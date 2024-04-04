Indiana State loses heartbreaker to Seton Hall in NIT Championship Game

The Sycamores have more than proved their case for being in the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately, a 79-77 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates ended their season without a trophy, and head coach Josh Schertz and his team will make the short trip back to Terre Haute with no awards to speak of.

“That’s the hard part of this, is to be great at something, you have to put your entire heart and soul into it, and when you come up short, it’s difficult,” Schertz said. “To be great at anything, you have to be willing to have your heartbroken. Our hearts are certainly broken tonight.”

In a matchup that was practically a home game for the Sycamores, historic Hinkle Fieldhouse was rocking with ISU fans as they would make run after run to keep themselves in a game vs. a Big East Seton Hall squad, even taking a seven-point lead into the final three minutes before going cold to finish the game as the Pirates went on a 9-0 run to claim their second-ever NIT championship.

After Seton Hall wins the NIT Title, Shaheen Holloway **quite literally** tells Robbie Avila to keep his chin up.



This is respect between two great representatives of college hoops.



This is sportsmanship at the highest level. pic.twitter.com/1LEjmGIjDB — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) April 5, 2024

Playing on a torn meniscus, junior guard Isaiah Swope starred for ISU, scoring just three points in the first half before exploding for 16 second-half points and running the Sycamore offense in the final period of the game. Additionally, junior guard Julian Larry picked up 18 points in the ISU effort while dishing out six assists in the game while also hitting key momentum-shifting three throughout the game to keep the Sycamores afloat.

“This dude put off surgery to be there for his team, and that’s all you know about him,” Schertz said. “The courage, the toughness to do that; he’s not able to really practice. He just gets [in] for the games, but he’s playing through that loose cartilage floating in there which happened in December.”

Indiana State wrapped up the season with a 32-7 record, the most wins for the program since 1979, when it went 33-1 and finished as runner-up in the NCAA Tournament with Larry Bird leading the way.

According to CBS Sports, the Sycamores’ head coach Josh Schertz is expected to leave Indiana State to become the next head coach at Saint Louis.