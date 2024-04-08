One Sentence for every NCAA Men’s Tournament Game

First Four

Wagner’s transition offense led by Melvin Council Jr. was too much for Howard to overcome despite a valiant comeback.

After a controversial inclusion in the field, Virginia proved the naysayers right with just 14 points in the first half of a blowout loss to Colorado State.

Jimel Cofer’s offense fueled a furious Grambling second-half rally to force overtime as the Tigers pushed past Montana State.

Tad Boyle’s Colorado team used an 11-0 run that started on a Tristan Da Silva three-pointer to flip the game on Boise State’s head and secure a victory.

Round of 64

From the first seconds of the game, Mississippi State looked out of sorts and unprepared, with Michigan State cruising to an opening-round win.

Jimmy Clark put Duquesne on his back in the final four minutes on both sides of the ball as the Dukes upset BYU.

Akron could only keep up with Creighton’s shotmaking for so long, as the Bluejays held the Zips to just 29 points in the final 26 minutes after 31 in the first 14.

In a game that describes why fast-paced games are less likely to yield upsets, Arizona won the track meet against Long Beach State.

Wagner hung tough for much of the first half, but North Carolina had too many weapons, with four players scoring over 13 points.

Dain Dainja took over in the second half, finishing 9-9 from the field for 21 points, exploiting a matchup problem that Morehead State was not equipped to handle against Illinois.

Against his former school, Jermaine Couisnard put together a revenge game for the ages with 40 points as Oregon handled South Carolina.

Nevada showed exactly what not to do in late-game situations, turning the ball over against the press and settling for bad shots as Dayton came back from 17 down to win.

Isaiah Stevens played the worst game of his season, shooting 4-16 from the field and turning the ball over four times as Texas stopped Colorado State’s offense right in its tracks.

The legend of Jack Gohlke was born with 10 three-pointers leading Oakland to Greg Kampe’s long-awaited first NCAA Tournament Round of 64 win against third-seeded Kentucky.

Will Wade and McNeese made the mistake of treating Gonzaga like a Southland team with overeager doubles and full-court traps, creating wide-open three-pointers for the poised Bulldogs.

Tamin Lipsey and Keshon Gilbert combined for 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 steals in Iowa State’s win over South Dakota State.

Tennessee shut off Saint Peter’s water offensively, holding Corey Washington to 1-9 from the field and winning the battle on the board by a margin of 26.

Mo Diarra and Ben Middlebrooks’ versatility on both sides of the ball frustrated Texas Tech, and NC State survived and advanced.

Bailed out by a phantom foul call on a perfect block, Kansas avoided the notoriety of a near-22 point-blown second-half lead against Samford.

When Darnell Brodie fouled out of the game, Drake once again let a first-round game slip away, with Washington State making the most of his absence.

With a chance to win the game in regulation, Florida Atlantic’s final possession left a ton to be desired, and Ryan Langborg took over in OT for Northwestern.

Colgate had zero answer for the potent Baylor offense, which rained down 16 threes and 1.44 points per possession.

UAB made it very interesting late, but San Diego State’s Jaedon LeDee showed why he was named an All-American by taking over the game with 32 points.

After trailing by as much as ten in the first half, Marquette finally found the gas pedal and put together a dominant second half to take down Western Kentucky.

As if anybody expected any differently, UConn turned the opening round of the tournament into a November buy game, jumping out to a 46-10 lead over Stetson and winning by 39.

Seemingly overmatched from the start, New Mexico surrendered an early 19-2 run to PJ Hall and Clemson and never brought the game back within single digits.

With an eerie mirror to some of the clutch shots made by John Poulakidas late in the Ivy League final, Yale’s guards pushed the Bulldogs over Auburn in a stunning upset.

Colorado and Florida’s legendary offensive battle ended with KJ Simpson getting a friendly roll to knock the Gators out immediately after Walter Clayton Jr. tied the game from 35 feet.

67 points from the trio of Wade Taylor, Manny Obaseki, and Tyrece Radford highlighted a blitz of offense from Texas A&M against Nebraska.

Duke never trailed against Vermont, but the Catamounts applied pressure in the second half, just unable to make enough shots to keep the game close.

Zach Edey had 30 points and 21 rebounds, nearly singlehandedly outrebounding Grambling in Purdue’s comfortable victory.

The rapid pace and perfect spacing of Alabama’s offense made it next to impossible for Charleston, a fast team in its own right, to keep up.

In a 62-possession game, Longwood turned the ball over 18 times, equal to its number of total rebounds, and exceeding its number of made field goals, as Houston cruised.

From the opening tip, it was clear that James Madison was simply the better basketball team, as Wisconsin never held a lead or even truly threatened.

Isaac Johnson provided a spark with a career-high 19 points in Utah State’s win over TCU.

Saint Mary’s didn’t have enough gas in the tank to overcome Grand Canyon’s strength in getting to the basket and drawing fouls.

Round of 32

After relying heavily on the three throughout the season, Dayton only attempted three triples in the final 11 minutes, and Arizona went on a run to close the game.

Kansas hung on by a thread in the first half, but Gonzaga went turbo mode, with a 32-4 run in the second to leave the Jayhawks in the dust.

It felt like another Izzo March miracle was in the making for Michigan State, but North Carolina quickly flipped a 12-point first-half deficit into a 16-point victory.

A raucous Iowa State crowd in Omaha willed the Cyclones back from an early deficit to a comfortable victory over Washington State.

Chris Conway’s pass was out of the reach of Trey Townsend, blowing Oakland’s chance to take down NC State in regulation before the Pack won in overtime.

In a game that reminded of Tennessee’s teams of past, the Vols cranked down on defense on a night where shots wouldn’t fall to defeat Texas.

Duquense never stood a chance against the tandem of Terrence Shannon and Marcus Domask creating easy layups for Illinois.

45 minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner, but Oregon’s free trial of basketball.exe expired as soon as the ball was tipped for 2OT, with Creighton scoring 15 in a row.

There was nothing that Colorado could do about Marquette’s guards and bigs finding their way into the paint for easy layups all afternoon.

Purdue easily deterred Utah State’s potent rim-pressure offense and got everything it wanted on the other end of the floor in a forty-point blowout.

Jared McCain nailed eight three-pointers as Duke impeached James Madison with a 38-point destruction.

For all of the great that Ja’Kobe Walter did in his likely only season in college, Baylor fans will remember his crucial missed free throws that allowed Clemson to seal the game.

These were the types of games that many thought Alabama would struggle in, but the Tide locked in and gritted past Grand Canyon despite shooting 8-31 from three.

Donovan Clingan rejected eight Northwestern shots as UConn put another dominant NCAA Tournament victory on its resume.

Four starters fouled out, a walk-on was taking important free throws, and Houston blew a 13 point lead with under 4 minutes to play, but if there was ever a culture win, it was this performance by the Cougars to survive Texas A&M.

San Diego State did to Yale what many expected Auburn to do, a wire-to-wire blowout victory leading to an unceremonious exit.

Sweet 16

Caleb Love finished 0-9 from behind the arc, emblematic of Arizona’s ineptitude in key situations against Clemson.

Thanks to 21 offensive rebounds, UConn dispatched of San Diego State despite struggling immensely from the field in the first half.

Grant Nelson’s clutch buckets and blocks were the culmination of a seasonlong development curve that allowed Alabama to mask its flaws and defeat North Carolina.

In a performance that will be remembered throughout Illinois basketball lore, Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points against the nation’s top defensive team, Iowa State.

Marquette clanked open three after open three off the rim to the point where NC State was not even worried about guarding the long ball, and the Wolf Pack emerged victorious.

Braden Smith darted and weaved through the Gonzaga defense, wheeling and dealing 15 assists to just two turnovers in Purdue’s victory.

The lifeblood was sucked from Houston’s veins when Jamal Shead went down hurt, but Duke’s coming of age and toughening up shouldn’t be forgotten in the remembrance of this game.

Dalton Knecht ended a 9-0 Creighton run with a three, then drained another one a minute later when Steven Ashworth answered his, keeping breathing room for Tennessee late in the second half.

Elite 8

In the same way that Secretariat opened up a 31-length victory in the 1973 Belmont Stakes after being even through three-quarters of a mile, UConn was moving like a tremendous machine in a 30-0 run against Illinois.

Once Mark Sears started to see some shots go down, it was curtains for Clemson, and Alabama was off to the Final Four.

A truly legendary performance from Zach Edey, with 40 points, 16 rebounds, and a game-sealing block of Tennessee star Dalton Knecht vaulted Purdue into its first Final Four since 1980, and cemented the Canadian’s status as an all-time great in the sport.

DJ Burns fever swept the nation, as the charismatic big man scored 29 points to lead NC State over Duke.

Final Four

Despite a disastrous first half from Braden Smith, Purdue comfortably disposed of NC State with a stellar defensive performance.

The toughest test that UConn faced all tournament to that point still ended with the Huskies winning by double digits over Alabama.

National Championship

UConn’s dominant second half offset Zach Edey’s 37 and 10 to cap off a second consecutive national championship run in a win over Purdue.