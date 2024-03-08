SoCon Tournament Preview: Samford is the No. 1, Western Carolina and Furman meet in quarters

The 104th Southern Conference Tournament is ready to commence at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center. The SoCon is not only the oldest conference tournament, and it is one of the most exciting in mid-major hoops in recent seasons. In its latest power rankings, KenPom has the Southern Conference ranked as the 12th-best conference out of 33 conferences in college basketball heading into championship week.

The 2024 tournament might be the most wide open edition of the tournament in history, as any one of the top six teams could win the tournament.

At least two and maybe three of the bottom four teams, which have to play an extra game to play into the quarterfinal round to make it to the quarterfinals on Saturday, have a chance to not only be spoilers, but to make a deep run. In three of the past four seasons, a No. 7 seed has made a run all the way to Monday night’s championship game.

All lost at the final hurdle, however, those teams ran out of gas and eventually lost after trying to become the first team since Clemson in 1939 to win four games in four days. The trend of lower seeded teams being able to make a deep run is somewhat recent one. Elon was a No. 7 seed when it made a run to the championship game after playing through from the play-in round back in 2008 only to lose to Stephen Curry’s Davidson Wildcats, 65-49, in the championship game at the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, S.C.

In 2012, Western Carolina played through from the opening day only to lose one of the most thrilling games in tournament history, dropping a 93-91 double-overtime contest to former league member Davidson. In 2015, Furman became the first-ever double-digit to reach the championship game as the No. 10 seed, losing to Wofford, 67-64.

Since that run by the Paladins, No. 7 seeds Wofford (2020), Mercer (2021) and Chattanooga (2023) have all made runs to the title game only to come up just short.

The men's stage is set | #SoConHoops



Click the link below for the full schedule, tickets and more⬇️



https://t.co/hsQDgSk8xm pic.twitter.com/dpEcJNzSIK — The Southern Conference (@SoConSports) March 3, 2024

The Defending Champion: No. 5 Furman (16-15, 10-8 SoCon)

A number of uncertainties have plagued teams throughout the league this season, with the primary theme for most teams, especially the title contenders, having been overall team health. Unfortunately, injuries have reared their hideous collective heads for a number of teams this season. A majority of teams in the league have missed at least one key player for more than one game this season.

The defending champion Furman have managed to regain its health, but head into the tournament having dropped consecutive contests to Western Carolina (L, 77-85) and at home vs Mercer (L, 75-82). It’s definitely not a good look for Bob Richey’s club, who is looking to become the first team to repeat since Wofford did in 2014 and ‘15. The Paladins have missed all three of their top players at one point or another this season. When the team took the floor for its first SoCon game of the 2023-24 season, it played without all three of its top scorers.

The Paladins Furman represent a bit of a trend in the Southern Conference Tournament of late for defending champions, which is following up a championship won with mediocrity the ensuing season.

Since 2019, no defending champion has arrived in Asheville to defend their crown with more than 17 wins in the regular-season, however, two of those reached the championship game, and four of the five won at least one game in the tournament the following season, with only UNCG in 2022 being the one that followed up a championship run by dropping its opening-round game the next season. The two defending champions that reached the championship game were both No. 7 seeds: Wofford in 2020 and Chattanooga last season.

The Paladins haven’t had to defend a Southern Conference title in 43 years, and when the Paladins finally broke through and won the 103rd edition of the tournament. It was an ode to the overall offensive trend prevalent throughout college basketball over the past few years as the Paladins became the first team scoring champion (80.9 PPG) to win the Southern Conference Tournament since Davidson claimed the crown back in 2013.

It’s the first time the Paladins will head to the SoCon Tournament in Asheville lower than a No. 3 seed since 2015, which saw the Paladins reach the championship game as a No. 10 seed (the lowest seed to ever reach the title game). If you’re looking for even more purple magic, here’s a nugget to file for the memory bank: the Paladins haven’t been a true No. 5 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament since 1971, which also just happened to be a lucky No. 5, as the Paladins went on to defeat No. 4 The Citadel (W, 95-82), No. 1 Davidson (W, 83-79) and No. 6 Richmond (W, 68-61) to claim the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament bid.

Marcus Foster (17.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG), JP Pegues (18.0 PPG, 4.9 APG) and Alex Williams (13.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG) are three of the top players in the conference and will give the Paladins a solid chance of repeating should Furman find a way past another of the tourney favorites, Western Carolina. The ultimate key to success in Asheville for the Paladins will be rim protection. Between Cooper Bowser (3.9 PPG, 1.6 RPG), Garrett Hien (7.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG) and Tyrese Hughey (5.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG), the Paladins have to defend at the cup with more tenacity than they have all season to have a chance to repeat their run of a year ago.

No. 5 seed Furman will face No. 4 Western Carolina, with tip-off slated for approximately 8:30 p.m. EST. Though the Paladins are six games below .500 all-time in the SoCon Tournament (57-63), they have never lost to the Catamounts in the tournament (5-0), which includes an overtime, 83-80, win over the Catamounts in the SoCon semifinals last March.

The 2023-24 Regular-Season Champion and Tournament Favorite: Samford (26-5, 15-3 SoCon)

Regular-season league champion Samford was dominant most of the season, however, as Bucky McMillan’s Bulldogs head for Asheville in hopes of becoming the seventh-straight No. 1 seed to win their way to the NCAA Tournament, they now all of the sudden have had some overall team health issues. That has caused some to question the Bulldogs’ overall chances of cutting down the nets in Asheville.

For much of non-conference play and for a portion of league play, McMillan was without the services of one of the league’s top performers in Jermaine Marshall (10.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG), who is the heart and soul of this Samford team. He’s the heartbeat of the Bulldogs, which goes far beyond what he means to the team as a scorer or rebounder.

Marshall’s presence alone was crucial in seeing Samford steal a mid-February home win over Furman. He single-handedly helped the Bulldogs overcome a late five-point deficit en route to getting a thrilling 74-72 win. Marshall scored the final seven points of the game on his own.

The Bulldogs finished the season with a season with a school-record 26 wins, and Marshall’s heroic play down the stretch in Samford’s home win over Furman was emblematic of just how tough the Bulldogs were in any venue this season, especially at home, where the Bulldogs finished out the regular-season with an 18-0 record inside the friendly confines of the Pete Hanna Center, while the Bulldogs were 8-5 away from “The Pete” this season.

In their last road game of the season, the Bulldogs rested forward Achor Achor (15.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG), guard AJ Staton-McCray (12.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG) and guard Jaden Campbell (11.1 PPG, 3.2 RPG). Wofford handed the Bulldogs a 91-69 setback at the Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. Samford hadn’t tasted defeat by such a large margin since it opened the season with a 98-45 loss at No. 2 Purdue. Staton-McCCray’s status for the tournament is questionable.

Make no mistake about it, Samford is the clear favorite, but I wouldn’t put the Bulldogs in the class of being a heavy favorite to take home the title and head to the Big Dance for the first time since 2004. Despite heading to Asheville with an identical 15-3 record as it had a year ago, the Bulldogs don’t feel like the heavy favorite that the previous seven regular-season champs have been.

That’s not a knock on Samford as much as it is a tip of the cap to the league being very strong from top-to-bottom in 2023-24. Samford will face either No. 8 Mercer or No. 9 The Citadel in the first of four quarterfinal matchups slated for Saturday, with tip-off for that contest slated for noon EST on Saturday, Mar. 9.

Other Top Title Contenders:

No. 2 UNC Greensboro (21-10, 12-6 SoCon)

In recent SoCon Tournaments, being the No. 2 seed has almost been a curse. Mike Jones’ UNCG Spartans get to wear that distinction this March, as UNCG will look to snap a streak of heartbreaking quarterfinal losses in Jones’ first two seasons as the head coach.

UNCG has won more total games (198) and Southern Conference games (115) than any team in the Southern Conference over the past nine seasons. It has won the tournament twice in the past six seasons and has one of the most experienced mix of players heading to Asheville. The Spartans have seven 20-win campaigns over the past nine seasons.

Since 2012, the No. 2 seed has made the championship game just four times, going 0-4 in those title tilts. The last true No. 2 seed to cut down the nets in Asheville came way back in 1991, as the Bucs defeated No. 4 Appalachian State, 101-83 in the championship game.

Head coach Mike Jones is hoping that for his Spartans, his third trip to college basketball’s oldest conference tournament as UNCG’s head coach is a charm. The good news is that he will have the most veteran backcourt in the entire tournament, which will be led by the Langley twins, Keyshaun Langley (15.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG) and Kobe Langley (8.4 PPG, 3.0 RPG). That duo has been a part of some great battles over the years during their time with the Spartans. The 2024 tournament will mark the final time the duo will get a shot to bring home another title, which the two were able to help UNCG do back in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. Kobe Langley, who leads the SoCon in both assists (5.7 APG) and steals (2.3 SPG), just bagged his second SoCon Defensive Player of the Year honor in a row earlier this week.

Donovan Atwell (11.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG) will give the Spartans one of the most accurate 3-point marksmen in Asheville, while Mikeal Brown-Jones (19.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG) has been one of the best big men in the Southern Conference the entire season. If the Spartans could have won the league crown, Brown-Jones could have been given some serious consideration for league player of the year honors. Guys like forward Tim Caesar (3.6 PPG, 3.5 RPG) and Joryam Saizonou (5.9 PPG, 2.2 RPG) have to be productive for the Spartans if they want to make a return to the Big Dance.

All told, the Spartans have played 48 games in the tournament, sporting a 25-23 record. UNCG seemingly has a more favorable bracket this time around as the No. 2 seed, as UNCG will begin the tournament against either No. 7 East Tennessee State or No. 10 VMI, which also just happen to be the two final regular-season opponents for the Spartans. UNC Greensboro took down the Keydets, 100-58 in the final home game of the season and dropped a 66-65 contest at ETSU on the final day of the regular-season.

Tip-off for the UNCG vs. ETSU/VMI winner will take place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. EST.

No. 3 Chattanooga (21-10, 12-6 SoCon)

Like several other teams that will be arriving in Asheville this week, the overall health of the Mocs basketball team remains a bit of a concern. If healthy, the all-conference tandem of Honor Huff (17.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG) and Trey Bonham (16.3 PPG, 4.7 RPG) will most assuredly figure prominently into how well the Mocs fare this time around in Asheville.

The Mocs will need to have Bonham fully healthy if they hope to complete a similar feat this March. There is no facilitator like Jake Stephens the Mocs can rely on this March, but it is absolutely paramount that Sam Alexis (11.4, 9.1 RPG, 63 blks) step up and play the way he did to start out the first half of league play, especially on the defensive end of the floor. Alexis, who has a potential NBA future should he develop in the next couple of years, has been known to disappear at times in certain games this season, and when the Mocs become all guards, they aren’t as effective as a basketball team.

Earl has a good mix of veteran leadership, including guys like the aforementioned Alexis and Demetrius Davis (3.1 PPG, 2.0 RPG), who might be Chattanooga’s best athlete. Both of those players were involved in UTC’s run back to the title game last season. The other veterans are of course Huff and Bonham, who thrilled us as a part of VMI’s backcourt in the 2022 Southern Conference Tournament in Asheville.

It’s the quickness of both Huff and Bonham that is unlike any other backcourt in the SoCon, as well as their ability to be at their most dangerous if Alexis is scoring underneath. One of the more brilliant additions made by any coach in the league during the off-season is Jan Zidek (11.4, 3.2 RPG)—a grad transfer from Pepperdine—and he’s been among the best grad transfers to have entered the league this season. He recently won SoCon Newcomer of the Year.

Dan Earl’s teams are easy on the eyes when it comes to watching the ball move to the open shooter, and when clicking on all cylinders, it’s nearly impossible for any team to stop defensively. The Mocs lead the league for the second-straight season in 3-pointers made (330), and rank third in scoring offense (78.1 PPG).

Defensively, it looked as though this one was going to be a pretty good defensive unit, however, they have been too inconsistent of late. The Mocs enter the 2024 Southern Conference Tournament ranking fifth overall in the league in scoring defense (71.6 PPG), however, still rank third in field goal percentage defense (42.3%). Chattanooga will open its 2024 Southern Conference Tournament at approximately 6 p.m. EST, as the Mocs will face No. 6 Wofford.

No. 4 Western carolina (21-10, 12-6 SoCon)

The Western Carolina Catamounts have something the other teams don’t, and that is the SoCon Player of the Year, in Vonterius Woolbright. Woolbright has simply been sensational this season, posting one of the greatest individual seasons in league history and has a nation-leading five triple-doubles this season. He led the league in scoring (21.4 PPG) and the nation in rebounding (12.1 RPG).

A good omen for the Catamounts and seemingly one of the recent harbingers of success when it comes to winning the tournament in Asheville is the ability to be consistent on the defensive end of the floor. The Catamounts enter the tournament with the league’s top scoring defense (68.4 PPG), which has also been the case for five out of the past 10 teams that ended up cutting down the nets at the end of the tournament in Asheville. The last team to lead the conference in scoring defense and go on to win the title was East Tennessee State in 2020. Western Carolina also enters the tournament leading the league in field-goal percentage defense (40.6%), while ranking third in the SoCon in 3-point field goal percentage defense (36.5%)

The Catamounts’ 22 wins match a school record and are a regular-season record in Western Carolina’s Division I hoops era. The last time the Catamounts finished a season with 22 victories was the 2008-09 campaign, which saw the Catamounts finish the campaign with 22 wins, losing in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament to former SoCon member Marshall.

The good news for WCU fans is that he has help, as the Catamounts have arguably the most elite backcourt in the Southern Conference with Russell Jones Jr. (12.7 PPG, 2.2 RPG), Tre Jackson (13.5 PPG, 2.8 RPG) and DJ Campbell (11.7 PPG, 3.8 RPG). Even Mercer transfer Kamar Robertson has elevated his overall production of late adding needed depth to the backcourt.

Offensively, the Catamounts rank sixth in the SoCon in team field goal percentage (45.8%), while ranking third overall in the league in 3-point field goal percentage (36.5%). Russell Jones Jr. put together an especially strong performance by scoring 20 points against the Paladins in the recent meeting between the two. Jackson, Woolbright and Jones Jr. have all scored 1,000 points in their respective careers. Jones Jr. is one of the reasons the Catamounts are such a proficient perimeter shooting team as he ranks fourth overall in the SoCon, connecting on 41.8% from long range this season.

Jackson, meanwhile, has knocked down 94 triples this season, which is second to only Chattanooga’s Honor Huff, who has knocked down 104 trifectas. The one real question mark for the Catamounts heading into the SoCon Tournament remains the front court offensive production between Charles Lampten (1.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG,, 49 blks), Colin Grainger (2.2 PPG, 2.7 RPG), Corneilous Williams (3.6 PPG, 3.0 RPG) and Bernard Pelote (6.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG).

The Catamounts have made the NCAA Tournament just once in the history of the program, which came after knocking off Davidson, 69-60, in the championship game at the Greensboro Coliseum in 1996. All told, the Catamounts are 26-44 all-time in the Southern Conference Tournament, making the championship game a total of four times, posting a 1-3 record in those title game appearances.

No. 6 Wofford (17-14, 10-8 SoCoN)

The final seed of the main contenders to take home the 2024 Southern Conference Tournament title is No. 6 Wofford, which has seemingly punched above its weight class all season. While Bucky McMillan won the SoCon’s Coach of the Year honor, you probably could have given serious consideration to first-year head coach Dwight Perry, who took a team picked to finish eighth and has managed to avoid the play-in game, finishing two spots higher in the standings and has already guaranteed the Terriers a seventh-straight winning season.

Perry, who is in many ways a disciple of Young’s, despite the fact he started at Furman under Niko Medved prior to the 2014-15 season. Tthe two staffs were close and their model for winning is built on many of those same principles that were once instilled by Young. With that said, one of the reasons Wofford has been able to finish higher than many expected has been their ability to shoot the three, as well as being a solid rebounding team, ranking fourth overall in the league in combined total rebounds (37.2 RPG), while ranking second in the conference in rebounding margin (+4.3).

A lot of that has to do with the play of Southern Illinois transfer Kyler Filewich (9.5 PPG, 8.8 RPG), who is in his second season with the Terriers, and is a player who is extremely physical and intelligent to-boot. Though he’s not the most athletic big man in the SoCon, he has a high basketball IQ when it comes to using his body both to box out, as well as his ability to seal off a defender on the offensive end in a standard hi-low ball action in the post.

The Terriers have gotten better on the defensive end as the season has progressed, ranking seventh in the league in scoring defense (73.8 PPG), as well as fifth in the conference in field goal percentage defense (43.2%). Filewich teams with Egyptian-born Belal El-Shakery (4.9 PPG, 3.3 RPG) and freshman Jeremy Lorenz (6.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG) underneath the basket, and those three have managed to do enough on the glass, as well as being solid on the offensive end of the floor to make opponents respect the Terriers just enough, which has opened up things positively for the Wofford shooters from the perimeter.

Wofford has turned its perimeter shooting woes of 2022-23 into a team strength this season, and much of it has to do with better ball movement and less stagnation when the ball enters the post.

The 2022-23 Terriers were one of the worst perimeter shooting Wofford clubs in recent memory. The Terriers finished the season with 247 made 3-pointers, which marked its lowest total of made 3-pointers to end a season not shortened by COVID since they made just 222 triples in the 2015-16 season. Wofford also connected on just 33.0% from long-range last season.

This season, the Terriers have seemingly been a better shooting team from 3-point range without its two best players from a year ago, in SoCon Freshman of the Year Jackson Paveletzke and all-conference big man BJ Mack. Wofford has made 299 3-pointers coming into the tournament, which has already eclipsed its total in two more games last season. The Terriers come to Asheville ranking fourth in both 3-pointers made (299) and 3-point field goal percentage (36.2%).

The Terriers are like several other teams that are coming to Asheville this week in that much of the offensive production is placed on its guard-heavy roster. Corey Tripp (15.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG) has been among the best guards In the Southern Conference this season, as well as one of the most improved players overall, as has gone from averaging 8.8 PPG to averaging 15.6 PPG this season.

The Terriers sport an overall record of 27-20 in the Southern Conference Tournament and have been knocked out of the tournament at the penultimate stage in each of the past two by their quarterfinal opponent. The Chattanooga Mocs are 2-3 against UTC all time in the history of the tournament. The Terriers have made the semifinal round of the SoCon Tournament in seven of the past eight seasons, reaching the championship game twice.

The Darkhorses

No. 7 East Tennessee State (16-15, 8-10 SoCon)

Brooks Savage is in his first season as the head coach in Johnson City, and he has returned to the place where he spent some of his most enjoyable years as a head basketball coach for five seasons, serving as a top assistant under Steve Forbes. Savage is a brilliant offensive tactician.

However, the DNA of this Bucs team is very much a hard-nosed defense and an ability to rebound well, which were two of the many things Savage learned well from his mentor now in his role as a rookie head coach. He has also learned how to see pieces and personalities fit the overall team identity before the guys play together as a team, which is something Forbes was also especially adept at doing during his five seasons as head coach at ETSU.

The Bucs have a desire to defend at all levels of the floor. In Karon Boyd (7.4 PPG, 6.4 RPG) and Jadyn Parker (7.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG), the Bucs have two of the best on-ball defenders heading into the tournament. To give you an idea of how good Parker has been this season, one need look no further than what he’s been able to do as a rim protector. He tied Isiah Brown’s single-season blocks record (71 blocks) set back in the 2010-11 season. Parker, an all-league defensive selection, has a chance to break that against the Keydets in the tournament.

Quimari Peterson (13.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG), Ebby Asamoah (15.3 PPG, 4.1 RPG) and returning veteran Jaden Seymour (15.1 PPG, 6.2 RPG) are all-conference caliber players, as well as being three-level scorers, and have been reliable in times when the offense has been especially lean in Savage’s first season as the head coach. Peterson has the clutch gene, helping the Bucs win league games over both UNCG most recently, converting a layup with just 4.1 seconds remaining to help ETSU post a thrilling 66-65 win over the Spartans in the final game of the regular-season. Peterson also helped the Bucs get a much needed home win over The Citadel, with that bucket coming with six ticks remaining on the clock.

The Bucs will get No. 10 seed VMI in the tournament’s second opening round affair Friday evening, with tip-off slated for 7:30 p.m. EST at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville.

The Bucs and Keydets will be meeting for the fourth time in the tournament, with ETSU holding the 2-1 series edge in the postseason, but this will mark the first-ever meeting between the two in the nation’s oldest conference tournament. The Bucs won both meetings this season, claiming a 74-73 win at VMI courtesy of a Jadyn Parker block of a Brennan Watkins layup at the buzzer, while getting an 82-69 win over the Keydets in VMI’s recent trip to Freedom Hall. The Bucs sport an overall record of 42-25 all-time in the Southern Conference Tournament. Tip-off between the Bucs and Keydets is slated for approximately 7:30 p.m. EST.

No. 8 Mercer (15-16, 8-10 SoCon)

Mercer is a team that is playing some of its best basketball at the right time, and they have a bracket in which they have some favorable matchups should they be able to survive the opening round game against No. 9 The Citadel (11-20, 3-15 SoCon). The Bears should be in prime shape to make at least No. 1 seed Samford sweat in the next game, given the fact how the Bears did against the Samford Bulldogs during their regular-season, losing 87-80 in Birmingham, while turning the tables on the top team in the Southern Conference, getting an 88-84 win over the Bulldogs at Hawkins Arena back in mid-February.

Naturally, head coach Greg Gary’s team confidence grew from there, as the Bears finished off the season with four wins in its final five games, making Mercer one of the hottest teams coming into the 2024 SoCon Tournament.

One of the primary reasons the Bears find themselves in such a good position in March is the fact that it has two of the top freshmen performers in the SoCon. Jake Davis (9.1 PPG, 4.5 RPG/leads team with 57 triples) and David Thomas (10.3 PPG, 2.3 APG) have been great down the stretch. As they have matured, Mercer has become a tough out.

The late run of the season has also brought out the best one of the best bigs in the Southern Conference: Jayln McCreary (15.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG). He’s been maybe the best big man over the past half of Southern Conference play, and he has caused matchup problems for every team he has faced of late, and that includes Samford, as he had 27 points in the Bears’ recent clash with Samford back on Feb. 17. He has seven games in which he has scored 20 or more points this season.

Alex Holt (7.4 PPG, 4.7 RPG) has been a good compliment in the paint to what McCreary provides. He is one of several key additions Gary went out and added from the portal during the off-season. Holt came to Mercer from High Point during the off-season, joining the likes of both Robby Carmody (7.4 PPG, 4.5 aRPG) from Notre Dame and Caleb Hunter (4.9 PPG, 2.0 RPG) from Mississippi Valley State. All three players have added the right kind of veteran leadership, fitting into their respective role identities within the team. Holt’s 65.3% field goal clip is tops in the SoCon.

If you’re looking for a player that might be the x-factor in Asheville for the Bears this weekend then you should look no further than Fordham transfer guard Jalen Cobb (5.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG), who missed most of the 2022-23 season after suffering a knee injury in Mercer’s road loss at East Carolina.

The Bears are 7-9 all-time in SoCon Tournaments since joining the league back prior to the 2014-15 season and will be facing off against The Citadel for the third time in the postseason, having posted a 2-0 record in games against The Citadel in the postseason. Tipoff between the Bears and Bulldogs is set for 5 p.m. EST on Friday, March 8.

The Longshots

No. 9 The Citadel (11-20, 3-15 SoCon)

The Bulldogs lost Stephen Clark to the transfer portal and South Carolina during the off-season, however, added one of the SoCon’s top newcomers, in Stephen Millora-Brown (11.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG) from Vanderbilt. He comes into the tournament ranking fifth in the SoCon in blocks (44 blocks, 1.4 BPG) and has given Conroy’s team good rim protection all season. His solid play at the rim this season saw Millora-Brown selected to the SoCon’s first-ever league all-defensive team. Millora-Brown is also extremely effective around the basket, as he comes into the tournament ranking second in the league in field goal percentage (59.4%).

As far as the backcourt is concerned, the Bulldogs have a trio of guards, in AJ Smith (16.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG), Elijah Morgan (14.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, team-leading 82 3-pointers) and Madison Durr (11.5 PPG, 3.3 APG). When they are hitting on all cylinders, they are tough to stop.

The Citadel and Mercer met in last year’s Southern Conference Tournament, and it was the Bears that got out of the gates fast, taking a 27-10 lead into into the half and never looked back en route to one of the more lopsided final scores of the entire tournament, handing the Bulldogs a 66-41 season-ending loss.

That shouldn’t be the case this season, as the Bulldogs come to Asheville fully healthy, and that will give them a fighting chance of winning at least one game in the 2024 tournament. The Bulldogs are 16-69 all-time in the SoCon Tournament. The Bulldogs, who have never made the NCAA Tournament, are one of the charter members of the league. Despite having played in 85 Southern Conference Tournaments, they have only made the semifinals seven times and have only appeared in the championship game once in program history, which came way back in 1959.

No. 10 VMI (4-27, 1-17 SoCon)

VMI’s struggles over the past two seasons have ranged anywhere from injuries last season to players hitting the transfer portal. With that said, Andrew Wilson has a collection of good players moving forward if he can keep this nucleus of players from completely bailing on him like it did following the 2023 tournament.

Guards Brennan Watkins (15.1 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 3.0 APG) and Tyran Cook (12.6 PPG, 2.7 RPG), and forward Taeshaud Jackson (10.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG) offer a bright outlook for the near future. The Keydets have been relatively competitive with their opening round opponent and No. 7 seed East Tennessee State this season. I just don’t see the Keydets being able to pull off the win against an ETSU team playing some good basketball at the moment. Watkins has been injured the past couple of weeks, and VMI’s ability to keep games close depends on whether or not he is in the lineup Friday night.

Championship Game Prediction:

No. 4 Western Carolina 69, No. 3 Chattanooga 66

It has been a season that truly has been exciting and unpredictable. Western Carolina will find its way past Furman in overtime, 85-84, before shocking top seed Samford in the semifinals, 70-68, and sending the Bulldogs to an 0-5 in games in which they have scored less than 70 points this season.

WCU’s opponent in the championship will be Chattanooga, which got a somewhat favorable draw as the No. 3 seed. The Mocs will make their third-straight appearance in the title game and for the fourth time over the past nine seasons.

The Mocs slide past Wofford, 73-68, before claiming a wild 88-80 win over rival East Tennessee State in the semifinals, as the Bucs will reach the penultimate stage by upsetting No. 2 UNCG 55-51 in the lowest-scoring game of the 2024 SoCon Tournament.

Led by Woolbright (the league Player of the Year), the Catamounts find their way past the Mocs, 69-66, in the championship game, notching the program’s record 25th win. It would be its second trip to the NCAA Tournament and first since 1996. The win by WCU will help avenge a 63-61 loss to UTC in the 1995 title game in Asheville, in which the Catamounts blew a 12-point lead in the last six minutes of that game. This year, Catamount fans will be celebrating into the wee hours of March 12 along Patton Avenue.