Former mid-major stars shine in Final Four

Although there were no mid-major squads in this year’s Final Four (lame), we were represented well with former players. Each of the four teams had a shining star on Saturday and helped their programs make historic runs.

NC State

DJ Burns (Winthrop)

The Big Darling of the Big Dance found a lot of success over three seasons at Winthrop, leading the Eagles to a Big South regular season title every season in Rock Hill. He was the Big South Freshman of the Year in his first. In his last, he was the league’s player of the year.

Facing their 10th consecutive elimination game, the Wolfpack fell short of their first title game in 41 years. This came despite holding national player of the year Zach Edey to six points in the second half as Burns finished with 8 points and four assists — one of his lower outputs of the tournament.

Rest well king.

Purdue

Lance Jones (Southern Illinois)

Carbondale, Illinois stand up! The Salukis had a heck of a season in the Big Ten between Purdue’s Lance Jones and Illinois’ Marcus Domask.

Jones will go down as one of the most prolific guards in Salukis’ history, making the third most 3-pointers (205) and picking up the fifth most steals (176) in a career.

In Saturday’s national semifinal for the Boilermakers, he led the game in made 3-pointers (4) and had a steal to boot. Only behind Edey on the scoreboard with 14 points, he was a big part of Purdue’s first trip to the national title since 1969.

UConn

Cam Spencer (Loyola MD)

Many people remember Cam Spencer on Rutgers, but he began his career by playing three seasons for his hometown Loyola Greyhounds.

Just like Burns, in year one, Spencer was named to the Patriot League All-Rookie team. During his final season on the Evergreen campus, he was a member of the all-league team.

He closed out the Huskies semifinal win over Alabama with a 3-pointer to go for 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

Alabama

Mark Sears (Ohio)

Not many mid-major programs churn out the talent the way that Jeff Boals and the Ohio Bobcats have over the past couple of seasons. After an injury-riddled true freshman season, the Muscle Shoals native was one of the best mid-major players in the country during his sophomore year.

Averaging 19.7 points per game on 41% from 3-point land, the Bobcats won a game in the CBI under Sears’ leadership. On Saturday evening against UConn, he was the most impactful player on a team full of mid-major transfers (shouts to Aaron Estrada and Grant Nelson). Sears seemed to have an answer for everything, scoring 13 points in the second half to finish with 24 points.

Honorable mention: Ian Eagle’s “Full Nelson” call on Grant Nelson’s poster dunk over Donovan Clingan. We can’t not note this in some capacity. Not that often you see a skinny guy from Devils Lake, North Dakota, do this on the big stage.

Title Game

Purdue and UConn will face off in the national championship game on Monday night at 9:20 ET on TBS. There will be three former mid-major players in action, Lance Jones (SIU), Cam Spencer (Loyola MD), and Tristan Newton (ECU).