Charleston was a sharp departure from the stingy defense the Pride played while going 8-1 in February (allowing between 49 and 64 points in seven of those victories), the first meeting with the Cougars may have provided a blueprint on how to slow Charleston’s prolific offense. While the Cougars closed on a 20-4 run to win, the Pride led, 57-53, with under 6 and a half minutes left despite a 16-4 Charleston start to the game.

The Cougars also similarly had a long winning streak keyed by a high-scoring offense entering last year’s CAA Tournament but ultimately had to pull out a defensive 63-58 win over UNCW in the championship game. With Hofstra on the opposite side of the bracket, a possible rematch with the currently clicking Cougars in the title game could still be a defensive game more to the Pride’s liking.

While Hofstra shoots free throws well (74.9%) — third-best in the league, the Pride is last in the CAA in free throw attempts (382), while no other CAA team having attempted fewer than 510. Hofstra also ranks next to last in the nation in both foul shots made and attempted.

But if anyone is going to pick a team to upset Charleston in this year’s CAA tournament, consider that Hofstra shoots a conference-best 37.4% from 3-point range and leads the league in field goal percentage, both offensively (47.5%) and defensively (41.5%, tied with Drexel).

No. 2 Drexel (20-11, 13-5 CAA)

With a 7-0 start in the league, Drexel began as the class of the conference before Charleston later took that mantle. Drexel then went 1-4 but earned the second seed with a strong 5-1 finish that included a split with Hofstra. Sophomore guard and Philadelphia native Justin Moore (12.6 points) has done a good job running the show for Dragons. CAA Preseason Player of the Year Amari Williams (12.3 points in 22.9 minutes per game) has played more limited minutes than expected. Drexel may have the combination of the highest ceiling and lowest floor of any team in the tournament. A potentially dangerous seventh-seeded Stony Brook could be lurking in the quarterfinals. The Dragons could lose that possible matchup but they are also good enough to reach the finals, and if they play like they did to open their CAA schedule, could even win the tournament.

Just a Cut Below

No. 5 Towson (18-13, 11-7 CAA) started as one of the best teams in the CAA at 7-2 in conference play, but the Tigers stumbled to a 4-5 finish thereafter. Towson narrowly beat UNCW by three points at home in its second CAA game of the season, but the Tigers closed regular season play with an 11-point loss at UNCW, which will meet Towson in the quarterfinals if the Tigers get by North Carolina A&T, as they should. Towson has good balance with its top five scorers averaging between 9.5 and 11.5 points per game. The Tigers’ two best players — freshman forward Tyler Tejada and sophomore forward Christian May — are relatively inexperienced. It seems as though Towson’s best offense is often a missed shot. The Tigers lead the CAA with 14.9 offensive rebounds, which ranks third nationally. Towson is great at getting missed shots, but the Tigers miss a lot in the first place, and that likely won’t cut it in a potential quarterfinal matchup with the Seahawks.

No. 6 Delaware (18-13, 10-8 CAA) has been up and down, and it doesn’t seem that the Blue Hens can be trusted. Delaware won four straight games after starting CAA play 4-4, but the Blue Hens finished 2-4. Although senior forward Jyare Davis (17.5 points per game) and senior guard Gerald Drumgoole, Jr. (13.5 points) can be problems for the opposition, Delaware could be ripe for an upset. Even if the Blue Hens survive their first game, they’re simply not as good as Hofstra, which beat Delaware early in conference play and would await the Blue Hens next.

Dark Horses Primed for a Surprising Run?

No. 7 Stony Brook (17-14, 10-8 CAA) may be the best case for a team outside of the top four seeds to make a deep run in the CAA tournament. Following a home win over Northeastern on Feb. 17, Hofstra assistant coach Colin Curtin said Stony Brook is the CAA team which has the most talent compared to what its record shows. Senior guard Tyler Stephenson-Moore (16 points per game) is one of the CAA’s best guards. Senior guard Aaron Clarke (13.4 points) is a good complement in the backcourt, and seven-foot senior center Keenan Fitzmorris (11.1 points, 1.1 blocks) make Stony Brook formidable.

The Seawolves suffered puzzling February blowout losses at Campbell and Monmouth, but Stony Brook was very competitive in a six-point home defeat to Charleston, an overtime setback at Towson, a three-point loss at Delaware and a recent four-point defeat at Drexel. The Seawolves also lost twice to Hofstra, by six at home, and on a Thomas buzzer-beater on the road. If Stony Brook handles the Huskies, the Seawolves are more than capable of winning another game or two.

No. 11 Elon (13-18, 6-12 CAA) should beat Hampton again as the Phoenix did (by six points) in the teams’ lone meeting this year. Elon has already beaten Delaware (also by six points) at home in the only time those two teams met on Feb. 15. Sophomore guard Max Mackinnon had a career-high 26 points (which helped him earn a CAA Player of the Week award). The Phoenix could beat the Blue Hens again if Delaware can’t figure out how to stop Mackinnon. Two wins would be a great tournament out of the 11 spot, but it seems that would be Elon’s ceiling.

The biggest issue for No. 8 Monmouth (17-14, 10-8 CAA) is that the CAA Tournament won’t be on the Hawks’ home floor, where Monmouth is 13-1 this season. On the road, the Hawks are 2-13, and on a neutral floor, like in D.C., Monmouth is 2-0. The Hawks barely edged Campbell, 88-87, at home, on a miraculous half-court bank from senior guard Xander Rice, the CAA’s third-leading scorer (20.8 points) on Feb. 15. With a scorer like Rice, Monmouth will have a chance in staying in any game for as long the Hawks stay in Washington. But if Monmouth gets by Campbell again, Charleston would probably be too much.

Should Be Happy to Win One Game

No. 9 Campbell (14-17, 8-10 CAA) got off to a 4-3 start in CAA play, but finished just 4-7 after that. Sophomore guard Anthony Dell’Orso (19.4 points per game) could lead the Fighting Camels to a win over Monmouth in the second round, but Campbell (which lost to Charleston twice by 23 points each during the regular season) wouldn’t seem to have much of a chance against the well-rested Cougars the following day.

No. 10 Northeastern (12-19, 7-11 CAA) was a little better with a 4-4 finish after a 3-7 start within the conference, but the Huskies don’t figure to get by Stony Brook, which swept Northeastern in a couple of fairly close games (by nine points and four points). The Huskies do have some experience and talent, particularly in their two leading scorers: senior forward Chris Doherty (13.8 points) and Luka Sakota (10.7 points).

No. 13 William & Mary (9-22, 4-14 CAA) has a quartet of scorers averaging between 12 and 14 points per game in junior guard Gabe Dorsey, sophomore guard Trey Moss, junior forward Noah Collier and sophomore guard Chase Lowe. However, the Tribe has done little winning this year in the CAA. William & Mary finally broke a nine-game losing streak with a home win against Hampton to close the regular season. A 12-13 game against North Carolina A&T is winnable, but the Tribe shouldn’t be much trouble for Towson if William & Mary makes it that far.

No. 12 North Carolina A&T (7-24, 5-13 CAA) beat William & Mary by seven points on Jan. 20, and will play the Tribe again. Sophomore guard Landon Glasper (20.9 points per game) is second in the CAA in scoring, but he’s been the lone bright spot for the coldest team (nine straight losses) to enter the CAA tournament after a once-promising 4-2 start within the conference.

No. 14 Hampton (8-23, 3-15 CAA) will be fortunate to beat Elon, and the Pirates have a chance to, having lost to Elon by only six points on Jan. 27. Sophomore Kyrese Mullen (15.1 points, 8.5 rebounds) has shown promise but he’ll need help.