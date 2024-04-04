Mid-Major ties to 2024 Women’s Final Four

While there was only one mid-major that claimed a win in this year’s women’s NCAA Tournament (thank you, Middle Tennessee State), there are several mid-major connections to the teams in the Final Four.

Iowa

Molly Davis

Davis is in her second season with the Hawkeyes but played her first three years at Central Michigan. She averaged 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game over the three seasons with the Chippewas. A three-time All-MAC selection, she averaged a career-best 20.8 points per game in 2021.

Head Coach Lisa Bluder

Bluder took over the Hawkeye program in 2000. Prior to Iowa City, she was the head coach at Drake for 10 seasons, where she went 187-106. The Bulldogs posted five 20-win seasons and made five postseason appearances.

NC State

Katie Peneueta

Peneueta played two seasons at Sacramento State before heading to Raleigh this season. She posted more than eight points a game in each of her two seasons with Hornets. Last season, she notched 8.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks a contest. She knocked down 45.5% from 3-point land, which ranked No. 6 in the country.

Lizzy Williamson

The center played the last three seasons at Southern Utah before joining the Wolfpack this season. In 2023, she was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year while posting 9.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game as she helped lead the Thunderbirds to the conference title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Aussie redshirted her freshman year at Utah State.

Head Coach Wes Moore

Prior to taking over NC State in 2013, Moore was the head coach at Chattanooga for 15 seasons (1998-2013). His Lady Mocs won 12 Southern Conference regular-season titles and nine tournament crowns. The six-time SoCon Coach of the Year is winningest coach in program and SoCon history.

South Carolina

Head Coach Dawn Staley

Staley began her coaching career at Temple University from 2000-08. She posted a 172-80 record with six 20-win seasons. The Owls won four Atlantic 10 Tournament titles and made six NCAA Tournament appearances and one trip to the WNIT.

UConn

None

The sport’s biggest ‘Blue Blood’ doesn’t have any mid-major connections.