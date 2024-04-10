The Other Top 25: San Diego State ranks No. 1 to end 2023-24 season

In the final Other Top 25 of the 2023-24 season, San Diego State claimed the top spot. The Aztecs were the only mid-major team to reach the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

They wrapped up the year 26-11 and were a 5-seed in the Big Dance. They knocked off UAB in the first round and Yale in the second before falling to eventual champion UConn in a rematch of last year’s national championship game.

Utah State and Saint Mary’s were Nos. 2 and 3. The Aggies, an 8-seed, beat TCU in the first round before falling to No. 1 seed Purdue in the Round of 32. The Gaels won the WCC regular season and tournament titles but were knocked out of the Big Dance by Grand Canyon in the first round.

Indiana State jumped from 12th to No. 4. The Sycamores went all the way to the NIT Final after being left out of the NCAA Tournament field.

It marked the first time Indiana State played in a national tournament title game since 1979 when Larry Bird led them to the NCAA Tournament final against Magic Johnson and Michigan State.

The Sycamores won 32 games, which was the most since 33 in that ’79 season. They won their first Missouri Valley regular season championship since 2000.

In the NIT, they defeated SMU, Minnesota, Cincinnati and Utah before falling to Seton Hall by two in the title game.

Florida Atlantic rounded out the top five. The Owls made the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season but fell to Northwestern in the first round.

Mountain West Tournament Champion New Mexico came in at No. 6. The Lobos won four games in four days to secure their spot in the Big Dance. Their season came to an end with a first-round loss to Clemson.

James Madison bumped up to seventh. The Dukes were a 12-seed and beat Wisconsin in the first round before falling to Duke. JMU knocked off two Big Ten teams this season and wrapped up with a 32-4 record and a Sun Belt championship.

Dayton came in at eight. The Flyers received an at-large bid to March Madness and defeated Nevada before falling to Arizona in the Round of 32.

Colorado State and Grand Canyon rounded out the top five. They both won an NCAA Tournament game. The Rams prevailed in the First Four, while the Lopes knocked off Saint Mary’s in the Round of 64.

Here are the full rankings:

The Other Top 25: Final 2023-24 Ranking Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous Rank Team (First Place Votes) Points Previous 1 San Diego St. (4) 100 2 2 Utah St. 92 3 3 Saint Mary's 91 1 4 Indiana St. 85 14 5 Florida Atlantic 72 8 6 New Mexico 70 4 7 James Madison 69 11 8 Dayton 64 6 9 Colorado St. 63 13 10 Grand Canyon 62 10 11 Drake 60 7 12 Boise St. 56 9 13 Nevada 55 5 14 Duquesne 39 18 T-15 Princeton 38 15 T-15 Samford 38 17 17 Yale 37 16 18 South Florida 35 RV 19 McNeese St. 32 12 T-20 Charleston 31 20 T-20 UAB 31 23 22 Appalachian St. 18 19 23 VCU 15 RV 24 Bradley 9 NR 25 Richmond 8 T-21

Others Receiving Votes:

Loyola Chicago 6; UNLV 6; Morehead St. 4; Vermont 3; UC Irvine 3; Oakland 3; Seattle 3; Cornell 2

Dropped from Ranking:

San Francisco – T-21; Loyola Chicago – T-24; Vermont – T-24

