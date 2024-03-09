Here’s what Jack Castleberry learned in his 1st season as a head coach

Isaiah Salter set up for a 3-point shot from the right wing — a shot he’s made many times in his college career, but this one sticks out. It was the dagger. It put Le Moyne ahead by a score of 73-52 in its first-ever NEC Tournament quarterfinal game, and it was done in front of a raucous crowd.

The students, decked out in white to support their school, went ballistic as the shot dropped in, as they had all night. The building lit up, and you could sense that the Dolphins were making a statement as a program.

They had arrived.

On the other side of the court, it was silent. The undercurrent of disappointment caused by losing a win-or-go-home game against a team that you had beaten just 10 days prior. The feeling of knowing that your season is over. All but one team in the country feels this every year, but to differing levels.

Last season for FDU, the dark side only came after the most magical four days in the history of the entire school, with an upset win over Purdue. This season, with Jack Castleberry at the helm, it wasn’t to be, losing to Le Moyne, 82-61.

As an assistant on last year’s Cinderella FDU team, Castleberry enjoyed the high highs from a different view than the one he has now.

“When you’re an assistant, you’re like the cool uncle and you can be hard when you need to be,” Castleberry said after the game. “When you’re the head coach, you’re the dad. That means you have to be the hammer, and navigating that in year one can be unique, and I learned a lot.”

The Knights kept the same high-speed, full-court pressing identity from former lead man Tobin Anderson, but lost star guards Grant Singleton and Demetre Roberts, who were the team’s leaders last season.

While the system unquestionably worked, and FDU had another solid season, finishing 9-7 in NEC play, Castleberry learned a few key things about how to adapt.

“You spend a lot of time figuring out what makes you comfortable, but eventually you try to figure out what fits you,” Castleberry said. “How do you want to coach, what do you want to run? I love everything that we did, I think what we did works for us, but figuring out how to fine-tune it to where I’m comfortable and I can coach it well, and figure out what makes sense for our team.”

It’s this type of self reflection that makes teams better in the long run. The willingness to understand one’s flaws and instead of running from them, figure out how to fix them. With the offseason starting, it’s the perfect time for Castleberry to construct next season’s plan with the strengths and weaknesses from this year in mind.

Castleberry had never been a head coach at any level before this season, which isn’t particularly rare, but also isn’t exceedingly common in today’s game. Many first-year head coaches are head coaches from a lower level, or had at some point been a head coach at a lower level, but not Castleberry, and that’s important to remember.

“When you slide over those six inches into the head chair, you live it every single day,” Castleberry said. “Our assistants are incredibly invested, you can’t understand fully just how crazy college basketball coaches are unless you are one, but when you’re a head coach, it just never goes away. You recognize that everything starts and stops with you. If you have a bad day, your team is going to have a bad day because you’re the tone-setter and you have to be on point every single day. There’s a lot of days this year where I didn’t do a good enough job, and I’ve learned a ton from it.”