‘They got the best piece of amnesia I’ve ever seen in my life:’ Hampton escapes collapse against Elon

Minutes after his team’s CAA Tournament opening-round victory, Hampton head coach Edward Joyner Jr. sat down in the media room at Entertainment and Sports Arena and gave his team a unique compliment.

“I don’t know if it’s funny or not, but they got the best piece of amnesia I’ve ever seen in my life,” Joyner said. “Because every day they come in and they work hard. They work hard, and for some reason it doesn’t go our way.”

That was until Friday, when Hampton, the 14th and last seed in the conference tournament, staved off a second-half collapse to defeat 11th-seeded Elon 56-55 for its first ever CAA Tournament win.

Hampton led by as much as 13 points in the second half, but nearly faltered in the final 10 minutes. A 13-2 run allowed Elon to turn a 10-point deficit with 8:43 on the clock into a 52-51 lead with 4:16 left.

Hampton trailed 55-54 with seven seconds remaining when a shot attempt by Kyrese Mullen was rejected by Elon center Sam Sherry. Elon head coach Billy Taylor proceeded to call a timeout to set up his defense. It also allowed Joyner to ensure that Mullen, who missed the previous four games, knew his role for the prepared play.

“[Kyrese] had to remember the play,” Joyner said. “When they called that timeout, we were able to draw it up and show him exactly where he was supposed to go.”

Mullen went to the left baseline, just inside the 3-point arc. A sharp cut from Jerry Deng, who paced Hampton with 16 points, drew the eyes of the Phoenix defenders, which allowed Mullen to receive the ball in the paint and score the game-winning basket with 6.3 seconds left.

First ever #CAAHoops tournament win for @Hampton_MBB!



HERE’s the winning bucket in a down-to-the-wire finish ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/xSpJ3RhWd5 — CAA Basketball (@CAABasketball) March 9, 2024

The sophomore leads the Pirates in scoring this year with 15.1 points per game. His go-ahead bucket brought him to only six points on the night.

“We needed to win,” Mullen said. I felt like it was my perfect time to step up. I hadn’t been scoring the whole game, but they just needed me right there.”

During the regular season, Hampton’s defense proved to have difficulty stopping opposing offenses. The Pirates gave up nearly 80 points per game in conference play and sat near the bottom in every basic defensive stat. Facing an Elon team that was second in the CAA in 3-point percentage could have been a death sentence for a team who had lost 80-74 to Phoenix on its home floor in January.

However, Elon only converted on 22.2% of its 3-point attempts and shot 33.9% from the field on Friday.

“We wanted to be able to pressure them the whole game,” Joyner said. “We felt like if we could keep the constant pressure on. It would take their legs away. Our offense would take care of itself.”

In its effort for continuous pressure, Hampton deployed 10 players on Friday night with nine of them contributing to the scoresheet. Only two Pirates, Deng and Ja’Von Benson (11 points) got into double figures.

Hampton joined the CAA prior to the 2022-23 season. In its CAA Tournament debut against Monmouth last year, the Pirates lost 100-64, breaking the record for the largest defeat in tournament history.

A year later, the Pirates won a tournament game most figured they were destined to lose. Hampton will take on sixth-seeded Delaware Friday at 8:30 p.m. The game can be steamed on FloHoops.

“Right now, our record is 1-0 in my eyes,” Joyner said. “I don’t care what the rest of it is, it’s 1-0 right now. Tomorrow we’re going to try and get to 2-0.”