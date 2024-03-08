Ben Jacobson’s calm and steady presence lead Northern Iowa to MVC semifinals

ST. LOUIS — Ben Jacobson has been at it for a while. Habits develop over a career that spans 18 years, all at the same place.

He rotates through different stances. Arms folded across his torso. Sometimes his hands are hidden in his pockets. Other times he stands with his legs spread wide, crouched over almost sitting in an invisible chair. The sizable Northern Iowa traveling crowd clapped when he clapped, but when they cheered, Jacobson remained stoic.

With every rebound Tytan Anderson grabbed and each basket Jacob Hutson scored, Jacobson remained who he’s been over the years.

He’s been around long enough to know better than to get caught up in one moment or one play. Jacobson is the winningest coach in Missouri Valley Conference history for a reason. These habits have been engrained and developed over the course of an 18-year period that’s seen four regular-season league titles and four tournament championships to go with them.

The Panthers’ 67-62 win over Belmont, another tally to add to the best number in the Valley’s long and illustrious history, showed much of that. The winning habits, the calm demeanor. Those extended onto the Enterprise Center court.

“We played terrific basketball again here today, and we had to, to get over the finish line,” Jacobson said. “That says a ton about your guys. When you know what’s on the line and you rise up and play the way you’ve been playing and you play tough.

“It just says a ton about these guys and their teammates.”

The winning plays. Beating a Bruins team that came in as winners of seven of their last eight games. Staying composed in a game that neither team ever led by more than five points. Those are the characteristics that come from someone who has built the habits and remained consistent.

There’s a reason Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon has likened Jacobson to being the Tom Izzo of the MVC. There’s a reason Evansville coach David Ragland calls him “the standard.”

There are plenty of good coaches in the Missouri Valley. Great ones, even.

But Ben Jacobson is Ben Jacobson.

“Give (Northern Iowa) the lion’s share of the credit on that one than giving us the blame,” Belmont coach Casey Alexander said. “I think the numbers all would indicate that we were a good offensive team. We just gotta give them the credit.”

The game plan was to get the ball to Anderson inside. He rewarded his team with 19 points and 19 rebounds. Hutson added 14 points.

“We knew that’s what we wanted to do coming in, credit to my teammates for getting the ball to me,” Anderson said. “The rebounds, those are just them blocking out.”

And the reward for that is now a game against top-seeded Indiana State.

“You always want to play the best teams when they’re playing well,” Hutson said. “They’re playing really good basketball right now and the whole year.”

Friday’s win makes it the fourth consecutive year in which Northern Iowa has won at Arch Madness. Anderson’s 19 rebounds set a new tournament record for the Panthers. Indiana State is next, a daunting task.

But the man on the sidelines, stoic as ever, has seen most everything there is to see in the MVC.

The Panthers have seen steady improvement and have advanced further than they did last season, when they bowed out in the quarterfinals. But the league as a whole has improved.

“Our team is better than it was last year,” Jacobson said. “Look at our numbers, and they’re way better. Our team is better. Indiana State is better than they were last year. Drake, another very good year. Bradley, another very good year. … The ability to get down to ninth (out of 33 conferences in the NET) is about all 12 teams getting better.”