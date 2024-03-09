Drake’s Tucker DeVries takes pride in lengthy career

ST. LOUIS — Tucker DeVries lined up a contested corner 3-pointer. His form is pure as he towers over most of his opponents. He can line up in the post, play in the midrange and beat players off the dribble. Defensively he’s often up against the best player the opposing team has to offer, with Evansville’s Ben Humrichous being the match Friday.

And he still passed with flying colors. DeVries finished with a game-high 19 points as the Bulldogs topped the Purple Aces 79-58 to advance to the Arch Madness semifinals on Saturday. He added six rebounds and six assists.

None of this is new or revolutionary information. The do-it-all Drake playmaker has won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year awards. He was freshman of the year in his first season. DeVries gets NBA scouts to travel to Des Moines, Iowa. That’s not for nothing.

And all of that has Drake looking for another MVC Tournament title game appearance as the Bulldogs head to their sixth consecutive semifinals. And this time it’s without Roman Penn, Garrett Sturtz and the others who made Drake one of the oldest teams in the country last season.

This is, even more than it was then, DeVries’ team.

“It’s a lot different this year,” DeVries said. “I think, as the year has gone on, we’ve gotten to know how to play together much better. … It’s been a complete group effort to try to fill that void. That’s probably the biggest jump I’ve made in my game is trying to fill that void that Roman left.”

DeVries, who towers over his coach and father Darian DeVries, may have been selected in last summer’s NBA Draft but he decided against testing those waters.

“For me, it’s just a place that I enjoy,” DeVries said at MVC Media Day in October. “Some of the guys wanted to stick around and play college basketball because, once you leave, you don’t get that back.”

For that loyalty, and the only-in-school-once mentality, DeVries and Drake have been rewarded with being on the precipice of their third title game in as many years with the younger DeVries. The Bulldogs, who are getting some at-large NCAA Tournament hype, have been built around him, and it’s easy to see why.

When DeVries isn’t scoring, he’s affecting the game in other areas. His rebounding is among the Valley’s best, as is his passing. He commands the attention of defenses, which means he’ll find open teammates.

“He’s definitely done a good job of making sure he’s sharing the ball and getting everybody involved,” Drake guard Atin Wright said. “I think his role has definitely grown, and he’s taking advantage of that.”

The NBA isn’t front of mind at the moment. Getting back to the Big Dance and going on a run is. Falling just short in the first round against Miami (FL), which went on to the Final Four, gives all of the cliche terms for motivation imaginable.

But getting to the tournament is the first priority. Even with the acclaims and applause, Drake’s path there likely only goes through a title in St. Louis.

If DeVries performs the way he did Friday, the Bulldogs have a very real chance of getting that done. They take on Bradley in the semifinals Saturday at 5 p.m.