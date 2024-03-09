America East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, preview, and notes

John Becker and Vermont are so consistent that even death and taxes have begun to quiver. Year after year, teams challenge the Catamounts, but can’t take the crowd off their head.

The America East has its highest KenPom ranking since 2005, but it’s still lonely at the top on the banks of Lake Champlain, where Vermont won the regular-season title by four games.

For the first time in a long time, the America East’s identity is pace, with some of the fastest teams in the country controlling the tempo. But the more things change, the more things stay the same, am I right?

Bracket

The bracket is set!



Quarterfinal action begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with all 4️⃣ games on ESPN+! pic.twitter.com/pjGwCrwBBC — America East (@AmericaEast) March 6, 2024

Schedule

Note: All times listed Eastern.

Quarterfinals (Saturday, March 9), ESPN+

Game 1: (8) Albany at (1) Vermont, 3 p.m.

Game 2: (5) Binghamton at (5) New Hampshire, 3 p.m.

Game 3: (6) Maine at (3) Bryant 2 p.m.

Game 4: (7) UMBC at (2) UMass Lowell, 3 p.m.

Semifinals (Tuesday, March 12), ESPN+

Game 5: Lowest remaining seed at Highest remaining seed, TBA

Game 6: Third highest remaining seed at Second highest remaining seed, TBA

Championship Game (Saturday, March 16), ESPN2

Game 7: Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner, at home of higher seed, 11 a.m.

The Favorite

Vermont (25-6, 15-1) enters the America East Tournament with home-court advantage once again. Since a shocking upset loss in early February to bottom-feeding NJIT, the Catamounts won seven in a row to close out the regular season.

John Becker is looking to take Vermont back to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year, but this time, on the strength of its defense.

“We have been elite defensively,” Becker told Mid-Major Madness. “This is maybe my best defensive team, led by Shamir Bogues and Ileri Ayo-Faleye.”

KenPom would agree with his assessment, as this year’s Catamounts team is the highest ranking defense of the Becker era, 59th nationally. In America East play, Vermont had a defensive rating of 91.0, over six points per 100 possessions better than anybody else in the conference.

In the fastest league in college basketball, UVM is the exception, slowing games down and winning with discipline and defense.

The aforementioned Bogues and Ayo-Faleye are the keys to the defense, but Vermont also has gotten timely scoring all year from TJ Long and Aaron Deloney. Against UMass Lowell last Saturday, Deloney, a fifth-year senior, poured in a career-high 33 points, willing the Catamounts to a victory.

Over the previous two America East Tournaments, Vermont has won all six of its games (all six played at home) by at least double digits, with an average margin of victory of 28.6 points per game.

This year’s tournament will probably be a little more competitive than that, as the relative strength of the league has risen, but it’s also due to injury.

Becker told Mid-Major Madness on Wednesday that TJ Hurley (24.6 MPG, 8.0 PPG) and Matt Veretto (22.6 MPG, 9.0 PPG) are both uncertain heading into the final furlong.

UPDATE: On Friday, it was reported by Jon Rothstein that Veretto and Hurley are OUT for Saturday’s quarterfinal.

Tier Two

UMass Lowell (20-9, 11-5) has won 20 games in back-to-back seasons, finishing second in the league both years. The Riverhawks were just seconds away from defeating Vermont at home for the second straight year and lost on last-second shots against Central Connecticut and Arizona State in the non-league portion of the season.

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly hasn’t played since the first meeting with the Catamounts, but Lowell has cobbled together strong production from different pieces in the frontcourt. Quinton Mincey was a role player last season, but he’s now averaging 14 points and six rebounds per game. Max Brooks also took on a bigger offensive role, with his scoring average jumping from 8 to 13 with no drop in efficiency.

However, everything starts and ends with Ayinde Hikim. He plays 36 minutes per game and runs the Lowell offense, which ranks at the top of the America East. When the Riverhawks win, Hikim gets to the line for nearly six foul shots per game and averages over 16 points per contest. But in UMass Lowell losses, the point guard gets to the line just 2.6 times per game and averages just a shade over 11 points.

Bryant (19-12, 11-5) may not still be coached by Jared Grasso, but it’s certainly easy to see the imprint that he left on this group. Phil Martelli Jr.’s team plays at the third-fastest pace in the country, attempting to run teams out of the gym.

Despite that, the Bulldogs are not a particularly deep team (326th in bench minutes), so Martelli is counting on starters Earl Timberlake (14.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.9 APG) and Connor Withers (7.0 PPG, 4.7 RPG) to be ready for action on Saturday after missing the regular-season finale. (Withers also missed the previous game.)

Bryant has a plethora of guys who can get them a bucket, but it’s the size of the guards and versatility of the defense that has made this Bulldog team great. Sherif Gross-Bullock and Tyler Brelsford can disrupt almost any guard in the conference with their length, while Timberlake has the strength on the inside against bigs and the speed on the outside against guards. Withers’, Daniel Rivera, Miles Latimer and Rafael Pinzon also possess the traits that bother offensive players.

Could Make Some Noise

New Hampshire (15-14, 7-9) stumbled to the finish line with four straight losses to close the regular season. Ahmad Robinson and Clarence Daniels are among the best players in the league, but the inconsistency of the supporting cast behind them was part of the reason for the struggles down the stretch. At their best, the Wildcats won road games at Fairfield and UMass Lowell, but at their worst, they can lost by double digits to teams like Dartmouth.

Binghamton (15-14, 7-9) may be without Symir Torrence during the conference tournament due to injury. The Syracuse transfer, who ranks top 10 in the country in assist rate, has not played in the last three games, and his status is unknown for the tournament. With or without him, the Bearcats will need a strong performance from their trio of former MAAC players (Armon Harried, Tymu Chenery, and Nehemiah Benson) in order to make a run.

Maine (15-16, 7-9) has one of the league’s stingiest defenses with Kellen Tynes leading the conference in steal rate for the second consecutive season. Chris Markwood has established an identity of toughness on the defensive end that makes the Black Bears really difficult to play against. While the offense struggles for consistency, Peter Filipovity is one of the league’s top scorers, and he is playing some of his best basketball of the season down the stretch.

Bottom Tier

UMBC (11-20, 6-10) has navigated a transition year fairly well. From a 2-8 start, the Retrievers won four of their final six games to come into the America East Tournament with a little bit of energy.

Albany (13-18, 5-11) was a team that I was very high on in the preseason. The Great Danes have the offensive firepower to compete but can’t keep the ball out of their own hoop.

The One Matchup That I’m Praying For

While Vermont likely takes the winner’s’ lunch money, another game between UMass Lowell and Bryant would be must-watch basketball. Their two matchups this year were both won by UMass Lowell, but both were played at over 75 possessions in just 40 minutes. It’s very hard to beat a team three times when the teams are rather evenly matched, which the Bulldogs and Riverhawks are, but Bryant would have to win at Lowell, making matters even more difficult.

The Pick

It would be blasphemous to pick anybody besides Vermont to win the America East this year (and most years). The league has improved from what it was over the past few seasons, but it’s still John Becker, and it still goes through Burlington, and it will until somebody takes it from them.