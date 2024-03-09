OVC Final is set: Morehead State gets another shot at Little Rock

Following a electric night of hoops in Evansville, Ind., in the OVC semifinal games, fans are gifted with a battle of two of the conference’s best in the finale.

Little Rock, after knocking off Western Illinois handily Friday night 82-57, gets a chance to make the NCAA tournament or the first time since 2016. Morehead State, who took down UT Martin 84-78, gets the chance to regain their throne at the top of the OVC.

The last time these two teams met, it took a late Bradley Douglas layup for the Trojans to overcome the Eagles 69-68 at home in the Jack Stephens Center. Now, Morehead will be looking for a measure of revenge. Jordan Lathon, who ranks second on the team with 15.9 point per game, was absent in the loss.

Now, with Lathon healthy, the Eagles have all the tools to make their ninth NCAA Tournament in school history and first since 2021. Little Rock looks to get the season sweep on Morehead for the first time since joining the OVC.

Leading the Trojan attack will be senior guard KK Robinson, a prolific perimeter defender who scored 16 in Little Rock’s semifinal win. Robinson’s athleticism and ability to affect the game on both sides of the ball will give the Eagles guards problems Saturday night.

For Morehead State, Riley Minix once again will be the bane of Trojan coach Darrell Walker’s gameplan. The hard-nosed 6-foot-7 forward scored 29 points in their last game against each other. A mix of big men, graduate Makhel Mitchell (if he is cleared to play) and freshman Jalen Crocker-Johnson, will most likely be tasked with the assignment on the OVC Player of the Year.

The title game is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The winner of the contest will be the first team to punch its ticket to this year’s NCAA Tournament.