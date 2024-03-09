Evansville lays next building block from program

ST. LOUIS — Evansville coach David Ragland subbed his seniors out with 1:41 remaining against Drake. He hugged each of them — Kenny Strawbridge Jr., Gage Bobe and Antonio Thomas — as they exited to the applause of those who made the nearly three-hour trip from southwest Indiana.

There are plenty of cliche terms that go with seniors and what they mean to a program. Ragland was adamant about this group, though. These were the players, along with Marvin Coleman II last season, who helped frame the foundation Ragland is trying to build with the Purple Aces.

The 79-58 loss to the second-seeded Bulldogs was predictable, as was Evansville’s 10th-place finish. But for those who observed the Aces this season, the steps in Ragland’s second season were tangible.

“(Ragland) and his staff have done an incredible job as they’re continuing to build that roster out,” Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “He’s got it going in the right direction and they’re a good team, so congrats to them on a really good season.”

Evansville hired Ragland in late May of 2022. After going 5-27 in year one, the Aces finished 16-17 with their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament win since 2017 coming against Illinois State on Thursday. After finishing last season at No. 352 in KenPom, Evansville rose as high as 161 and will likely finish in the high-200s.

The Aces tripled their win total from last season and had six more league wins. The recruiting has improved.

A year ago, Evansville lost by 39 points in Arch Madness’ opening round, a tournament record.

“In order to know how it is to succeed, you have to know how it is to fail,” Ragland said after being eliminated last season. “Obviously we wanted to win more games than we did, but the character of our group is as high as I’ve seen a group.”

This season, there’s a tangible hope for what the future of the Aces program holds. Before this season, Evansville hadn’t won more than nine games since going 11-21 in 2019.

“We made progress,” Ragland said Friday. “It’s building blocks for long-term success with the right approach, quality people showing up every day working (and) committed to one another. If you want to make progress and you have to go from one step to the next step in order to reach the full potential. We’re moving in the right direction.”

Strawbridge was Evansville’s lone all-conference honoree last season. This year, the Aces had Ben Humrichous on the newcomer team with Tanner Cuff and Chuck Bailey III being named to the all-bench team. Bailey was also named to the all-freshman team.

Yacine Toumi, one of the returners from last season, started at the five and didn’t rule out returning for a fifth year.

“It was a different team,” Toumi said. “Everybody was locked in, and I knew from the beginning that we could do something special.”

Ragland has often coined the phrase “reviving a storied program” when talking about the Aces’ rebuilding efforts. There’s still a long way to go. No one is pretending otherwise. But there was tangible progress in year two, with a potential CBI bid still in the air.

Whether they partake in a postseason tournament or not, the journey for year three is now underway.

“Stick to some of the things that we’ve built and were doing well, continuing to have quality people,” Ragland said. “We want to continue to keep the work ethic that we have, the culture that these guys have done a great job of building. … When you keep that at your focus, results take care of themselves.”