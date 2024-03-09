South Dakota State’s William Kyle III just wouldn’t stop dunking

I’m not sure there is much William Kyle III has to do to introduce himself to the adept college basketball fan. South Dakota State’s supremely athletic sophomore forward earned himself a spot on the all-Summit first team this year while doubling up as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Yet, he sure tried.

Kyle III put up not one, not two but three ground-shaking dunks in the top-seeded Jackrabbits Summit League Tournament quarterfinal win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

They came in all your favorite rim-rattling flavors.

There was the, He Can’t Possibly Throw It Down From That Angle Can He?

Followed by the, That Ball Is Going to Hit The Ceiling:

And of course, the time-tested classic, the Poster:

My favorite? Possibly the first. Or the second. Or maybe the third.

The Jackrabbits would go on to win 79-63, with the first two of the dunks coming amid a 24-0 run in the first half that put a dangerous, albeit struggling Golden Eagle team behind the eight ball. He would finish with 16 points and 9 rebounds in a win that sends SDSU to the Summit semifinals.

“I do catch myself by surprise sometimes,” Kyle III said after the game.

The sophomore forward – who said he first dunked when he was 14 years old – makes the regular season champion Jackrabbits an intriguing prospect should they escape Sioux Falls with their second tournament championship in three seasons. While still developing a consistent half-court offensive game, he is an athletic difference maker and gamewrecker at the mid-major level.

SDSU has a bona fide star in league Player of the Year Zeke Mayo and a collection of quality perimeter defenders that frustrated ORU’s dynamic backcourt duo of Isaac McBride and Jailen Bedford, as they have all season en route to the Summit crown. They’re also as efficient as offensively as one would expect from an Eric Henderson-coached team.

Kyle III, however, brings something different to the equation, as he showed the Denny Sanford Premier Center’s rims on Saturday night.