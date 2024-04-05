Mid-Major ties to 2024 Men’s Final Four

Last year at the men’s Final Four, we were all talking about not one, but two mid-majors reaching the national semifinals in San Diego State and Florida Atlantic. This year, we’re not so lucky as only one mid-major even reached the Sweet 16 (thanks again, Aztecs).

While there are no mid-major teams in this year’s Final Four, several players and all four head coaches have ties to the mid-major ranks.

Alabama

Aaron Estrada

Estrada played at two mid-majors before joining the Crimson Tide this season. He spent the last two years at Hofstra, where he won back-to-back Player of the Year awards. He posted 19.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game over the two seasons. Prior to the Pride, the guard spent one year at Oregon. He began his college career at Saint Peter’s, where he received the 2020 MAAC Rookie of the Year honor and notched 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Grant Nelson

Nelson played three seasons at North Dakota State before heading to Tuscaloosa this year. He led the Bison in points (19.9), rebounds (9.8), assists (2.4), blocks (1.7) and steals (1.1) in 2023 as they advanced to the Summit League championship game. The 2021 Summit League Sixth Man of the Year netted 1,043 points over his three seasons in Fargo.

Nick Pringle

Pringle played his freshman season at Wofford, where he averaged 2.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 6.1 minutes per game in 15 contests. The forward went to Dodge City Community College before joining Alabama.

Mark Sears

Sears spent his first two years of college basketball at Ohio. In 2022, he was named to the All-MAC First Team and was a finalist for the Lou Henson Award, which is given to the nation’s top mid-major player. He recorded 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest that season.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr.

The guard began his college career at Cal State Fullerton, where he spent three seasons. In his final year with the Titans, he was a First Team All-Big West honoree and posted a team-best 16.3 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He was a member of the 2022 Cal State Fullerton squad that won the conference tournament and went to the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Nate Oats

Oats was the head man at Buffalo before going to Alabama. He led the Bulls from 2015-19. They went 96-43 under his direction and claimed three MAC tournament championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances. Buffalo won an NCAA Tournament game in each of Oats’ last two seasons.

NC State

DJ Burns Jr.

The face of the NC State’s run to the Final Four spent his first three seasons of college at Winthrop. He was the Big South Player of the Year in 2022 when he averaged 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on a conference-best 62.6% shooting. His career got off to a hot start as he was the conference Freshman of the Year with 11.9 points in 17.5 minutes per game. He was the only player in the Big South to average double figures while averaging fewer than 20 minutes a night.

DJ Horne

Horne began his college career at Illinois State, where he played two seasons. As a sophomore in 2021, he led team in scoring (15.1), assists (2.7) and steals (1.5). He then played two seasons at Arizona State before heading to Raleigh.

Kam Woods

Woods has made multiple mid-major stops. Last season at North Carolina A&T, he led the team with 17.3 points and 3.3 assists per game while being named to the Second Team All-CAA. He played his sophomore season at Northwest Florida State Community College. As a freshman, he suited up at Troy, where he notched 10.3 points in 23 games.

Head Coach Kevin Keatts

Keatts came to Raleigh after serving as the head coach at UNC-Wilmington from 2014-17. He posted a 72-28 mark and led the Seahawks to the postseason all three seasons (CIT in 2015 and the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and 2017). He was the first coach in CAA history to win the Coach of the Year honor in consecutive seasons (2015 and 2016).

Purdue

Lance Jones

Jones played in 119 games with Southern Illinois before becoming a Boilermaker. He posted 1,514 career points (12th in program history), 205 3-pointers (third) and 176 steals (fifth). Last season, he was named to the MVC All-Defensive Team and Third-Team All-MVC. The guard registered 13.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Head Coach Matt Painter

Painter had one year of head coaching experience before becoming the head man for Purdue. He led Southern Illinois for the 2003-04, where the Salukis went 25-5 and made the NCAA Tournament. They reached No. 15 in the AP poll during the season, and he was named Missouri Valley Coach of the Year.

UConn

Tristen Newton

Newton spent three years at East Carolina and averaged 13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game. He notched 17.7 points, 5.0 assists and 4.8 rebounds a night in 2022 on his way to being named to the Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

Cam Spencer

Spencer played three seasons at Loyola Maryland to begin his college career before one year at Rutgers and now UConn. An All-Patriot League First Team selection in 2022, he led the Patriot League in scoring (18.9), steals (2.3) and minutes per game (37.0).

Head Coach Dan Hurley

Hurley served as the head coach at Wagner and Rhode Island before taking over in Storrs. He was at Rhode Island immediately prior to UConn and coached there for six years (2012-18), where he turned a seven-win team into a group that won 25-plus games in each of his final two seasons. The Rams went to the NCAA Tournament in each of his last two years. He orchestrated a drastic turnaround in his two seasons with the Seahawks. He inherited a five-win team and won 25 games his last season.