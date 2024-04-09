Get to know Dru Joyce III, Duquesne’s new head coach

With Duquesne’s run to its first NCAA Tournament since 1977, many headlines centered around it being the last dance for head coach Keith Dambrot, who announced right before March Madness that he was retiring at the end of the season.

The Dukes won their first NCAA Tournament game since 1969 to extend the seventh year head coach’s career, but their run came to an end in the Round of 32 against Illinois.

Now the program turns to Dru Joyce III, who served as associate head coach under Dambrot.

“It went from overjoyed in that moment, just really, really full of gratitude and thankful for being able to be in this opportunity, to let’s get to work right away,” Joyce III said. “Obviously, you want to bask in just how amazing this moment is. The other side is…there’s work to be done. I want to get in front of my team, my players and staff, and build the best program we can.”

Joyce III began his coaching career at Cleveland State University, where he was an assistant coach with the Vikings from 2019 to 2022. He then joined the Dukes where he was reunited with his high school head coach.

“[Dambrot’s] always had a vision,” Joyce III said. “Not to say that he knew the end results, but I think he’s prepared me. And then the history of us goes back to the time I was 12 years old. And yeah, in these two years, I’ve been under his tutelage, but I’ve been by his side and working with him for a long time as a player. And I just remember even moments of, at his basketball camps, he would leave me to run the show as a 14 and 15 year-old kid.”

In addition to having the support of Dambrot, Joyce III has been backed by a former teammate of his, none other than four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

James officially announced his former teammate’s promotion on Twitter the day the news broke, beating several renowned college basketball analysts to the punch, according to Joyce III.

“So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!!” James tweeted on March 28.

I’m proud to announce! As the unquestioned source I am confirming that Dru Joyce is the new HC at Duquesne University and is meeting with the team right now! So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!! @DruOnDemand @DuqMBB #GoDukes❤️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2024

Joyce III said he was appreciative of James’ support and loyalty, noting Duquesne doesn’t take lightly getting to represent the NBA star’s brand.

Duquesne finished the regular season 20-11, losing its first five conference games. The Dukes entered the A-10 Tournament as the six-seed but ultimately emerged as the last team standing in the conference and A-10 Champions.

“The run we went on, man, it was just a belief and a connection, not only amongst our staff but our guys,” Joyce III said.

With a trip to the NCAA Tournament as associate head coach now under his belt, Joyce III will look ahead to next season, where the Dukes will try to get back to the top of the A-10 standings.

“We don’t underestimate ourselves and our program,” Joyce III said. “We know we can compete with the resources that we have.”