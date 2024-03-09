Timeout proves turning point as Towson defeats William & Mary

Nine seconds after a triple from William & Mary’s Caleb Dorsey extended the Tribe’s lead to six points, Towson head coach Pat Skerry called a pivotal timeout with 14:13 remaining in his team’s second round CAA Tournament game. Over the next 10-plus minutes, the fifth-seeded Tigers scored 20 unanswered points en route to a 67-56 victory over the 13th-seeded Tribe on Saturday at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

“We just talked about that we had to be connected defensively, we had the No. 1 defense in the league all year and that’s what we try to hang our hat on,” Skerry, who was wearing a black shirt that read “Towson vs. Everybody,” said in his postgame press conference.

Towson’s defense only allowed 64.2 points per game entering the tournament, the best mark in the CAA, and was also the conference’s most dominant rebounding team entering its matchup against the Tribe. Yet, early in the second half, William & Mary scored the ball efficiently and out-rebounded the Tigers. As a result, the Tribe held a surprising 44-38 lead when Skerry called the timeout.

Over the ensuing 10:25, William & Mary failed to score a single point. In that time, the Tribe missed 11 shots, a pair of free throws and turned the ball over four times. In the same span, Dylan Williamson and Charles Thompson combined for 11 points as Towson found its rhythm offensively.

“We got the same old talk we always do at the timeout with 14 minutes. We just played hard,” said Williamson, who led the Tigers with 15 points. “Offensively, we just wanted to move the ball and get the best shot possible and we started knocking them down.”

Thompson had started all of Towson’s 31 games prior to Saturday, which was the Tigers first since he was ejected during a loss to UNC-Wilmington on March 2. He did not appear in the first half of Saturday’s game.

During the postgame press conference, Skerry said the decision to bench Thompson for the opening 20 minutes was designed to surprise William & Mary. Skerry also complimented Thompson as a person multiple times during his session with the media.

“There’s not a guy in our locker room who wouldn’t do anything for Charles and it’s been a privilege and a pleasure having interacted with him for the last five years,” he said.

Thompson accrued 10 points, six rebounds and three assists, in addition to drawing five fouls in more than 19 minutes during the second half.

“He’s a terrific presence in the paint,” William & Mary head coach Dane Fischer said. “Where he probably makes the biggest difference for them is on the defensive end. Obviously he was out there for a lot of that stretch in the second half where we couldn’t score.”

In addition to Williamson and Thompson, Nendah Tarke (14 points) and Tomiwa Sulaiman (12 points) led the way offensively. Junior Gabe Dorsey scored 18 points for the second consecutive game to pace William & Mary’s offensive output. Chase Lowe, a sophomore, had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for a Tribe team who has multiple strong pieces for next season.

Eight days after losing to them to conclude the regular season, Towson will face UNC Wilmington, the fourth-seed in the tournament, in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday and can be streamed on FloHoops.

On Jan. 6, led by 15 points from Tarke and 13 points and eight boards from Thompson, Towson defeated the Seahawks 67-64 on its own home court.

“I would consider them a gold standard at this level, with terrific players and very well coached,” Skerry said. “We’ve got to make sure we can take care of the basketball. I think for this team, that’s the number one thing. I think if we can take care of the basketball, then hopefully we can find our way into some other areas.”