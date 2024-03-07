Never Made the Tournament Club 2024, 3/7 Update: A Day in the Sun

The NMTC has taken up my entire life at this point. Please see a detailed description of the major events in my life over the last three days, which all happen to revolve around NMTC games.

Monday

9 p.m.

Our very first NMTC conference tournament game wraps up, and even though it’s an ineligible team, it feels good to get off on the right foot. Queens gets the job done, 69-63 against FGCU to build their brand and advance to Tuesday’s matchup against fellow NMTC’er Stetson.

Tuesday, a glorious day

7:30 p.m.

We’re off and running. Yes, Army is about to get closed out by Holy Cross at home but we’d assumed a loss there already.

Meanwhile, the real action is heating up. Purdue Fort Wayne has opened up a 24-point first half lead over Robert Morris. Stetson, the hope of the ASUN, is getting a little separation from Queens. And the best thing brewing might not even be an NMTC matchup: the ASUN’s top seed, Eastern Kentucky, is getting all it can handle from the tournament’s lowest seed, 10th-seed Jacksonville, on its home court in the first 15 minutes. If Stetson can hold on and Jacksonville can pull off a shocker, Stetson would have home court for the rest of the tournament.

But, that would be too much to hope for right?

8 p.m.

Hold on a second, maybe not?! We’re just after halftime and Jacksonville is still trading the lead back and forth with EKU! But, we have to take care of business ourselves first. Queens (yes, an NMTC team, but lower on the pecking order than longtime member Stetson) has pulled within a point, and Robert Morris is slowly chipping away at Fort Wayne’s big lead.

8:30 p.m.

Nervous time all around. Stetson is back up by eight, and we’re keeping an eye on them under 10 minutes to go. Robert Morris has shaved away two-thirds of PFW’s big lead, and they’re within eight now.

But the big screen is watching the non-NMTC shocker in progress. We’re trickling under eight minutes and there’s been hardly any separation between Jacksonville and Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky looks to be the better team, but they’re having an off night, especially from deep. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is still perfect from the free-throw line. Hatters, can you hear the music?

8:50 p.m.

The Hatters look to be moving on, finally pulling away late after the gritty Queens squad was able to pull it within six with about two minutes to go. Purdue Fort Wayne has also pulled away.

The action is brewing in the main event. Jacksonville, still up by a point under a half minute to play, fights through a double team (with the help of maybe a little walk) and swings it around to find an open Bryce Workman (who finished with 25 points) on an uncontested layup with 21 seconds to go. Eastern Kentucky goes down and misses a three, but is fouled on the putback and splits the pair with 11 second. Jacksonville gets the inbound up 66-64, and Gyasi Powell is fouled. To this point, Jacksonville has made an astonishing 18-of-19 from the charity stripe. If Powell can drain two, it’s curtains for EKU.

8:52 p.m.

He splits a pair. Jacksonville employs the foul strategy up 67-64 with just over five seconds to play, and it’s just a one-and-one. Tayshaun Comer steps to the line and bricks the first – but the Dolphins forget to box out the shooter! Comer collects, retreats beyond the arc, throws down a huge pump fake and is fouled taking a three with three seconds to play. Worst case scenario for JU and NMTC fans.

But Comer misses the first, and after making the second it’s clear he’ll probably need to miss intentionally and hope they get the rebound. fHe does…and they do. It falls to Michael Moreno, in his fifth full season with the EKU program, high up the list in so many categories for the Colonels – but he’s got only four points tonight. He’s due.

He goes up with it – and it’s deflected. Short. Jacksonville holds on. Stetson now has home court for the rest of the tournament.

The homer announcers on ESPN+ lament for Moreno, who saw his career come to an end in brutal fashion, and we feel for him too. But this is an NMTC world and we’re all living in it. On to the next.

FINAL: No. 10 seed Jacksonville defeats No. 1 seed Eastern Kentucky, 67-65, in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals.



The ASUN champion Colonels go one-and-done in the conference tournament.



The NCAA Tournament drought for EKU men’s basketball will stretch to 11 years. pic.twitter.com/EYBhbzc17R — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) March 6, 2024

9:15 p.m.

This has no doubt been a good day for the Club so far, and at this point you look at the scoreboard and realize that sixth-seeded North Alabama (in just their second year of NCAA Tournament eligibility) is holding a nine-point lead on the road at Lipscomb, a popular sleeper pick to win the tournament as they tick under 12 to play. Once again, too much to hope for right?

9:35 p.m.

It’s tightened up. Lipscomb actually took a brief lead, but UNA snatched it right back. 68-65, under five to go. Dallas Howell is having a solid game for the Lions, but KJ Johnson – who played three years for Lipscomb before transferring to UNA – has been quiet since an early first half burst.

9:45 p.m.

Owen McCormack again makes a shot to give Lipscomb a brief lead at 69-68, but two KJ Johnson free throws on the next possession give it right back to UNA. Then after a miss at the other end, Tim Smith Jr. drills a massive triple with just over a minute to go to give UNA the lead.

This could be a day.

9:50 p.m.

Back comes Lipscomb’s Will Pruitt with a huge do-or-die three at 51 seconds. KJ Johnson though goes strong to the hoop in a two-for-one situation, giving UNA a three-point lead with 36 seconds to play. Pruitt misses a triple on the other end, and Lipscomb has to foul three times to get UNA to the bonus. Make a couple free throws and it looks really, really good.

9:52 p.m.

But KJ Johnson misses the front end of the one-and-one. Down they go to the other end. McCormack sets up for a deep triple – and he nails it. The home crowd goes wild. Disaster has struck.

But there’s still just over four seconds to play. You can see KJ Johnson put his hands over his head after the shot goes through, but realize there’s still time left. He flashes his hands to the inbounder with urgency, then starts up the court. 4, 3, 2…

He makes it past half court and rises up, maybe in the middle of an awkward stride. He’s well beyond the three point line with his momentum carrying him forward. He’s well contested, and it’s going to be kind of a floater more than a traditional three pointer. It comes out of his left hand. The buzzer sounds as he crashes to the floor and the ball remains in the air.

He nailed it. Game over. North Alabama snatches it away at the death, from the sword of KJ Johnson, who made so many shots in this building as a member of the other team. He’s in tears as his teammates hoist him up in celebration. (His game winning three point basket was somehow ruled a two, which is annoying me still, but the win is secured.)

The good NMTC vibes are just flowing out of the ASUN. A Stetson-UNA final perhaps? We’ll see.

Wednesday, a mixed bag

8:45 p.m.

Garrett’s choir practice is in full bang. We were in between sets of Maurice Durufle’s Requiem, singing about libera eas de pœnis inferni, which can only mean something about releasing a certain phallic object.

I quickly catch a glimpse of the scores while the altos and sopranos are working on their own part. Merrimack is in a closer than expected game with a bad Long Island team, but in a multi-possession game with under 15 seconds to go I’m hoping they can hold on. I’ll read up on it later.

But it looks like Sacred Heart needs my help. They’re down a point with 40 seconds to go. I race to the quickest stream I can get my hands on (not saying if it was legal or illegal) and by this point, Wagner has stretched the lead to three with under 20 seconds to go. I tune in just in time to see a Sacred Heart missed three, Wagner rebound and foul with about five seconds to play. They go to the line for two shots.

I’m doing my best to keep my ears on the music so I can be prepared when it comes to me. We’re moving through an all-girls part when I see the first free throw missed. A few seconds later, the second. Rebound Sacred Heart. The basses have a section coming up. My eyes are trying to watch two things at once.

SHU dribbles up. The ball handler gets a vicious screen, clearing out two defenders and has a very good look to tie. No good. Moments later, “Dies illa! Dies irae! Calamitatis et miseriae…”

Shout out to my guy in the headband that helped take out two dudes at once to clear a super clean look for his teammate. Alas, such is the life in the NMTC https://t.co/8S2UzpaqPE — Never Made the Tourney Club (@NMTC_Hoops) March 7, 2024

10:20 p.m.

Back home now, I’m watching USC Upstate in a close game against Radford. Just at the moment that Radford hits a backbreaking three (in a reversal of last year’s events) something falls in the living room and breaks. Sorry, people downstairs.

11:45 p.m.

Since last year’s OVC tournament I had maybe watched 10 minutes of SIUE basketball. This is an improved outfit from just a few years ago, but man, watching 40 minutes straight of them is a bit frustrating. Every shot they take is a tough contested shot. When it’s going bad, there’s airballs and shot clock violations. Luckily, they have some guys that can really make these tough contested shots from time to time. They keep Eastern Illinois at bay with tough shooting and some strong defense – time will tell if this is a sustainable attack.

Goodbye

The one NMTC casualty from Tuesday: Founding Father Army went down without much of a fight, being soundly defeated on home soil by the visiting Crusaders of Holy Cross. So goes the first in what figures to be an extremely quiet year for the Original Three.

A few teams did not qualify for their conference tournaments and were eliminated before the fun even really began: Central Arkansas, UT Rio Grande Valley, NJIT, Incarnate Word, and the already ineligible Stonehill, Bellarmine, and Lindenwood. Bellarmine presents a particularly frustrating reality of having had two excellent seasons, including a tournament title, during its ineligible period. That 2022 ASUN tourney title run (that included a road win at favored L*b*r*y) should have triumphantly qualified it for the NCAA Tournament were it not for the Dumbest Rule in Sports. Instead, the Knights appear to have regressed just in time for their first official season of eligibility. Yay, NCAA.

A quick note on NJIT as well: Sure, their 6-21 record against D-I teams (3-13 conference) may not look like much, but after losing seven of their first conference games, in one glorious 48-hour stretch they knocked off eventual conference champions Vermont (for what would be their only conference loss of the season) and then second-seeded UMass-Lowell. And then proceeded to lose their last six games by an average of 15 points each to be the only America East team excluded from the eight-team tourney field. Books have been written about less.

Salute to you, New Jersey Tech.

Coming up

The ASUN is back in action tonight, in the semifinal round. If all goes well, we can clinch a graduate this evening. Or the opposite can occur. Our hopes and dreams rest with you. Good luck, Hatters and Lions.

The quarterfinal rounds are commencing in the OVC and Horizon League conferences as well. Youngstown State, the second seed in the Horizon gets its tournament underway with a home matchup against Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne tries to pull off a big upset at Oakland. In the OVC, Western Illinois takes on Tennessee State for the right to play top seed Little Rock, while SIUE tries to pull off a surprise against OVC powerhouse Morehead State to create an all-NMTC semifinal against UT Martin.

NMTC Upcoming Schedule

(all times ET, NMTC teams in italics, * - ineligible for the NCAA Tournament)

Thursday, March 7

Horizon League Quarterfinals

(Both games at 7 p.m. on ESPN+)

(8) Purdue Fort Wayne at (1) Oakland

(7) Cleveland State at (2) Youngstown State

Atlantic Sun Conference Semifinals

(Both games at 7 p.m. on ESPN+)

(10) Jacksonville at (2) Stetson

(6) North Alabama at (4) Austin Peay

Ohio Valley Conference Quarterfinals

(Games on ESPN+)

(5) Tennessee St./(8) S. Indiana vs. (4) Western Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

(6) SIUE/(7) Eastern Ill. vs. (3) Morehead State, 10 p.m.

Regular Season

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m., ESPN+ (QU with 1-game lead in MAAC with two to play)

Utah Valley at Tarleton* AND Cal Baptist at UT Arlington, 8 p.m., ESPN+ (teams jockeying for position in WAC)

UC Davis at UC San Diego* AND CS Fullerton at UC Riverside, 10 p.m., ESPN+ (UCSD goes for share of Big West title with two games left, UC Riverside tries to sneak up standings)

Friday, March 8

Big South Quarterfinals

(Games on ESPN+)

(9) Radford vs. (1) High Point, 12 p.m.

(6) Presbyterian vs. (3) Gardner-Webb, 8:30 p.m.

CAA First Round

(Games on FloHoops, good luck)

(13) William & Mary vs. (12) NC A&T, 2 p.m.

(14) Hampton vs. (11) Elon, 4:30 p.m.

SoCon First Round

(9) The Citadel vs. (8) Mercer, 5 p.m., ESPN+

OVC Semifinals

(Games on ESPNU/ESPN+)

(4) W. Illinois/(5) Tenn St. vs. (1) Little Rock, 8 p.m.

(6) SIUE/(3) Morehead St. vs. (2) UT Martin, 10:30 p.m.

Summit League First Round

(9) South Dakota vs. (8) Oral Roberts, 8 p.m., Summit League Network

Keep tabs on all your favorite NMTC teams on our Twitter page and using our famed NMTC Spreadsheet!