Former Loyola (Md). standout Cam Spencer is now a national champion

Benches around the city of Baltimore are plastered with the catchphrase, “Greatest City in the World”. It’s that, a great city filled with 569,931 smiling faces and diehard sports fans.

Nestled in the shadow of the NFL and MLB leading Ravens and Orioles is a small Patriot League school off Cold Spring Lane that has produced more stories than ever imagined following a tough 15-17 season. One where the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds were the first team in the country to be eliminated from its conference tournament.

But as of Monday, April 8, 2024, that season has a different narrative. It has produced a first round NBA Draft pick and national champion. A couple minutes down the road, probably the greatest college lacrosse player of all-time was hiding future pro basketball talent.

That’s Pat Spencer, brother of UConn national champion Cam. Pat is a Tewaaraton Award Winner, four-time lacrosse All-American, the best player in the sports history. He decided to transfer to Northwestern for his last season of eligibility and play basketball. One that set him up for a future in the NBA G League.

“I wouldn’t be here without my brother,” Cam said. “Having four years ahead of me, I’ve always been to watch him kinda grow up and go through similar experiences that I’m now going through. I can’t say enough about my family, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Both brothers played basketball at Boys Latin, a school that is not well known around the city for its basketball prowess. More for its lacrosse, the unofficial state sport of the state of Maryland.

Cam was offered a lot of lacrosse scholarships because of his last name, only one for basketball. It was Loyola, and he ran with it.

In his freshman year, Cam made All-Freshman team. In his junior season, All-League first team. He starred at Rutgers and later this season, starred at UConn. Clinching the Huskies first back-to-back national championship in the sport since Florida did so in 2006-07.

“I think it’s up there in terms with the greatest two-year runs that a program maybe has ever had,” UConn Danny Hurley said. “To me it’s more impressive than what Florida and Duke did because they brought back their entire teams. We lost some major players.”

For anyone to predict the Spencer family becoming the first family of Baltimore collegiate sports, you had to be a mad man. For anyone to predict for that Loyola team to be more than just the first team eliminated in a COVID cancelled March, props to you.

That’s because Santi Aldama is playing in the NBA, and Cam Spencer is now a college basketball national champion and future pro. You never know what you’ll run into at any random mid-major college basketball game.