Saint Louis heads to WNIT final

With three of the four Fab Four in the WNIT being mid-majors, Saint Louis is the final mid-major standing. The Billikens knocked off Vermont 57-54 on the road. In the other semifinal, Troy fell at home to Minnesota 74-69.

Saint Louis 57, Vermont 54

It was an offensive struggle in the second quarter for SLU, who was held scoreless for nearly the first eight minutes of the period and managed just four points. Saint Louis trailed 24-17 heading into the locker room.

The Billikens came out of the half hot and shot a blistering 10-for-13 in the third quarter en route to 24 points. They outscored the Catamounts by 11 points to take a four-point lead heading into the final stanza.

Vermont pulled within two with four and half to go before SLU scored six straight to build the lead to eight.

Saint Louis shot 66.7% (16-for-24) in the second half.

Peyton Kennedy scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep. Brooklyn Gray was also in double figures with 13.

UVM featured a balanced scoring attack with six players tallying at least seven points. Bella Vito led the way with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Emma Utterback registered 10 points.

It was the Catamounts’ first trip to the WNIT Fab Four. They suffered their first WNIT loss at home in program history (previously 5-0).

Minnesota 74, Troy 69

After leading by nine at halftime, the Golden Gophers extended the advantage to 14 in the third quarter, but the Trojans closed the quarter on a 17-6 run to pull within three heading to the fourth.

Troy tightened the deficit to one with 55 seconds remaining in the game on a Ja’Mia Hollings free throw. Minnesota’s Grace Grocholski drained a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to push the lead back to two possessions.

“The end of the game was all about the Trojans,” Troy head coach Head Coach Chanda Rigby said. “We created momentum with our press and intensity. If we had another minute, we would’ve won the game. But that’s not how basketball works.”

Seniors Ja’Mia Hollings, Makayia Hallmon and Tai’Sheka Porchia combined for 65 of Troy’s 69 points.

Hollings notched her seventh straight double-double with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Porchia also recorded a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Hallmon netted 19 points.

This WNIT semifinal run marked the furthest Troy had ever advanced in the postseason. The Trojans started the season 0-6 and went on to finish 22-12.

Championship Set

The championship game between Saint Louis and Minnesota is slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.